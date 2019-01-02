What did Lyndon Johnson say about getting the black vote for 200 years?

Some say he did and some say he didn’t. But whatever he said the Democrats are playing the race card for all it is worth at present. So much for getting over racism.

Someone explain to the progressive left that anti-white racism is no better than anti-black racism and two wrongs do not make a right. There is also the false conception of collective justice that enables past wrongs by some members of a particular group to justify blank cheques to be written in favour of all the current members of the previously disadvantaged group against the accounts of everybody else.