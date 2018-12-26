A voice for freedom in South Africa

Posted on 6:21 pm, December 26, 2018 by Rafe Champion

A speech by Temba Nolutshungu, director of the Johannesburg-based Free Market Foundation.

3 Responses to A voice for freedom in South Africa

  1. Jannie
    #2892507, posted on December 26, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    The important question is not whether South Africa will follow the path of Zimbabwe, the question is will Australia follow the path of Zimbabwe.

  2. Nob
    #2892519, posted on December 26, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    South Africans have a great word for the crony capitalists that infest their country: “tenderpreneurs”

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2892524, posted on December 26, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    You’d think the ANC might’ve learned something from their neighbours.

    Zimbabwe’s scaled-back Christmas celebrations

    Most Zimbabweans have been unable to afford Christmas treats because of soaring inflation, writes the BBC’s Shingai Nyoka from the capital, Harare.

    The country is in the middle of an economic crisis.

    According to the latest inflation figures, prices rose overall by 30% in the last year and each month that figure seems to be going up.

    Supermarket shelves may be abundant with goodies but shoppers’ trolleys are uncharacteristically sparse as they face the consequences of rising prices.

    The chicken that just over a year ago cost $3.50 (£2.76) is now priced at $7.19, while the price of 400g of muesli has risen from $5 to $12 and a pack of nine rolls of toilet paper has gone up from $8 to $19.

    Salaries, however, have not kept up with inflation. In fact, the average wage of $300 a month is the same as it was a year ago.

    Socialism working as advertised. In Zimbabwe’s case, again.

