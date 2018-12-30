No cry-babies in politics

Peter Dutton is being widely quoted in the media this morning:

“Malcolm had a plan to become Prime Minister but no plan to be Prime Minister,” was Mr Dutton’s damning evaluation.

Heh. The last person who had both a plan to become PM and to be PM was John Howard. Dutton himself failed at the first hurdle, let alone the second.

“I am the first to defend the legacy of the Turnbull government. Malcolm was strong on economic management, borders and national security, but Malcolm will trash his own legacy if he believes his position is strengthened by seeing us lose under Scott (Morrison),’‘ Mr Dutton said.

Good to hear that Dutton is the first – well perhaps after Malcolm himself – to defend the Turnbull government’s legacy. It is the second part of that sentence that is problematic.

Whether or not the Coalition wins under Scott Morrison is not Malcolm’s problem. To the contrary, as I recall events, the Delcons wanted Malcolm out of the PM job and out of politics. They scored a glorious victory: Malcolm is out of the PM job, out of the Parliament, and out of party politics.

“Walking away from (his seat of) Wentworth and not working to have (Liberal Wentworth candidate) Dave Sharma elected was worse than any behaviour we saw even under (former Labor prime minister Kevin) Rudd.”

To quote former PM Julia Gillard, “Hyper-bowl”.

The Delcons should have thought about that before they deposed Malcolm. They wanted Malcolm to take his bat and ball and go home, and he did. What did they think was going to happen next? Young maidens would be singing and dancing in the streets throwing rose petals as the glorious victors marched past to restore … yes, well whatever it was they were going to restore.

… Mr Dutton said Mr Turnbull’s poor management had lost the Libs 15 seats in the 2016 election, leaving the government “with a one-seat majority which just made the parliament unmanageable. We were paralysed.”

Really? But how to reconcile that paralysis with “Malcolm was strong on economic management, borders and national security”. In any event the Parliament was not paralysed – the government still had a majority and managed to pass several laws increasing the tax burden.

He said Mr Turnbull didn’t have former Liberal PM John Howard’s touch, judgment or ability to deliver the message.

Yes. Indeed. No PM since, well, John Howard has had that touch. Four PMs and tens years later we all know this.

The real question here is whether Peter Dutton has John Howard’s “touch, judgment or ability” and the early indicators are “No”. This is a man who thought it a good idea to have the police and immigration officials accost people on the streets of Melbourne as to their visa status. Frankly, this is a man who couldn’t count his own supporters or lack of supporters as the case may be. What reads like an attack on Malcolm Turnbull is actually an admission that the Liberals have very little chance of winning without him.