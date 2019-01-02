What did Lyndon Johnson say about getting the black vote for 200 years?

Some say he did and some say he didn’t. But whatever he said the Democrats are playing the race card for all it is worth at present. So much for getting over racism.
Someone explain to the progressive left that anti-white racism is no better than anti-black racism and two wrongs do not make a right. There is also the false conception of collective justice that enables past wrongs by some members of a particular group to justify blank cheques to be written in favour of all the current members of the previously disadvantaged group against the accounts of everybody else.
They know that. They just don’t care.
They bank on “white guilt” to mitigate the voting backlash and they hope that the African Americans won’t see that they’re basically being re-enslaved by permanent welfare dependency while entry level jobs are given to the new favoured voteherd, Hispanic illegal immigrants .
No one takes Snopes seriously anyway. Fake fact-checkers.
Why that’s probably a waste of time:
The Left look at race through the lens of cultural Marxism:
Anti-white racism is the oppressed rising up against the oppressor.
It’s cultural Marxism that need to be argued against.
Someone explain to the progressive left
1. There is no explaining.
I can hand the TV remote control to my dog and explain both verbally and by touch what to do, but as intelligent as she is, she’ll merely sniff it and return to the bone she has just exhumed from the garden.
2. There is no such thing as ‘progressive left.’ Please refer to the Catictionary for alternatives.
In Australia, locking in the enraged, medicated, childless, vegan wymynsys vote for two hundred years is a gotcha for the left.
Now they just gotta use the education system and their ABC to keep recruiting fresh cannon fodder.
