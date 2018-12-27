Two economies in one

Both from Drudge.
Whiff of Extinction Blows in Bull Market That Outlived Them All…
STOCKS HEAD FOR WORST DECEMBER EVER…
AND
BOOM: Holiday Retail Sales Strongest in Years…
Low gas prices lead to record travel…
Both from Drudge.
Whiff of Extinction Blows in Bull Market That Outlived Them All…
STOCKS HEAD FOR WORST DECEMBER EVER…
AND
BOOM: Holiday Retail Sales Strongest in Years…
Low gas prices lead to record travel…
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
We have the nation’s ‘best + brightest’ in parliament, thousands of bureaucrats and the answer to every problem is always the same: a new tax.
The headlines make sense, because the good news is based upon historic looking back conditions, but the stockmarket selldown is based upon the looking forward risk that the anti Trump resistance will crash the economy to win the civil war.
They were going to crash it anyway, this is just sooner than they [ or I] hoped and planned for.
In australia the inside economy is distributing all it can to outsiders, for cash. The shorten looting and vendetta cartel riding in on the eve of destruction is part of it, but the transnational left bringing down a popularly elected President of America shows us history is being rewritten, right now.
Still, they might just get to murder him and his family and their media will program us to be happy about it.
Comrades.
The question for australia is:
How many millions of the worlds poorest people will we have to mass import as consumption and voting machines on visas to be able to afford to bail out all of australias important landsharks and windsharks and loansharks and politicals?.
Or we just borrow it one road one belt one way.
Comrade Maaaaates.
What are the bond markets doing? They tend to be a bit more sober than the excitable equity boys.