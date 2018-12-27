Was Julia Banks ever a Liberal?

I have little sympathy for Julia Banks’ bullying claims – it is the job of a member of Parliament to stand up to the executive and hold them to account. MPs are insulated from many of the pressures everyone else labours under so that they can resist bullying. At the same time, however, the person who maintains party discipline is called ‘The Whip”. The Parliament is not, and cannot be, an environment for petals.
Today Ms Banks has doubled down.
The thing that happens with bullying is people were afraid. They started becoming really concerned that Peter Dutton was seriously going to win. Men and women were being harassed and bullied.
The “fear” that Peter Dutton might become PM is not in and of itself bullying or harassment.
Then this:
I think John Howard is his mentor and it was only two years ago, the week before my maiden speech, I remember when John Howard said, we will never get to 50-50 representation in politics because women focus on their caring responsibilities. … I think that view is quite entrenched.
To be clear – John Howard did many things I didn’t agree with. But I don’t think you can or should be a Liberal member of Parliament if you’re going to be so contemptuous and dismissive of John Howard. Not in public anyway.
This is going to be controversial:
Most of the men in the Liberal Party, their wives don’t work. They’re at home with the kids. Now I don’t have an issue with stay-at-home mums but I do in the sense that I believe all women should be, if not at some period in their life, they should ensure their financial independence … and not to be dependent on anyone.
Judging other peoples marriages is not smart.
She’s an oxygen thief and a look-at-me look-at-me media tart who, one hopes, gets thoroughly trounced at the next election.
Indeed.
Too many non-Libs in the Lib party. Photios has a lot to answer for. No wonder so many LNP voters have abandoned the party. It’s a conservative free zone. The LNP conservative vote has fractured, with many parking their votes with alternatives until the LNP comes to its senses, if at all.
, they should ensure their financial independence … and not to be dependent on anyone.
Ms Banks apparently owns about six properties, beach houses and townhouses, a very wealthy lady with her parliamentary salary and perks.
I’m not sure she is in a position to comment on ordinary women’s lives and financial independence, because she would be in the top 1% of women surely.
Was Julia Banks ever a Liberal?
Let’s get it straight from the horse’s mouth:
Deserter Julia Banks now claims she was never elected as a Liberal
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/julie-banks-wasnt-elected-a-liberal-anyway/news-story/23440040fe75b5bf3c16d60e14fd5cf0
So if her allegiance wasn’t with the Liberal Party, where was it?
I was elected under Malcolm Turnbull and Julie Bishop’s brand
Aah, with fellow party loyalists Malcolm and Julie. Of course.
If she was ‘never elected as a Liberal’, might she like to think about refunding the money the Liberal Party spent on her campaign?
Another nail in the coalition coffin. Shorten doesn’t deserve to win but he’s going too!
Julia Banks is a middle class chancer.
She “thinks” this and “thinks” that.
She “thinks” she was bullied.
She “thinks” Dutton was going to be leader.
She “thinks” John Howard “thinks” the same as everyone else who isn’t her.
She “thinks” MP’s wives don’t work.
She “thinks” women in general should “think” as she does.
She “thinks” she was really not a Liberal.
Pity she can’t really “think it through.”