No cry-babies in politics

Peter Dutton is being widely quoted in the media this morning:
“Malcolm had a plan to become Prime Minister but no plan to be Prime Minister,” was Mr Dutton’s damning evaluation.
Heh. The last person who had both a plan to become PM and to be PM was John Howard. Dutton himself failed at the first hurdle, let alone the second.
“I am the first to defend the legacy of the Turnbull government. Malcolm was strong on economic management, borders and national security, but Malcolm will trash his own legacy if he believes his position is strengthened by seeing us lose under Scott (Morrison),’‘ Mr Dutton said.
Good to hear that Dutton is the first – well perhaps after Malcolm himself – to defend the Turnbull government’s legacy. It is the second part of that sentence that is problematic.
Whether or not the Coalition wins under Scott Morrison is not Malcolm’s problem. To the contrary, as I recall events, the Delcons wanted Malcolm out of the PM job and out of politics. They scored a glorious victory: Malcolm is out of the PM job, out of the Parliament, and out of party politics.
“Walking away from (his seat of) Wentworth and not working to have (Liberal Wentworth candidate) Dave Sharma elected was worse than any behaviour we saw even under (former Labor prime minister Kevin) Rudd.”
To quote former PM Julia Gillard, “Hyper-bowl”.
The Delcons should have thought about that before they deposed Malcolm. They wanted Malcolm to take his bat and ball and go home, and he did. What did they think was going to happen next? Young maidens would be singing and dancing in the streets throwing rose petals as the glorious victors marched past to restore … yes, well whatever it was they were going to restore.
… Mr Dutton said Mr Turnbull’s poor management had lost the Libs 15 seats in the 2016 election, leaving the government “with a one-seat majority which just made the parliament unmanageable. We were paralysed.”
Really? But how to reconcile that paralysis with “Malcolm was strong on economic management, borders and national security”. In any event the Parliament was not paralysed – the government still had a majority and managed to pass several laws increasing the tax burden.
He said Mr Turnbull didn’t have former Liberal PM John Howard’s touch, judgment or ability to deliver the message.
Yes. Indeed. No PM since, well, John Howard has had that touch. Four PMs and tens years later we all know this.
The real question here is whether Peter Dutton has John Howard’s “touch, judgment or ability” and the early indicators are “No”. This is a man who thought it a good idea to have the police and immigration officials accost people on the streets of Melbourne as to their visa status. Frankly, this is a man who couldn’t count his own supporters or lack of supporters as the case may be. What reads like an attack on Malcolm Turnbull is actually an admission that the Liberals have very little chance of winning without him.
Rank hypocrisy, Sinclair. The stench of it is appalling.
Turnbull did have a plan as PM. He wanted to drag Australia kicking and screaming into Gaia’s green utopia.
Seriously.
It is clear as crystal that Turnbull believes in CAGW and that he had to save the world. Fortunately the Australian people are sceptical of such religious fanaticism and they certainly are disinclined to spend any of their money on it. So Turnbull used his tenure to sneak in more and more climate policies.
CAGW is clearly not happening, but Turnbull Believes. This explains his unprecedented poisonous behaviour after being booted out: he thinks the Liberal Party are destroying the world.
They may have little chance of winning without him BUT HAD NO CHANCE of winning with him.
Too much turps for Christmas Sinclair?
If you want to understand the Turnbull govt you need to consider the Shorten effect. Pretty much everything his govt did, has turned the Rudd Gillard Rudd ëaster eggs” in to reality”- for example – NDIS , NBN, Solar panels – all designed to increase govt subsidised employment. MT and BS have managed this govt.
Whether or not the Coalition wins under Scott Morrison is not Malcolm’s problem.
If he remains a Liberal it is.
Bwahahahaha. Champagne comedy!
Doomlord hasn’t noticed that Trumble’s do-nothing prime ministership and his alienation of the party’s traditional support base after the September 2015 coup was the main reason the party nearly lost in 2016 and, with Trumble having split the party, why it will struggle to win another election until all the traitors who supported the assassination of a PM less than two years into his first term are no longer in parliament.
Dutton never had enough party room support to win this year, but his self-sacrifice in stopping the march of the Photios left was heroic.
The main reason Morrison has little chance of winning in 2019 is that he has retained all of Trumble’s policy disasters.
I feel a it sorry for Turnbull.
The sheer ingratitude when Gillard and Rudd were given life-time memberships of the Labor Party and not him.
Sinc. in my opinion your man was a failure, and worse still, a self-serving termite who would happily sell out Australia in order to enrich himself and his family.
This quote (attributed to Cicero) comes to mind when I think about Turnbull…
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
Trumble didn’t exactly win in ’16. Is he still a member of the Liberal Party or not? His recent actions certainly aren’t what you would expect of a LP member. But then neither are Harwin’s.
Sinclair, still pining for for a shadow, an empty vessel of a man who as time has shown, to be a truly nasty individual and not worthy of the title prime minister.
Sinc trolling his own blog!
Great quote from Cicero Lurker- pretty much sums up the western political class.
Malcolm had a plan to become PM – but clearly he had no idea what to do once he got there.
From brain farts over states implementing income tax to agreeing to embed emission targets the day after Trumpy was elected – no fricken idea’s at all.
His first announced cabinet policy (on domestic violence) stole the legwork done by the recently sacked Minister for Women, his first unannounced policy that didn’t go through cabinet (despite his promises) occurred before cabinet met when they quietly ditched Lomborg’s consensus centre.
His last attempt to influence policy was the NEG, where he tried to do an end run around his own party – by quietly appealing to Labor for their support.
My Gods – the man fought a double dissolution election over union corruption without highlighting any Union corruption & scrapped through by the thinnest of margins.
If ever a man so successfully failed his way up – Malcolm is that man.
Quisling saved Norway? Petain saved France?
“What reads like an attack on Malcolm Turnbull is actually an admission that the Liberals have very little chance of winning without him”
Therein lies the heart of the problem.
For decades now, the choice is a ranting raving lunatic Socialist ALP, or a ranting, raving, lunatic Socialist Coalition.
The argument always advanced by the Coalition is “vote for us or the ALP will form government, and that will be a disaster.”
But as Turnbull demonstrated, there is no difference between the two sides of the monoparty. It is a farce.
The only solution, folks is for the Conservatives, ON, ALA, etc. to form a Coalition with a difference.
Turnbull should not be regarded as a failure.
Like Gillard before him vowed to destroy both the ALP and the country, he succeeded in a life long plan to destroy the Liberal Party as well as the country.
In that regard, Malcolm and Juliar are wildly successful.