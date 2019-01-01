Liberty Quote
The aim of public education is not to spread enlightenment at all, it is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.— H. L. Mencken
Tuesday Forum: January 1, 2019
Primo!
It pays to lurk.
Aha I join the other old guy
Thank you Sinc!
Top ten?
Good afternoon all
Missed the podium by this much…
Happy New Year, folks !
First of many this new year who are we going to attack?
Times Square NYE raining. 19 minutes to go!
These protesters should be worrying about Mo and Allen.
For Economic wonks Niall Ferguson (Laurence A. Tisch Professor of History at Harvard University; Senior Fellow of the Hoover Institution, Stanford University) has a series of articles on Paul Krugman.
Not entirely complimentary.
I wonder what the anti foxhunting brigade think about abortion?
Krugtron the Invincible, Part 2
Krugtron the Invincible, Part 3
The Rise and Fall of Krugmania in the UK
Times Square honouring ‘fake news’.
calli – foxing?
NYC 2019.
The hunt protesters should be ashamed,persecuting those drunk guys in red coats,as Oscar Wilde said ,”the unspeakable in pursuit of the uneatableb”,didnt like the hunting set did Oscar.
NYC Frank!
Wonder what the anti fox hunting brigade think of this? But somehow I think they are city folks.
I do understand the objection to the rather barbaric old techniques of running them down with dogs but I’m dead curious how they would respond to this.
The numbers of coyotes and wild hogs have exploded in some parts of the US and farmers have had to hire specialists to come in at night and wipe them off of their farms using those techniques.
Target rich environment…
Nolte: The 2018 Breitbart News Fake News Awards
Awesome! Don’t miss the even awesomer Powerline The Year In Pictures too.
Brilliant compilation from 2018. When people keep getting better behind the camera, the watermark keeps getting bigger.
Stunning aviation filming from Wales – Mach Loop.
Zatara – Foxes in my inner west Sydney suburb.
Goatee.
stackja – point taken but how many people raise chooks for food and eggs there?
I have vague memory of 6 million fox pelts being exported from WA in one year (something like 1980s maybe).
zatara – in southern Viktoristan the staples of fox diet are birds, bird eggs and marsupials.
More awesomeness.
Ditto Star Wars Canyon.
Foxes kill for sport (ask someone who has had their chooks wiped out and none taken).
So clearly foxes are in favour of hunting as a sport.
The fox hunt protesters ,one of these days a frightened horse is going to lash out and kick a hole in a protester,though I dont really agree with hounds tearing foxes to shreds ,I have seen what foxes and dogs do to lambs and sheep,. The price of lamb in Australia now a lamb is a valuable thing ,sorry for those who farm near the greenies “national parks fire hazards and nests of ferocious dogs ,anyone who goes in the bush without a gun is running a great risk. One day someone will be pack attacked my old bushman mate told me ,they stand and eye you off he told me,chilling ,another benefit brought to you by the gangrenes .
I’m aware of fox diets friends. I’m just suggesting that those protesting the removal of foxes generally have no idea of their depredations upon our food sources.
When fox hunts via horseback and dog pack began they were the most effective way of removing the fox. They aren’t anymore. Time to find another excuse to ride around jumping fences.
But I’d bet those morons protesting are divided between those who hate the toidy high class toofs in red riding the horses and those who actually only eat salad.
Geez, where is everybody?
Having an afternoon kip?
Just finishing off some mince tarts in celebration of this beautiful new thread brought to us by the handsomest economist in a generation … no, truly Sinc, I mean it .. sort of … well, I know you only came second in that hairy-chest duel down to the second shirt button but I could hardly let my own Hairy lose, could I?. Anyway, he’s not an economist.
Tarts eaten today don’t count. A New Year’s Resolution doesn’t kick in until tomorrow, does it?
We went to a fun party last night, old friends and a few new ones, with almost no lefties and climate ‘believers’ in that lot. Much dancing (very hard on me dancing with my crystal-sharded left foot bearing weight only on the heel). Still, I could not resist the group of us dancing girls doing an expressive number or two together in the rumpus room. Hairy, very much the dancing man in his cups, joined in one of these, saying he had been sent downstairs by the group of blokes upstairs to ‘go over the top’ in the name of all good blokes, i.e. take one for the team and infiltrate the Bacchanalian coven.
You will all be pleased to know that I was complimented on my dress, so the slightly wobbly hemline was not obvious. I do look very busty in it, but, as it has a slight faux-Medieval air to the design, I got away with its swoopingly low neckline, one of several eye-catching necklines on display, including that of our hostess, who stinted not at all on the leg display either. I could not compete though in the shoe stakes, confined as I was to flattish good-for-you shoes; some excitingly sparkly Wives’ Christmas Present Shoes were being worn, only to be abandoned in that last wayward half hour on Bald Mountain ferociously singing ‘Hit The Road, Jack’ and other tuneful imprecations at the oblivious Hairy, before the magic of midnight, fireworks and the arrival of the rest of the blokes tipped us over into the mass hugs and kisses of 2019.
Three glasses of very nice champers were just right for me to drive safely home after midnight.
I hope you all had a good time too.
O NO!! Cosmo shift. 🙂
On a side note, my crew lived through a week of survival training in the Florida swamps by becoming experts on chasing down armadillos like those dogs. We also discovered the only way to eat an armadillo under our conditions was to parboil the bejezus out of them in an old tin can we found and pray we could find something to season the result with. BBQ doesn’t work because hey, no BBQ sauce in our survival kit.
Final opinion: It’ll keep you alive, but is it worth it?
(No offense meant to any armadillos present)
G’Day all, sadly back to work tomorrow.
What’s wrong with that? When we were borrowing customers from other cultures, to make up the multicultural society, I’ve long wanted to speak to the fool who passed up the siesta.
Bill Burr – one of the better stand ups to come out of the States in recent times. Makes valid points too.
It’s not red, it’s hunting pink.
OK, it’s red, but it’s called pink.
Fair enough, Zulu. But it’s hard to drink when you’re lying down.
Lord knows I’ve tried often enough over the past 50+ years.
Top 50
Lol
Is Arky back yet? Or still dealing with the black pills?
Worst.
Flounce.
Ever.
Come back as Grigory N