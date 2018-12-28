Andrew Bolt has posted the news that the left among the Liberals were so spooked by the spectre of Dutton that they turned nasty. Who is surprised?
Liberty Quote
The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.— Robert Heinlein
-
Recent Comments
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- zyconoclast on Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies
- zyconoclast on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- egg_ on Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Rafe Champion on Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- rickw on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- stackja on Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies
- Bruce on Yellow vests’ anger sums up our spreading Western malaise
- John64 on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- iain russell on Yellow vests’ anger sums up our spreading Western malaise
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- John Constantine on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- md on Yellow vests’ anger sums up our spreading Western malaise
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies
- Yellow vests’ anger sums up our spreading Western malaise
- Rafe’s roundup 28 Dec featuring the Portal to Partners
- Was Julia Banks ever a Liberal?
- “We’re respected again as a nation”
- Two economies in one
- Congratulations to Chris Berg and others
- A voice for freedom in South Africa
- Beat this for ignorance and moral vanity!
- Seems to be a safe assumption
- A Christmas coral
- Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Christmas Day 2018
- Christmas Eve 2018
- Well Duh
- Countdown to Christmas IV
- Baby, it’s Hot Outside
- Thoughts on education revisited
- Wayne Swan could have done that
- The parties of the left are now the parties of the wealthy
- The political economy of interest rate adjustments
- The one certainty is that there is no certainty
- Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- David Bidstrup. More doom and gloom and we are paying for it
- Rafe’s Roundup 21 Dec
- David Leyonhjelm. Budget cuts? You must be kidding!
- Merry Xmas and Happy Hols from TAFKAS
- From the Wall to Wall Street
- Less time for the present even as cost of giving declines
- Culture at a Crisis Point
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
My local member is Trent Z. For how long?
Who needs the ALP when we have Liberal reps like Zimmerman and his factional cronies.?
Funny that she’s married to a ROWG (rich old white guy).
Funny that she’s married to a ROWG (rich old white guy).
Mr Banks