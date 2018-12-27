Two economies in one

Posted on 12:05 am, December 27, 2018 by Steve Kates

Both from Drudge.

Whiff of Extinction Blows in Bull Market That Outlived Them All…
STOCKS HEAD FOR WORST DECEMBER EVER… 

AND

BOOM: Holiday Retail Sales Strongest in Years…
Low gas prices lead to record travel…

3 Responses to Two economies in one

  1. John Constantine
    #2892595, posted on December 27, 2018 at 12:18 am

    The headlines make sense, because the good news is based upon historic looking back conditions, but the stockmarket selldown is based upon the looking forward risk that the anti Trump resistance will crash the economy to win the civil war.

    They were going to crash it anyway, this is just sooner than they [ or I] hoped and planned for.

    In australia the inside economy is distributing all it can to outsiders, for cash. The shorten looting and vendetta cartel riding in on the eve of destruction is part of it, but the transnational left bringing down a popularly elected President of America shows us history is being rewritten, right now.

    Still, they might just get to murder him and his family and their media will program us to be happy about it.

    Comrades.

  2. John Constantine
    #2892597, posted on December 27, 2018 at 12:22 am

    The question for australia is:

    How many millions of the worlds poorest people will we have to mass import as consumption and voting machines on visas to be able to afford to bail out all of australias important landsharks and windsharks and loansharks and politicals?.

    Or we just borrow it one road one belt one way.

    Comrade Maaaaates.

  3. Oh come on
    #2892602, posted on December 27, 2018 at 12:45 am

    What are the bond markets doing? They tend to be a bit more sober than the excitable equity boys.

