New Year 2019

Posted on 12:00 am, January 1, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

10 Responses to New Year 2019

  1. Peter Campion
    #2895934, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:02 am

    Yeah, nah, it’s only 2300 in the non-clock-fiddling world.

  3. Mindfree
    #2895937, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Happy new year cats
    Hold on to your hats guys its going to be an interesting 2019

  4. Sinclair Davidson
    #2895939, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Judith – you thought I had forgotten Mariah?

  5. Sinclair Davidson
    #2895941, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Peter – I hear you have another grandchild on the way. Congratulations.

  6. Nob
    #2895943, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Happy New year Sinc.

    This is how we know you’re really an economics professor.
    Such reliably naff music taste.

  7. Peter Campion
    #2895944, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Thanks, Sinc. It was a difficult secret to keep!

    I did suggest that Baanyard could use the occasion to ride the meeja bareback…. But what would I know?

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2895948, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:20 am

    All good wishes for a happy 2019, to ladies and gentlemen on the Cat.

  10. P
    #2895956, posted on January 1, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Congrats Peter.

    My daughter will be ecstatic when she hears the news. She worked with Vikki some years ago and has a high regard for her.

