Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018

    #2892324, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Turkey, beef, prawns, lobster … and ham (Oy!). A polite burp. 😁

    #2892327, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    https://gai-mariagal-festival.com.au/testimonial/susan-moylan-coombs/

    Interesting link on one of the candidates for Tony Abbott’s seat – taken from her family in the Northern Territory, adopted into an iconic Public Service family, and raised on the northern beaches of Sydney.

    #2892331, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    @Ocasio2018
    Joy to the World!

    Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. 🌎(Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.)

    #2892332, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Trump is moving to a gold backed currency and taking down the Fed!

    The Rothschild Central Banks, the WTO and the IMF are all coming down right now.

    This should be good.

    #2892333, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Hooray! It feels like weeks since the last sickly open fred forced its way through the birth canal on the Satdee before Christmas.

    #2892335, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Trump is moving to a gold backed currency and taking down the Fed!

    The Rothschild Central Banks, the WTO and the IMF are all coming down right now.

    What moron said that?

    #2892336, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Screeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeech, did I just cut you off and get here first Death Giraffe?

    #2892338, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Republican Party was Trump listening to crazy old Ron Paul.

    #2892340, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Arky go out to the shed and smack something metal.

    #2892341, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    From the old thread, a horrible example of m0nty’s self-centered arrogance.

    m0nty at 1122

    Die Boomers, die you bastards!

    Remember m0nty, “Honour thy father and thy mother”. Do you really wish your parents to die?

    #2892342, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    or kick an armadillo what ever works for you.

    #2892343, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Tel;

    How about a deal? I’ll bet you that by Christmas 2019 (one year away) the Fed will still be structurally the same Fed… no significant change to the organization. If you win then I will start taking your alerts seriously, but if I win then you need to make an effort to include sources and reasoning instead of jumping to the conclusion and expecting everyone to accept that.

    Lol, Tel. Let me get this straight. If I’m right that Trump is moving to a gold-backed $US and taking down the Fed, you will have more serious thoughts towards me. That’s it? That’s not much of a wager.

    First of all, you assume that’s something of value to me.
    Secondly, how would I know you’ve delivered on your end? You could be lying!
    Third, you assume I want people to accept my statements. This blog is 99% normies. Of course they don’t.

    Anyway, you won’t have to wait that long. Something big is happening right now. You may see the Fed abolished THIS YEAR!

    At least JC bought Monty a steak dinner. 😏

    #2892344, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Republican Party was Trump listening to crazy old Ron Paul.

    You really need to fix up your typos Monty.

    Rand Paul defends Trump plan on Syria, backs similar pullout in Afghanistan; others in GOP remain sceptical (24 Dec)

    Easy mistake to make. 😀

    #2892345, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    m0nty
    #2892338, posted on December 26, 2018 at 12:52 pm
    It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Republican Party was Trump listening to crazy old Ron Paul.

    It would be funny if the straw that broke the camel’s back with the Mueller investigation were to be Demorats using fake Wussian bots to spread disinformation and suppress voter turnout in that controversial Alabama special senate election earlier this year. Now that the Demorats have successfully demonstrated that bogus Wussian bots can be set up and used by them, how will Mueller prove that the bots he is focussed on were real, and not actually another Demorat disinformation operation? Shot themselves in foot?

    #2892346, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Made the top 20 if any one is still around!

    #2892347, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    The baby was only born in a manger in a stable because a Tyranny had ordered people around without any regard for the cost or the value of the Tyrannical actions.

    Every lefty twittering about refugee babies in mangers needs to stop and think that if it wasn’t for leftist Tyrannical central planning and death squads there wouldn’t be any.

    Our paramilitary Death Squads will Be Our Strength.

    Because nobody has ever done paramilitary Death Squads properly before.

  21. John Constantine
    #2892349, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    “I saw a pale rider upon a pale horse and the rider was named shorten and the horse was named Taxation, and Hell rode with them.”

    #2892350, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    If you do watch it I’ll give you another.

    For Tel, as promised…

    https://youtu.be/ouqDDpE7Ing

    #2892351, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    “I saw a pale rider upon a pale horse and the rider was named shorten and the horse was named Taxation, and Hell rode with them.”

    and the horse was named “The Politics of Envy” and Hell rode with them.

    #2892352, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    In the interview just aired on Fox Cricket, Cameron Bancroft confirms what many suspected: he got involved in ball-tampering in South Africa because Dave Warner asked him to. Bancroft said the team culture was such that he believed he would have felt as guilty if he had decided NOT to help tamper with the ball because he would have let down his teammates.

    It will be all over the meeja in a few hours.

    #2892357, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    “And the horse was named Free Money, and Hell rode in their wake”.

    #2892358, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Some great responses to the ridiculous warmist Christmas carol lyrics, over at Jo Nova.

    http://joannenova.com.au/2018/12/merry-christmas-with-carols-for-coal/#comments

    #2892360, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    You really need to fix up your typos Monty.

    No Bruce, I meant Ron not Rand.

    #2892361, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    You have no sense of humour M0nty…

    #2892363, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    From the OF
    “it’s time for torches and Pitchforks.”
    Don’t forget the boiled rope.
    Oh, alright then, you can use piano wire.

    #2892366, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Flaying is best. The leather jackets can be recognised by the relatives if their are distinctive tattoos.

    #2892367, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Zulu. Round them up and send them home to their own countries,their talents are normal there. Dont forget to send their families with them , sort of family reunion . Remove welfare from foreign born unless they have paid income tax for twenty years . No visible means of support ? Assisted passage to homeland with all of family with $10 spending money per family .

    #2892373, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Arky:
    If you feel a bit down, get yourself to the local firing range and do some pistol shooting.
    Lead (Pb) on steel is very therapeutic.

    #2892374, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2892362, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6529223/Vietnamese-community-rallies-fight-against-Sudanese-gangs-terrorising-shops.html#comments

    Grandad stormed Hill Gabrielle with Giap’s army…

    I think Giap’s foes there were Senegalese, not Sudanese?

    #2892375, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    I think Giap’s foes there were Senegalese, not Sudanese?

    They were actually Algerian soldiers, but the point I was making that, if the Sudanese think the Vietnamese are pushovers, they had better think again.

    #2892376, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2892361, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    You have no sense of humour M0nty…

    And even less sense of honour towards his parents!

    #2892377, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    This MCG pitch is a national embarrassment.

    It needs an overtaking lane and a truck stop.

    #2892381, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    On another topic – the Gold Standard and the US? What with the current rumours of the US going to the Gold Standard etc, and the level of knowledge out there, it would be an opportune time to discuss this subject.

    When Trump was going for the Presidency, he mentioned that he could wipe out most of the debt by just deleting dollars that had been printed by the Fed. I found that a bit strange, but I’m a neophyte when it comes to economics.

    #2892382, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Tom
    #2892352, posted on December 26, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Cameron Bancroft reveals David Warner asked him to tamper with the ball in South Africa
    Ben Horne, Herald Sun
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only

    Banned Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has revealed stunning details of the ball tampering scandal that rocked the sport earlier this year admitting David Warner asked him to alter the ball.

    In an exclusive interview with Adam Gilchrist for Fox Cricket, Bancroft confirms that Warner – who is serving a 12-month ban for his part in the saga along with Steve Smith – was the mastermind of the sorry saga.

    “Dave (Warner) suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game and I didn’t know any better,” Bancroft, who was banned for nine months for his part, said.

    “I didn’t know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued really. As simple as that.

    “The decision was based around my values, what I valued at the time and I valued fitting in… you hope that fitting in earns you respect and with that, I guess, there came a pretty big cost for the mistake.”

    Remembering the moment he had been caught, Bancroft said: “I felt trouble when the picture of me was on the screen, there’s no hiding in that moment. You’re vulnerable, you’re in the open.

    “I was in a dark place, I knew that wasn’t good.

    “(But) I’m not a victim, I had a choice and I made a massive mistake and that was in my control.”

    Bancroft goes on to explain that for months now he has contemplated what would have been if he had refused to be a part of the tampering. And that he always came to the same conclusion. He felt he was damned if he did and damned if he didn’t.

    “If I had said no, and went to bed that night, I would have had the exact same problem,” he continued.

    “I would have gone to bed and felt like I had let everyone down. I would have felt that I hurt our chances of winning. If you actually look at both scenarios, they are both related to this idea that all I wanted to feel was a sense of value. Being true to myself, thats what I have had to enquire about alot.

    “I take no other responsibility but the responsibility I have on myself and my own actions because I am not a victim.

    “I had a choice and I made a massive mistake and that is what is in my control.”

    After the interview had aired, Fox Cricket pundit Kerry O’Keefe said he had some concerns over Bancroft’s claim he would have felt just as bad if he refused to tamper with the ball.

    “Does that say more about Bancroft or about the atmosphere inside the team culture?” O’Keeffe said. “I think it says more about (the team), that he couldn’t say no to cheating. That atmosphere should never have been able to develop, but it obviously had.

    “I can’t help but feeling it’s still hovering over the team.”

    Despite Bancroft’s comments, Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has denied Warner has been thrown under a bus by his teammates.

    Last week, Steve Smith said that his only part in the plot was to walk past Warner and Bancroft and throw his hands up and declare “I don’t want to know about it.”

    Both Smith and Bancroft took responsibility for their actions but distanced themselves from the plot itself.

    However, Roberts denies Warner has been left out in the cold by the comments and refuted suggestions Cricket Australia are filthy about the two players choosing to speak out at the height of the Test summer.

    “The events of Cape Town were investigated and dealt with some nine months ago now so there’s no new news there,” said Roberts.

    “What’s important at this point is that we work with the players and with the leaders of the team on the reintegration of the sanctioned players when they become eligible for selection.”

    The Daily Telegraph exclusively revealed today that Cricket Australia would take the extraordinary step of canvassing the attitude of the dressing room before allowing the banned players back.

    Roberts said Cricket Australia would need to be satisfied that Smith and Warner were committed to honouring team culture.

    #2892383, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    #2892383, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    “But I have confidence that the spirit of Steve, David and Cameron is really consistent with that and early discussions suggest they’re really committed to that, but we’ll use the next few months to work through that in readiness for their eligibility for selection.”

    Smith has come under fire for using a paid advertisement to leverage off the ball-tampering scandal, but Roberts refused to be drawn on the approach used by the former skipper to re-emerge into public life.

    “I don’t have a view on that. We’re just working on the reintegration of the players over the coming months,” said Roberts.

    “That’s Steve’s prerogative. What I would say is that all three players have had a profoundly positive impact on a number of people during their suspension, in the community work they’ve done.

    “Steve, as an example, I know for a fact has given hope to teenagers who had lost hope and they’ve done some fantastic work behind the scenes that’s not visible to the public but is absolutely visible to those who were so touched by it.

    “And cricket and Australia can be proud of some of the work that Steve and David and Cameron have been doing over recent months to contribute to their communities.”

    Since being handed his sanctions, Bancroft has described how he almost turned to teaching yoga amid his soul-searching.

    The letter, addressed to himself and published in The West Australian on Saturday, explains how he became involved in teaching yoga and doing community service with the Kyle Andrews Foundation after he was suspended over the incident in South Africa in March.

    He says a crucial moment was missing the Western Warriors’ pre-season trip to Brisbane and thinking he may never play cricket again.

    “Until you are able to acknowledge that you are Cameron Bancroft, the person who plays cricket as a profession, and not Cameron Bancroft the cricketer, you will not be able to move forward. This will become a defining moment for you,” Bancroft wrote in The West Australian.

    The 26-year-old even considered dedicating his life to teaching yoga to help others after a taking a training course in Melbourne in September. “You learn about anatomy, how to teach poses, alignment, the philosophy but most importantly you learn that you can use your life to a greater purpose,” Bancroft wrote.

    “New friends will be made, great people with similar interests. Maybe cricket isn’t for you, you’ll ask yourself… will you return? Yoga will be such a fulfilling experience. It’s hard to feel this reality could exist. “You meet people fighting battles greater than you can understand, but through your own hardship and journey you can inspire others in the form of yoga.” But returning to playing tough, grade matches at Willetton District Cricket Club rekindled his love of cricket.

    “You wear a blue cap, it won’t be a Baggy Green, but the enjoyment is the same. You love the game. That’s the heart of all passion. Cricket is still well and truly a part of who you are,” the opener wrote.

    Bancroft also forgave himself for the ball-tampering scandal, describing how over the past nine months he had changed as a person, particularly in his outlook on life.

    “Many people will judge you as a cheat, but that is OK. Always love and respect everyone. You will love those people because you forgive them. Just like you’re going to forgive yourself,” Bancroft said.

    “Have faith and embrace uncertainty.”

    #2892385, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    IT – Geoff Boycott and John Edrich?

  43. m0nty
    #2892386, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Goldbuggery is one of the dumbest movements on the planet. Irredeemably stupid on every level.

  44. Elle
    #2892387, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Arky, RUOK? You have many friends here. Please be ok. Xxx

    #2892388, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Very lifeless pitch. Almost tempted to try another beer.

    #2892389, posted on December 26, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Goldbugs are completely different to people who believe leaving the gold standard was a mistake.

    Goldbugs actually believe we could pop down to the corner store for a pint of milk and pay for it in bullion.

    We will return to sound money one day. It can either be managed or after a global economic Armageddon.

    #2892390, posted on December 26, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Yachts racing down coast. Comanche 22 knots.

    #2892392, posted on December 26, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Al Gore, they’re playing your song:

  49. John Constantine
    #2892393, posted on December 26, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Gold is stupid says the troll.

    “The Perth Mint has created a strong new market for Australian gold producers with Chinese investors now buying more than 230 tonnes of Australian gold bullion, worth $11 billion, on the Shanghai Gold Exchange every year.

    Chief Operating Officer David Woodford said the quality of Australian gold and the certainty of supply had seen gold exports to China dramatically increase in the recent years.

    “In 2014, The Perth Mint became the first foreign refinery accredited on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and we have worked steadily to establish this new market,” Mr Woodford said.

    “Today we are on track to achieve our goal of becoming the biggest source of imported gold in the Chinese market and that is great news for Australian gold producers and Australian mine workers.”

    Australian gold exports into China have more than doubled from 110 tonnes in 2011 to 232 tonnes in the past year. Over the past 12 months alone, growth has been more than 8 per cent.

    Mr Woodford said The Perth Mint had established direct distribution networks with both local Chinese banks and international banks operating across China.

    “The majority of our exports are in the form of 1kg gold bullion bars which are certified at 99.99 per cent purity,” he said. ”

    It seems the lefty narrative is that yarragrad property can only ever go up in value as long as we keep mass importing exponentially increasing numbers of the worlds poorest people to consume property services in the worlds most overpriced market, so nobody needs any store of value besides melbourne dogbox apartments. Until they release a different set of talking points.

    Gold does seem to have an attraction to the china market though.

    https://www.perthmint.com/aus-gold-shining-in-chinese-market.aspx

    #2892394, posted on December 26, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Kohli up next. Another ton?

    I think so.

    #2892395, posted on December 26, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    This MCG pitch is a national embarrassment.
    It needs an overtaking lane and a truck stop.

    Flemington track manager Mick Goodie* lost his job for less.

    The WACA’s Matt Page got his job at the ‘G on the strength of a tradition he had nothing to do with.

    Now that the Adelaide Oval and the new Perth stadium drop-in pitches have set the world standard for Test cricket, there should be a national uprising by cricket fans against the newly installed road at the ‘G.

    And look out if the SGC pitch turns out to be a fizzer.

    *Goodie has since redeemed himself by overseeing the installation of a brilliant new track at Eagle Farm, saving Queensland racing from itself.

    #2892396, posted on December 26, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Kohli might get his first triple on this deck.

