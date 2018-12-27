Was Julia Banks ever a Liberal?

I have little sympathy for Julia Banks’ bullying claims – it is the job of a member of Parliament to stand up to the executive and hold them to account. MPs are insulated from many of the pressures everyone else labours under so that they can resist bullying. At the same time, however, the person who maintains party discipline is called ‘The Whip”. The Parliament is not, and cannot be, an environment for petals.

Today Ms Banks has doubled down.

The thing that happens with bullying is people were afraid. They started becoming really concerned that Peter Dutton was seriously going to win. Men and women were being harassed and bullied.

The “fear” that Peter Dutton might become PM is not in and of itself bullying or harassment.

Then this:

I think John Howard is his mentor and it was only two years ago, the week before my maiden speech, I remember when John Howard said, we will never get to 50-50 representation in politics because women focus on their caring responsibilities. … I think that view is quite entrenched.

To be clear – John Howard did many things I didn’t agree with. But I don’t think you can or should be a Liberal member of Parliament if you’re going to be so contemptuous and dismissive of John Howard. Not in public anyway.

This is going to be controversial:

Most of the men in the Liberal Party, their wives don’t work. They’re at home with the kids. Now I don’t have an issue with stay-at-home mums but I do in the sense that I believe all women should be, if not at some period in their life, they should ensure their financial independence … and not to be dependent on anyone.

Judging other peoples marriages is not smart.