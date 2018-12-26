Beat this for ignorance and moral vanity!

Posted on 4:12 pm, December 26, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Out of the mouth of babes, as they say. Words fail.

This entry was posted in Rafe, Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Beat this for ignorance and moral vanity!

  1. Brian J Gladish
    #2892416, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    I saw this in the US on CNN’s show, Fareed Zakaria GPS, where she was lauded by the host. It’s unbelievable that serious adults believe that children can take the lead on these issues.

  2. Tom
    #2892425, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Marxist simpletons are within sight of the destruction of civilisation and the Western prosperity that cocoons and nurtures them.

    The latest propaganda in the project they started after World War II is to parade children they have brainwashed in the Western education system to recite anti-scientific junk like this that has no other endpoint but the demise of capitalism. And one of the world capitals of the self-hatred that makes it possible is Sweden, which bred this young communist idiot.

    No-one told her that the world capitals of their brave new vision of the world are the slums of Havana and Caracas.

  3. Elle
    #2892429, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Change the system she says. How about changing the indoctrination of our children. She’s robotic. A member of the cult.

  4. RobK
    #2892437, posted on December 26, 2018 at 5:16 pm

     Beat this for ignorance and moral vanity!
    Not to mention intolerance, condescension and confused threats in conclusion. The speaker offers nothing to debate, only expressing an entrenched point of view from given assumptions. A conflation of conjectures in politics and science that claims to represent a given demographic as presented in the clip and seeks to be butressed by civil protest through the education systems of the West. I see her as a stooge, not a free thinker who will try to test her own thoughts.
    She has found her way to a platform steeped in authority and is more a tool of that than a rational individual.
    It is the platform of the UN that is the disgrace on show here, not the individual, nor the topics she discusses.

  5. Rafe
    #2892444, posted on December 26, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Probably not her own words. A ventriloquist’s dummy?

  6. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2892476, posted on December 26, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    Dear Greta, I have this to say to you. One day you will grow up and perhaps begin to realise that the problem you address is the wrong one. You speak of ‘climate change’, about which you seem to know very little factually, when what you are really speaking of is the implementation of communism (under the not at all benign cover of ‘socialism’). Communism has many faces and a dark past. It will also deliver you a very dark future unless you recognize its evils. However you wish to change the world, whatever problem you see in it at present, communism will provide you and the world’s people with no answers, only heartache and economic misery on a monumental scale.

    How sad it is that your young life is worried and blighted by a false vision about our very inventive human technology and humankind’s future. You are being deceived, hoodwinked, fed simple answers to life’s complicated variety, your mentors using the disguise of a completely unsubstantiated climate apocalypse. The future is hopeful, bright with promise for a better world, and so at fifteen should you be. Like communism, doomsaying has a long and inglorious past. Believe in human ingenuity and political goodwill and let those things work freely to make prosperity for all peoples. It can and shall happen, hampered only by doomsaying cults such as the one that has you in its clutches, a hoax and front for communist activism. Know that they especially target the idealism of the young.

    Cheer up, darling. Allow yourself to be wrong.
    Your Aunty Lizzie

  7. Jonesy
    #2892477, posted on December 26, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    The most vicious cold hearted killers in any African rebel army are children…they kill without remorse or compunction. They have no moral code.

    the relatively greater willingness of children to fight for non-monetary incentives such as honor, prestige, revenge and duty;[15] and the greater psychological malleability of children relative to adults, which makes them easier to control, deceive and indoctrinate.

    Wikipeadia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.