Banks have turned into Big Brother and are snooping through customers’ personal transactions before granting them loans to try and catch out whether they have hidden pets or could be pregnant.
Following public pressure from the royal commission, banks are now going through customer’s transactions to try and catch them out lying about their spending before approving loans.
In one example a customer was quizzed about why he hadn’t declared he had a pet in his loan application after the bank noticed he’d spent $50 a pet shop. The man had been buying a gift for a friend.
In another case a big four bank asked a woman if she was pregnant after they noticed she was spending a lot at baby shops.
Mortgage brokers told The Daily Telegraph they are now being asked to provide double the amount of documents on customers compared with two years ago.
Banks doing due diligence before determining capacity to borrow? Shocking. This is how the banking system is supposed to work. For good customers, for people who live within their means, for people who are financially responsible, this works well.
On the other hand, in a less open society this information and the power it bestows could quite easily be put to sinister purposes.
What if I make a regular electronic deposit to an organisation that is comes to be deemed by the powers that be as beyond the pale? A conservative religious or political organisation, for example? And how far back do these records go? Presumably to the beginning of electronic banking. And even if a bank only uses them for commercial purposes, can they be hacked by people with nefarious purposes?
With humankind, one must always consider the worst possible thing that could be done with an otherwise seemingly benign power before giving it one’s approval.
In the meantime, use cash…while it lasts.
CBA doin interrogations even if you hold a normal savings , Ive just been put through the drill as to what I use my savings account for and where does the money come from. Im not even applying for any loan.
Cash is King.
There is clearly something wrong with the banking industry and it’s culture if the are not just giving money to anyone who asks for it.
Take as an example a man who blows all his money at the track. He will need money for food and shelter and holidays. His need is greater than a bijillionnaire on the North Shore. But the banks won’t lend to him the needy one, but the man who already has money.
The government should do something.
Went to buy a gold coin as a present,
Could not purchase without showing photo ID.
What the hell?
You need to get your heads around the fact that people no longer get an envelope of cash on payday.
There is no alternative to dealing with a very small cabal of increasingly “progressive” banking institutions.
It isn’t as if you don’t know how this can be abused to shut down opposition to the crony capalist fascist state thesd loons are building.
Look at the Bendigo bank dealing with opposition to Bendigo Mosque group.
Look at how Paypal is acting over Sargon and Patreon.
Feudal Australia’s political class would love to serve up a cashless economy to their oligarch Landsharks aristocracy.
Rationing will be so much easier when your card only buys beer on the weekend, or won’t work at maccas if your fitbit reports inactivity.
Good luck subscribing to Quadrant.