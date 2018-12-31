New Years Eve 2018

Liberty Quote
Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country.— Margaret Thatcher
1st Super Trooper
Happy New year to all, and the very best for what is shaping as a bit of a gloomy 2019.
Happy new year. May the uniparty cease to exist in 2019.
Happy New Orbit to all.
Happy New year and thanks.
Happy New Year, Sinc.
I use to be a paid up member of the ABBA fan club. Blush.
Hope you are enjoying your holiday. Might I suggest you grow a goatee in your time off. It would suit you. 🙂
Best wishes for the New Year to all. May you pick the right lotto numbers and keep the best company.
Top Ten! Happy New Year!
Ultima Thule night!
– Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
More apt for New Years Eve than for the event I actually am referring to.
Watch New Horizons probe ring in the New Year with record-setting Ultima Thule flyby
Into the darkness and the hush of night indeed.
And Arky…DON’T GO!