A reminder of what we are up against

First this, since this is the existential threat to our entire Western Civilisation, spelled out as clearly as could be said: Merkel: “Nation states must today be prepared to give up their sovereignty”.

This is what German Chancellor Angela Merkel told attendants at an event by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin on Wednesday. “In an orderly fashion of course,” Merkel went on to say. She even went so far as to condemn those in her own Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party who think Germany should withdraw from the controversial UN migration pact [as Australia has done]: “There were [politicians]who believed that they could decide when these agreements are no longer valid because they are representing The People”.

And that is what they say in public.

And then there is this from Powerline which comes under the heading: Progressives are Crazy, which is more than evident

That is a proposition for which we see overwhelming evidence on a daily basis. For today, consider these two videos of progressives gone mad. The first features, to all appearances, a man with long hair. But he goes insane in a game store when he considers himself to be “misgendered.” My favorite moment is when he threatens to “tell the entire LGBTQ community” about the horror he has experienced. PJMedia posted the Facebook video with a headline referring to ‘roid rage, which seems right. But do men take anabolic steroids when they transition? Not that I know of. The video has been viewed more than 9 million times so far: The second video is another instance of progressive rage, although in this case the lefty doesn’t look like a steroid user. A guy goes into a vape shop wearing a MAGA hat, and the progressive clerk refuses to serve him. The customer gets out his phone and starts filming, which sends the clerk into a liberal rage against President Trump and free enterprise: It would be a mistake, of course, to draw conclusions from just two data points. Nevertheless, I will hazard this observation: progressives are crazy.

Not to mention climate change [aka global warming]. Via Instapundit:

Nor can we leave out their wish to impose a socialist state on the rest of us, from Teen Vogue of all things: The Economic Crisis in Venezuela, Explained. I’m not sure it was explained, but at least it was described. But this is where they will take us if we let them.