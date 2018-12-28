Rafe’s roundup 28 Dec featuring the Portal to Partners

A New Year message to our partners, the liberal/conservative groups around the nation. Tell your members about Catallaxy unless you can recommend a better place to go for a briefing on issues of concern and the periodic Roundup Portal to Partners. We have to play a team game to win. We are going to play a team game. And we are going to win. Maybe not this year. Who knows?

Feature item. Neurotic teen transforms into the global face of climate alarmism, coached by parents. Get used to the rigid obsessive stare of the fanatical true believer. So appropriate you could not make it up. Understandable in the case of an ignorant young person with a psychiatric condition, how to explain the condition among adults with higher education?

The Portal.

Our partners in no particular order. Australian Institute for Progress, The Institute of Public Affairs IPA, the Centre for Independent Studies CIS, The Sydney Institute, Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, Quadrant On Line, The Australian Taxpayers Alliance, Tim Blair, Andrew Norton, the classical liberal in Carlton, Rite-ON admirable Queensland activists!, The Menzies Research Centre, Jim Rose Utopia You Are Standing in It. LibertyWorks. On Line Opinion.

Still building and looking at more specialised sites.

Overseas. Spiked, Cato Institute, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Dan Mitchell, The Last Refuge.

Climate. Viv Forbes Carbon Sense, Watts Up With That?, Jo Nova, The Global Warming Policy Forum, Global Coal Plant Tracker, Tony From Oz,

Education and Culture. Heterodox Academy. Accuracy in Academia, Intellectual Takeout, Institute for Humane Studies.

For Nerds. Rafe’s Rathouse, Stephen Hicks, libertarian philosopher, Critical Rationalist Blog, My bookstore.

UPDATE. Viv Forbes of the Saltbush Club has called for Australia to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

