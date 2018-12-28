Rafe’s roundup 28 Dec featuring the Portal to Partners

A New Year message to our partners, the liberal/conservative groups around the nation. Tell your members about Catallaxy unless you can recommend a better place to go for a briefing on issues of concern and the periodic Roundup Portal to Partners. We have to play a team game to win. We are going to play a team game. And we are going to win. Maybe not this year. Who knows?
Feature item. Neurotic teen transforms into the global face of climate alarmism, coached by parents. Get used to the rigid obsessive stare of the fanatical true believer. So appropriate you could not make it up. Understandable in the case of an ignorant young person with a psychiatric condition, how to explain the condition among adults with higher education?
Our partners in no particular order. Australian Institute for Progress, The Institute of Public Affairs IPA, the Centre for Independent Studies CIS, The Sydney Institute, Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, Quadrant On Line, The Australian Taxpayers Alliance, Tim Blair, Andrew Norton, the classical liberal in Carlton, Rite-ON admirable Queensland activists!, The Menzies Research Centre, Jim Rose Utopia You Are Standing in It. LibertyWorks. On Line Opinion.
Overseas. Spiked, Cato Institute, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Dan Mitchell, The Last Refuge.
Climate. Viv Forbes Carbon Sense, Watts Up With That?, Jo Nova, The Global Warming Policy Forum, Global Coal Plant Tracker, Tony From Oz,
Education and Culture. Heterodox Academy. Accuracy in Academia, Intellectual Takeout, Institute for Humane Studies.
For Nerds. Rafe’s Rathouse, Stephen Hicks, libertarian philosopher, Critical Rationalist Blog, My bookstore.
UPDATE. Viv Forbes of the Saltbush Club has called for Australia to withdraw from the Paris Accord.
http://electroverse.net/ is good for climate / earth issues as well Rafe, have a look. Have a great new year and thank you for all your work!
Thanks Woolfe, from your link, 85 climate realists in the profession, just the kind of list I wanted!
The first comment (Woolfe) recommends another Climate blog. Funny coz that’s why I wanted to comment.
Rafe may I suggest the excellent data filled blog by Tony Heller (aka Steve Goddard) at https://realclimatescience.com/
Tony regulary pulls out historical weather news from archives and has a host of graphs and charts all using official NOAA, BoM, GISS and CRU data.
Thank you so very much Woolfe. This is indeed an excellent site. Just what I’ve been looking for.
Will send the link off to family and friends.
I’m confused (probably old age). I agree wholeheartedly with the Saltbush Club aim of getting out of the Paris Climate agreement, at the same time Cory Bernardi runs a petition to get out of Paris, and I asked Saltbush to notify its members to add their names to the petition. I got a zero response from Saltbush. What is it with Conservative groups in Australia, does it matter who runs a petition, surely the goal for us is to fix the mess, irrespective of which group starts or acts. We have to work together and take EVERY opportunity. I’m still confused!
Hark! The problem of Rafe and others here not understanding who to trust on climate science is again laid bare. That list of climate “realists” in the profession is loaded with retired folk completely inactive in research, others who have made an actual living from their contrarian arguments for decades (working for think tanks funded by miners and industrialists against carbon pricing) and across both catevories many who have made clearly debunked claims and predictions. This angel maintains that amongst actually active working scientists who might be called “climate scientists” there are a mere handful who prominently claim that there is no problem with AGW, and even then are lukewarmers, not complete deniers of CO2 causing AGW. They are the same contrarians repeatedly called upon by Republicans to tell their committees that there is no problem
Your inability to recognise why the matter is a political loser – politicians cannot ignore settled science and appear credible in the long run – means you are setting yourselves up for increasing frustration. So be it, I suppose, but
yes it is frustrating for the Heavenly Hosts to watch humans lose the ability to be sceptical of their scepticism, as that nice CS Lewis used to recommend.
Rafe, to add to the education list: https://www.ronpaulcurriculum.com/