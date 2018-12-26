Seems to be a safe assumption

Posted on 4:03 pm, December 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Greg Mankiw on the US government shut down and GDP:

In this interview, CEA chair Kevin Hassett (around minute 4:00) dismisses the adverse impact of the government shutdown on real GDP. It seems to me that he is more wrong than right. Kevin appears to be assuming that government workers don’t produce anything of value when they are at work, or that they will make up all the undone work when they return, so making them stay at home has no significant economic impact. 

I reckon that is a very safe assumption.  What does that  mean?

If that were really the case, we should give them all shorter work weeks, so they can enjoy more leisure.

Not quite.

The first thing to note about the so-called government shut down is that the US government is still collecting income tax. It is still maintaining tariff barriers to international trade. It is still waging war against business and entrepreneurship though excessive regulation. What has happened is that the US government has stopped spending some money.

Back to Mankiw:

Take, for example, the national parks that are now closed because of the shutdown. Those families that would otherwise be enjoying them are suffering a true reduction in economic well-being that is forever lost.

The solution to that problem is privatisation.  Why does the US federal government own parks? Then there are substitution effects. If you can’t go to a national park, go to the movies. Go to a private park.  A few years ago I was in the US military cemetery in Normandy and I asked the tour guide if anyone ever visited the German military cemetery. Apparently only when the US government is in “shut down”.

4 Responses to Seems to be a safe assumption

  1. stackja
    #2892409, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Why is USA government doing much of anything? Voters can decide.

  2. Tel
    #2892413, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    If that were really the case, we should give them all shorter work weeks, so they can enjoy more leisure.

    No, no, that would create a perverse incentive.

    We should give them much longer work weeks to encourage them to quit and get real jobs.

    The solution to that problem is privatisation. Why does the US federal government own parks?

    It doesn’t of course it has not “closed” the parks, instead it is currently in the process of occupying the parks, in much the same way as factory workers might occupy a plant which they did not build and do not own.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2892417, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Now eating their leather belts and tree bark.

    Day 4 of no government

    The effects of the government shutdown have gone from bad to worse. Last night was eerily silent. Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. Facing starvation, people are getting desperate. Some people dreamed of snow falling today so they could have something to melt and drink. … Everyone senses the anarchy that lurches like a troll on Twitter. The shutting down of the government has imperiled the nation like nothing before. This is worse than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor Day or Game 7 of the 1997 World Series.

    They are really suffering!

  4. a happy little debunker
    #2892422, posted on December 26, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    We need to remember this shutdown is because the Dems wont pass a spending bill worth $4 Trillion over a matter of $5 Billion – 0.5% of the total.

    Perhaps they think this is the ‘thin edge of the wedge’ that can unseat Trump – nothing else they have tried has worked to that effect.

