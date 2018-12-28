Yellow vests’ anger sums up our spreading Western malaise
Today in The Australian
As 2018 draws to a close, it is hard to find a Western leader whose authority has survived the year intact. Donald Trump’s presidency may not be derailed by the chaos in Washington but it compounds the sense of a drama veering towards a grim conclusion. Theresa May’s prime ministership hangs by a frayed thread as Brexit edges towards a hard landing. After a string of electoral routs, Angela Merkel has been forced to step down as party leader and announce her departure from the chancellorship. As for Emmanuel Macron, his standing and credibility have been shattered, and his reform agenda with them.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Voters asleep? Gullibility is rife. MSM are useless.
The people want immigration to be curtailed, especially of muslims.
They want reasonably priced electricity that works.
They want nanny out of their lives.
Until the elites give the people what they want the people will keep on electing new leaders until they get a Trump. If the elites want to stay in power they know exactly what to do.
The yellow vest is such a good emblem of this because nanny France forced every motorist to keep a yellow fluoro vest in their car in case they might break down and might be inadvertently run over. As stupid government regulations go this was right up there with banning everyone from using plastic bags to not save sea turtles.
Bruce, Plastic can’t be good, Lego banned plastic straws!!
Home grown fecundity is below replacement in the West. It has lost the means to survive if it continues on its current course. Our leaders need to make that clear.
it wouldn’t work in Hivizestsan.
Everyone is already wearing them everywhere.
It’s basically our national costume so let’s not forget who we are before we give everyone else shit.
That’s a fine descriptive piece, Henry (Googling the headline above should give non-subscribers access), but it does not acknowledge the underlying cause of the French impasse: Big Government and the punitive taxation required to fund it.
France is the worst country in the Western world, confiscating 56.5 cents in every dollar earned in the French economy to fund the government, compared with less than 40 cents in the USA and Australia, where big government is nevertheless still strangling the economy.
Trump has begun addressing that problem by rolling back regulation, but, in my opinion, his chances of being re-elected in 2020 will be greatly diminished unless he starts addressing the size of government.
Australia, by contrast, is a basket case where most of the workforce are no longer net taxpayers and look forward to each election as a source of Free Stuff from both major parties (the end of democracy, as defined by Alexis de Toqueville). An economic crash Down Under is now inevitable.
I’m always weary of those figures Tom.
Do they take in all manner of backdoor taxing and state and council fees and dues and the actual private sector tax burden (public servants and those contracted to the government don’t pay it)?
I be very surprised if we weren’t at least neck and neck with the French regards the tax burden.
Yet while they riot, we snooze.