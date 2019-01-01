Viv Forbes press release on the Queensland pastoral colleges

Priorities for the Bush.

by Viv Forbes

The Saltbush Club today called on the Federal government to slash spending on the climate alarm and climate conference industries and use the money to save the threatened Queensland pastoral colleges in Longreach and Emerald.

The executive director of the Saltbush Club, Mr Viv Forbes, said that for too long tax payers have watched federal agencies like CSIRO waste money on climate models that do not work, on carbon accounting that is not needed, on never-ending climate jamborees and on re-invention of “carbon farming”.

“They also watched in disbelief as ex-PM Turnbull in one afternoon found $444 M to donate to a small charity living off the Great Barrier Reef.

“Our great rural industries need trade-skilled people with relevant academic knowledge. They do not need urban academics in green uniforms who are hostile to rural industry.

“Farmers and graziers would prefer their taxes were spent on local colleges educating their sons and daughters in practical skills rather than sending them to the coast to learn how to smoke pot, drink beer, buy ice and follow the green religion.

“Our rural food bowl is far more important to Australia than all the tax-supported wind turbines, solar panels and climate propagandists put together.”

Viv Forbes

Executive Director

www.saltbushclub.com