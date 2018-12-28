Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies

Posted on 1:51 pm, December 28, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Andrew Bolt has posted the news that the left among the Liberals were so spooked by the spectre of Dutton that they turned nasty. Who is surprised?

4 Responses to Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies

  1. stackja
    #2893465, posted on December 28, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    My local member is Trent Z. For how long?

  2. Rafe Champion
    #2893472, posted on December 28, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Who needs the ALP when we have Liberal reps like Zimmerman and his factional cronies.?

  3. egg_
    #2893475, posted on December 28, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Julia Banks update.

    Funny that she’s married to a ROWG (rich old white guy).

  4. zyconoclast
    #2893478, posted on December 28, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Funny that she’s married to a ROWG (rich old white guy).

    Mr Banks

