Progressive playwrights and luvvies for Science

Help is at hand for the beleagued climate scientists. The progressive literati are here to help, like good government workers. This story ran in The Weekend Australian 22-23 December with a piece by Dianne Stubbings. David Williamson has revisited his youth when he was a kind of scientists, actually a mechanical engineer. His creation Nearer the Gods was recently staged by Queensland Theatre to feed the fascination of the public with the moral dilemmas of science and scepticism. Apparently he took on “some of the giants of 17th century science including Isaac Newton, Edmund Halley and Robert Hooke.”

Meditating on Newton, Williamson wrote “I was astounded and awed at how one man took us from total ignorance of the laws of the universe to an almost complete understanding in one giant leap.”

What happened to Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo, to name a few who paved the way? And since when did Newtonian mechanics come anywhere near complete understanding of the laws of the universe? Who was sillier, Williamson to say that or Stubbings to repeat it without comment?

The Belvoir Theatre is reviving Brecht’s Life of Galileo, apparently as a warning to show how politics can overshadow science, as though climate science is being persecuted! Eamon Flack, the artistic director at Belvoir says that we live in a time when science is being selectively defunded and the moral authority of the scientific consensus is being eroded.

“It is terrifying and ridiculous. You can shout down the opposition but you can’t bully the carbon out of the atmosphere.”

So who is doing the shouting I wonder?

Right on comrades!