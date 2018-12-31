New Years Eve 2018

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 31, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

10 Responses to New Years Eve 2018

  2. Mark from Melbourne
    #2895705, posted on December 31, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Happy New year to all, and the very best for what is shaping as a bit of a gloomy 2019.

  3. Pete of perth
    #2895712, posted on December 31, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Happy new year. May the uniparty cease to exist in 2019.

  5. bespoke
    #2895715, posted on December 31, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Happy New year and thanks.

  6. Elle
    #2895719, posted on December 31, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Happy New Year, Sinc.
    I use to be a paid up member of the ABBA fan club. Blush.
    Hope you are enjoying your holiday. Might I suggest you grow a goatee in your time off. It would suit you. 🙂

  7. RobK
    #2895722, posted on December 31, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Best wishes for the New Year to all. May you pick the right lotto numbers and keep the best company.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2895725, posted on December 31, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    Ultima Thule night!

    Into the darkness and the hush of night
    Slowly the landscape sinks, and fades away,
    And with it fade the phantoms of the day,
    The ghosts of men and things, that haunt the light,
    The crowd, the clamor, the pursuit, the flight,
    The unprofitable splendor and display,
    The agitations, and the cares that prey
    Upon our hearts, all vanish out of sight.
    The better life begins; the world no more
    Molests us; all its records we erase
    From the dull commonplace book of our lives,
    That like a palimpsest is written o’er
    With trivial incidents of time and place,
    And lo! the ideal, hidden beneath, revives.

    – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

    More apt for New Years Eve than for the event I actually am referring to.

    Watch New Horizons probe ring in the New Year with record-setting Ultima Thule flyby

    …NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft flies past an icy object more than 4 billion miles from Earth, known as 2014 MU69 or Ultima Thule. The piano-sized probe is due to make its closest approach at 12:33 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day (9:33 p.m. PT Monday), nearly 13 years after New Horizons’ launch and three and a half years after it flew past Pluto.

    Mission managers say it’s all systems go for history’s farthest-out close encounter with a celestial body.

    Into the darkness and the hush of night indeed.

