Tuesday Forum: January 1, 2019

Posted on 3:30 pm, January 1, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 1, 2019

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2896351, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Aha I join the other old guy

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2896354, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Good afternoon all

  7. vr
    #2896355, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    Missed the podium by this much…

    Happy New Year, folks !

  8. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2896358, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    First of many this new year who are we going to attack?

  9. stackja
    #2896359, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Times Square NYE raining. 19 minutes to go!

  10. Steve trickler
    #2896361, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    These protesters should be worrying about Mo and Allen.



  13. calli
    #2896365, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    I wonder what the anti foxhunting brigade think about abortion?

  15. stackja
    #2896367, posted on January 1, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Times Square honouring ‘fake news’.

  18. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2896371, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    The hunt protesters should be ashamed,persecuting those drunk guys in red coats,as Oscar Wilde said ,”the unspeakable in pursuit of the uneatableb”,didnt like the hunting set did Oscar.

  20. Zatara
    #2896373, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Wonder what the anti fox hunting brigade think of this? But somehow I think they are city folks.

    I do understand the objection to the rather barbaric old techniques of running them down with dogs but I’m dead curious how they would respond to this.

    The numbers of coyotes and wild hogs have exploded in some parts of the US and farmers have had to hire specialists to come in at night and wipe them off of their farms using those techniques.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2896374, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Target rich environment…

    Nolte: The 2018 Breitbart News Fake News Awards

    Awesome! Don’t miss the even awesomer Powerline The Year In Pictures too.

  22. Steve trickler
    #2896375, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Brilliant compilation from 2018. When people keep getting better behind the camera, the watermark keeps getting bigger.

    Stunning aviation filming from Wales – Mach Loop.



  23. stackja
    #2896376, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Zatara – Foxes in my inner west Sydney suburb.

  25. Zatara
    #2896378, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    stackja – point taken but how many people raise chooks for food and eggs there?

  26. incoherent rambler
    #2896383, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    I have vague memory of 6 million fox pelts being exported from WA in one year (something like 1980s maybe).

  27. incoherent rambler
    #2896384, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    zatara – in southern Viktoristan the staples of fox diet are birds, bird eggs and marsupials.

  28. egg_
    #2896387, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Stunning aviation filming from Wales – Mach Loop.

    More awesomeness.
    Ditto Star Wars Canyon.

  29. incoherent rambler
    #2896389, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Foxes kill for sport (ask someone who has had their chooks wiped out and none taken).

    So clearly foxes are in favour of hunting as a sport.

  30. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2896391, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    The fox hunt protesters ,one of these days a frightened horse is going to lash out and kick a hole in a protester,though I dont really agree with hounds tearing foxes to shreds ,I have seen what foxes and dogs do to lambs and sheep,. The price of lamb in Australia now a lamb is a valuable thing ,sorry for those who farm near the greenies “national parks fire hazards and nests of ferocious dogs ,anyone who goes in the bush without a gun is running a great risk. One day someone will be pack attacked my old bushman mate told me ,they stand and eye you off he told me,chilling ,another benefit brought to you by the gangrenes .

  31. Zatara
    #2896394, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    I’m aware of fox diets friends. I’m just suggesting that those protesting the removal of foxes generally have no idea of their depredations upon our food sources.

    When fox hunts via horseback and dog pack began they were the most effective way of removing the fox. They aren’t anymore. Time to find another excuse to ride around jumping fences.

    But I’d bet those morons protesting are divided between those who hate the toidy high class toofs in red riding the horses and those who actually only eat salad.

  32. Memoryvault
    #2896397, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Geez, where is everybody?
    Having an afternoon kip?

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2896398, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Just finishing off some mince tarts in celebration of this beautiful new thread brought to us by the handsomest economist in a generation … no, truly Sinc, I mean it .. sort of … well, I know you only came second in that hairy-chest duel down to the second shirt button but I could hardly let my own Hairy lose, could I?. Anyway, he’s not an economist.

    Tarts eaten today don’t count. A New Year’s Resolution doesn’t kick in until tomorrow, does it?

    We went to a fun party last night, old friends and a few new ones, with almost no lefties and climate ‘believers’ in that lot. Much dancing (very hard on me dancing with my crystal-sharded left foot bearing weight only on the heel). Still, I could not resist the group of us dancing girls doing an expressive number or two together in the rumpus room. Hairy, very much the dancing man in his cups, joined in one of these, saying he had been sent downstairs by the group of blokes upstairs to ‘go over the top’ in the name of all good blokes, i.e. take one for the team and infiltrate the Bacchanalian coven.

    You will all be pleased to know that I was complimented on my dress, so the slightly wobbly hemline was not obvious. I do look very busty in it, but, as it has a slight faux-Medieval air to the design, I got away with its swoopingly low neckline, one of several eye-catching necklines on display, including that of our hostess, who stinted not at all on the leg display either. I could not compete though in the shoe stakes, confined as I was to flattish good-for-you shoes; some excitingly sparkly Wives’ Christmas Present Shoes were being worn, only to be abandoned in that last wayward half hour on Bald Mountain ferociously singing ‘Hit The Road, Jack’ and other tuneful imprecations at the oblivious Hairy, before the magic of midnight, fireworks and the arrival of the rest of the blokes tipped us over into the mass hugs and kisses of 2019.

    Three glasses of very nice champers were just right for me to drive safely home after midnight.
    I hope you all had a good time too.

  34. bespoke
    #2896400, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    O NO!! Cosmo shift. 🙂

  35. Zatara
    #2896402, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    When fox hunts via horseback and dog pack began they were the most effective way of removing the fox. They aren’t anymore.

    On a side note, my crew lived through a week of survival training in the Florida swamps by becoming experts on chasing down armadillos like those dogs. We also discovered the only way to eat an armadillo under our conditions was to parboil the bejezus out of them in an old tin can we found and pray we could find something to season the result with. BBQ doesn’t work because hey, no BBQ sauce in our survival kit.

    Final opinion: It’ll keep you alive, but is it worth it?

    (No offense meant to any armadillos present)

  36. Peter Castieau
    #2896405, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    G’Day all, sadly back to work tomorrow.

  37. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2896407, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Geez, where is everybody?
    Having an afternoon kip

    What’s wrong with that? When we were borrowing customers from other cultures, to make up the multicultural society, I’ve long wanted to speak to the fool who passed up the siesta.

  38. Knuckle Dragger
    #2896411, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Bill Burr – one of the better stand ups to come out of the States in recent times. Makes valid points too.

  39. DrBeauGan
    #2896412, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    toofs in red riding the horses

    It’s not red, it’s hunting pink.

    OK, it’s red, but it’s called pink.

  40. Memoryvault
    #2896413, posted on January 1, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Fair enough, Zulu. But it’s hard to drink when you’re lying down.
    Lord knows I’ve tried often enough over the past 50+ years.

  41. Tailgunner
    #2896416, posted on January 1, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Top 50
    Lol
    Is Arky back yet? Or still dealing with the black pills?
    Worst.
    Flounce.
    Ever.
    Come back as Grigory N

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.