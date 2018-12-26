Liberty Quote
… it’s a lot easier for the base to get itself a new elite than for the elite to find itself a new base.— Mark Steyn
-
Recent Comments
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- mh on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- RobK on A Christmas coral
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Elle on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Rafe on Christmas Day 2018
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Tom on A Christmas coral
- egg_ on A Christmas coral
- Rafe on A Christmas coral
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- Winston Smith on A Christmas coral
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- Dr zfred Lenin on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Whalehunt Fun on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- A Christmas coral
- Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Christmas Day 2018
- Christmas Eve 2018
- Well Duh
- Countdown to Christmas IV
- Baby, it’s Hot Outside
- Thoughts on education revisited
- Wayne Swan could have done that
- The parties of the left are now the parties of the wealthy
- The political economy of interest rate adjustments
- The one certainty is that there is no certainty
- Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- David Bidstrup. More doom and gloom and we are paying for it
- Rafe’s Roundup 21 Dec
- David Leyonhjelm. Budget cuts? You must be kidding!
- Merry Xmas and Happy Hols from TAFKAS
- From the Wall to Wall Street
- Less time for the present even as cost of giving declines
- Culture at a Crisis Point
- Countdown to Christmas III
- EPA in the US rolling back the Obama legacy
- Pink batts revisited
- NSW Energy Minister attempts to further undermine the energy industry
- He may have half the country with him but it’s the wrong half
- Greg Sheridan on the lies they were teaching in 1985. Producing Red Guards
- Wednesday Forum: December 19, 2018
- The Chinese belt and road strategy
- Trump the gamer
- How to turn A Life Untold into a living personal history
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1st.
Hehe
Turkey, beef, prawns, lobster … and ham (Oy!). A polite burp. 😁
Podium?
Interesting link on one of the candidates for Tony Abbott’s seat – taken from her family in the Northern Territory, adopted into an iconic Public Service family, and raised on the northern beaches of Sydney.
This should be good.
Hooray! It feels like weeks since the last sickly open fred forced its way through the birth canal on the Satdee before Christmas.
Top X!
What moron said that?
Screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeech, did I just cut you off and get here first Death Giraffe?
It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Republican Party was Trump listening to crazy old Ron Paul.
Arky go out to the shed and smack something metal.
From the old thread, a horrible example of m0nty’s self-centered arrogance.
m0nty at 1122
Die Boomers, die you bastards!
Remember m0nty, “Honour thy father and thy mother”. Do you really wish your parents to die?
or kick an armadillo what ever works for you.
Tel;
Lol, Tel. Let me get this straight. If I’m right that Trump is moving to a gold-backed $US and taking down the Fed, you will have more serious thoughts towards me. That’s it? That’s not much of a wager.
First of all, you assume that’s something of value to me.
Secondly, how would I know you’ve delivered on your end? You could be lying!
Third, you assume I want people to accept my statements. This blog is 99% normies. Of course they don’t.
Anyway, you won’t have to wait that long. Something big is happening right now. You may see the Fed abolished THIS YEAR!
…
At least JC bought Monty a steak dinner. 😏
You really need to fix up your typos Monty.
Rand Paul defends Trump plan on Syria, backs similar pullout in Afghanistan; others in GOP remain sceptical (24 Dec)
Easy mistake to make. 😀
m0nty
#2892338, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:52 pm
It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Republican Party was Trump listening to crazy old Ron Paul.
It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Mueller investigation were to be Demorats using fake Wussian bots to spread disinformation and suppress voter turnout in that controversial Alabama special senate election earlier this year. Now that the Demorats have successfully demonstrated that bogus Wussian bots can be set up and used by them, how will Mueller prove that the bots he is focussed on were real, and not actually another Demorat disinformation operation? Shot themselves in foot?
Made the top 20 if any one is still around!
The baby was only born in a manger in a stable because a Tyranny had ordered people around without any regard for the cost or the value of the Tyrannical actions.
Every lefty twittering about refugee babies in mangers needs to stop and think that if it wasn’t for leftist Tyrannical central planning and death squads there wouldn’t be any.
Our paramilitary Death Squads will Be Our Strength.
Because nobody has ever done paramilitary Death Squads properly before.
“I saw a pale rider upon a pale horse and the rider was named shorten and the horse was named Taxation, and Hell rode with them.”
For Tel, as promised…
https://youtu.be/ouqDDpE7Ing
and the horse was named “The Politics of Envy” and Hell rode with them.
In the interview just aired on Fox Cricket, Cameron Bancroft confirms what many suspected: he got involved in ball-tampering in South Africa because Dave Warner asked him to. Bancroft said the team culture was such that he believed he would have felt as guilty if he had decided NOT to help tamper with the ball because he would have let down his teammates.
It will be all over the meeja in a few hours.
“And the horse was named Free Money, and Hell rode in their wake”.
Some great responses to the ridiculous warmist Christmas carol lyrics, over at Jo Nova.
http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/merry-christmas-with-carols-for-coal/#comments
No Bruce, I meant Ron not Rand.
You have no sense of humour M0nty…
Grandad stormed Hill Gabrielle with Giap’s army…
From the OF
“it’s time for torches and Pitchforks.”
Don’t forget the boiled rope.
Oh, alright then, you can use piano wire.
Flaying is best. The leather jackets can be recognised by the relatives if their are distinctive tattoos.
Zulu. Round them up and send them home to their own countries,their talents are normal there. Dont forget to send their families with them , sort of family reunion . Remove welfare from foreign born unless they have paid income tax for twenty years . No visible means of support ? Assisted passage to homeland with all of family with $10 spending money per family .
I Arky boring, as usual?
Arky:
If you feel a bit down, get yourself to the local firing range and do some pistol shooting.
Lead (Pb) on steel is very therapeutic.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2892362, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6529223/Vietnamese-community-rallies-fight-against-Sudanese-gangs-terrorising-shops.html#comments
Grandad stormed Hill Gabrielle with Giap’s army…
I think Giap’s foes there were Senegalese, not Sudanese?
They were actually Algerian soldiers, but the point I was making that, if the Sudanese think the Vietnamese are pushovers, they had better think again.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2892361, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm
You have no sense of humour M0nty…
And even less sense of honour towards his parents!
This MCG pitch is a national embarrassment.
It needs an overtaking lane and a truck stop.
On another topic – the Gold Standard and the US? What with the current rumours of the US going to the Gold Standard etc, and the level of knowledge out there, it would be an opportune time to discuss this subject.
When Trump was going for the Presidency, he mentioned that he could wipe out most of the debt by just deleting dollars that had been printed by the Fed. I found that a bit strange, but I’m a neophyte when it comes to economics.
IT – Geoff Boycott and John Edrich?
Goldbuggery is one of the dumbest movements on the planet. Irredeemably stupid on every level.
Arky, RUOK? You have many friends here. Please be ok. Xxx
Very lifeless pitch. Almost tempted to try another beer.
Goldbugs are completely different to people who believe leaving the gold standard was a mistake.
Goldbugs actually believe we could pop down to the corner store for a pint of milk and pay for it in bullion.
We will return to sound money one day. It can either be managed or after a global economic Armageddon.
Yachts racing down coast. Comanche 22 knots.
Al Gore, they’re playing your song:
Gold is stupid says the troll.
“The Perth Mint has created a strong new market for Australian gold producers with Chinese investors now buying more than 230 tonnes of Australian gold bullion, worth $11 billion, on the Shanghai Gold Exchange every year.
Chief Operating Officer David Woodford said the quality of Australian gold and the certainty of supply had seen gold exports to China dramatically increase in the recent years.
“In 2014, The Perth Mint became the first foreign refinery accredited on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and we have worked steadily to establish this new market,” Mr Woodford said.
“Today we are on track to achieve our goal of becoming the biggest source of imported gold in the Chinese market and that is great news for Australian gold producers and Australian mine workers.”
Australian gold exports into China have more than doubled from 110 tonnes in 2011 to 232 tonnes in the past year. Over the past 12 months alone, growth has been more than 8 per cent.
Mr Woodford said The Perth Mint had established direct distribution networks with both local Chinese banks and international banks operating across China.
“The majority of our exports are in the form of 1kg gold bullion bars which are certified at 99.99 per cent purity,” he said. ”
It seems the lefty narrative is that yarragrad property can only ever go up in value as long as we keep mass importing exponentially increasing numbers of the worlds poorest people to consume property services in the worlds most overpriced market, so nobody needs any store of value besides melbourne dogbox apartments. Until they release a different set of talking points.
Gold does seem to have an attraction to the china market though.
https://www.perthmint.com/aus-gold-shining-in-chinese-market.aspx
Kohli up next. Another ton?
I think so.
Flemington track manager Mick Goodie* lost his job for less.
The WACA’s Matt Page got his job at the ‘G on the strength of a tradition he had nothing to do with.
Now that the Adelaide Oval and the new Perth stadium drop-in pitches have set the world standard for Test cricket, there should be a national uprising by cricket fans against the newly installed road at the ‘G.
And look out if the SGC pitch turns out to be a fizzer.
*Goodie has since redeemed himself by overseeing the installation of a brilliant new track at Eagle Farm, saving Queensland racing from itself.
Kohli might get his first triple on this deck.