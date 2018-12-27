“We’re respected again as a nation”

President Trump visited the troops in Iraq at Al Asad Air Base on Christmas. Sarah Sanders announced on Twitter: “President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas.” President Trump himself tweeted out the video below….

Quotable quote (Trump via the linked Politico article): “We’re no longer the suckers, folks. We’re respected again as a nation.”

Except by all the mongrels, Dems and #NeverTrumpers.

One Response to “We’re respected again as a nation”

  1. stackja
    #2892702, posted on December 27, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Even express.co.uk can’t just report story. Have to have negative.

    ‘We’re no longer the SUCKERS’: Trump defends Syria troop exit in …
    https://www.express.co.uk › News › World
    2 hours ago – Mr Trump told troops at the Iraq base: “We’re no longer the suckers, folks. We’re respected again as a nation. “If we see something happening …

