I find this remarkable. Both from Drudge.

TRUMP 2019: CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE…

Calls ex-general ‘dog’ with ‘big, dumb mouth’…

MSM: HE. WILL. STEP. DOWN…

YEAR END POLL: APPROVAL 47%…

In Newly Divided Govt, Who Will Control Political Agenda?

From the first:

President Trump ushered in 2019 in characteristic fashion — with a tweet expressing supreme confidence in himself, contempt for the “fake news media” and optimism for the country. The famously teetotaling commander-in-chief proved he wasn’t nursing a New Year’s hangover with the early morning missive, his second of the freshly-minted year. The first was a message praising former adviser Sebastian Gorka, who has a book out. “Happy new year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media!” the president tweeted. “2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.”

Meanwhile:



ROMNEY DOWNLOADS ON TRUMP...

'Presidency made deep descent in December'...

Nation so divided, resentful and angry...

PRESIDENT RESPONDS: BE TEAM PLAYER AND WIN...

The phrase in the heading comes from Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr who described FDR as “A second-class intellect. But a first-class temperament”. In the present case, however, the intellect is as good as the temperament. A rocky year ahead, but if PDT remains optimistic, then why shouldn’t we?