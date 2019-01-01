Liberty Quote
The system of private property is the most important guarantee of freedom, not only for those who own property, but scarcely less for those who do not.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- P on New Year 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Crossie on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Crossie on New Years Eve 2018
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- jupes on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on New Year 2019
- Crossie on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- stackja on New Year 2019
- Peter Campion on New Year 2019
- Nob on New Year 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Sinclair Davidson on New Year 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Sinclair Davidson on New Year 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Mindfree on New Year 2019
- stackja on New Year 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Peter Campion on New Year 2019
- Confused Old Misfit on New Years Eve 2018
- Crossie on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- P on New Years Eve 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Nob on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- JohnA on New Years Eve 2018
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 29, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- New Year 2019
- New Years Eve 2018
- A reminder of what we are up against
- No cry-babies in politics
- How to find balance in an unbalanced world
- Open Forum: December 29, 2018
- Julia Banks update. The left were the bullies
- Yellow vests’ anger sums up our spreading Western malaise
- Rafe’s roundup 28 Dec featuring the Portal to Partners
- Was Julia Banks ever a Liberal?
- “We’re respected again as a nation”
- Two economies in one
- Congratulations to Chris Berg and others
- A voice for freedom in South Africa
- Beat this for ignorance and moral vanity!
- Seems to be a safe assumption
- A Christmas coral
- Wednesday Forum: December 26, 2018
- Christmas Day 2018
- Christmas Eve 2018
- Well Duh
- Countdown to Christmas IV
- Baby, it’s Hot Outside
- Thoughts on education revisited
- Wayne Swan could have done that
- The parties of the left are now the parties of the wealthy
- The political economy of interest rate adjustments
- The one certainty is that there is no certainty
- Open Forum: December 22, 2018
- David Bidstrup. More doom and gloom and we are paying for it
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Yeah, nah, it’s only 2300 in the non-clock-fiddling world.
Sydney fireworks!
Happy new year cats
Hold on to your hats guys its going to be an interesting 2019
Judith – you thought I had forgotten Mariah?
Peter – I hear you have another grandchild on the way. Congratulations.
Happy New year Sinc.
This is how we know you’re really an economics professor.
Such reliably naff music taste.
Thanks, Sinc. It was a difficult secret to keep!
I did suggest that Baanyard could use the occasion to ride the meeja bareback…. But what would I know?
Age wearies! Sleep!
All good wishes for a happy 2019, to ladies and gentlemen on the Cat.
Congrats Peter.