State and local government climate change initiatives

A project is under way to list the things that State and local governments are doing to waste money in the War on CO2. This is likely to be a large and depressing list as indicated by the South Australian initiative to have a special official charged with promoting climate change initiatives across the whole rang of government agencies and instrumentalities.

Former Adelaide Lord Mayor Martin Haese will take over as chair of the Premier’s Climate Change Council from next year with the intent to make environmental policy “a huge economic driver for South Australia”. The appointment comes as Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister David Ridgway today spruiked France-based renewable energy producer Akuo Energy’s $12 million investment in SA. The company is developing a 4.98MW renewable energy site in Renmark in a joint bid with SA’s Enerven, involving 15,000 solar PV panels on 10 hectares of land within the Renmark Paringa Council area. Ridgway said the project had “the capacity to provide enough energy for 2000 homes and create dozens of local construction jobs”.

A huge economic driver indeed. Just when you though things couldn’t get any worse.

Cats can contribute by posting their favourite horror stories in Comments.