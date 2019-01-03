A first class temperament

Posted on 12:48 am, January 3, 2019 by Steve Kates

I find this remarkable. Both from Drudge.

TRUMP 2019: CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE…
Calls ex-general ‘dog’ with ‘big, dumb mouth’…
MSM: HE. WILL. STEP. DOWN…
YEAR END POLL: APPROVAL 47%…
In Newly Divided Govt, Who Will Control Political Agenda? 

From the first:

President Trump ushered in 2019 in characteristic fashion — with a tweet expressing supreme confidence in himself, contempt for the “fake news media” and optimism for the country.

The famously teetotaling commander-in-chief proved he wasn’t nursing a New Year’s hangover with the early morning missive, his second of the freshly-minted year. The first was a message praising former adviser Sebastian Gorka, who has a book out.

“Happy new year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media!” the president tweeted. “2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.”

Meanwhile:


ROMNEY DOWNLOADS ON TRUMP...
'Presidency made deep descent in December'...
Nation so divided, resentful and angry...
PRESIDENT RESPONDS: BE TEAM PLAYER AND WIN... 

The phrase in the heading comes from Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr who described FDR as “A second-class intellect. But a first-class temperament”. In the present case, however, the intellect is as good as the temperament. A rocky year ahead, but if PDT remains optimistic, then why shouldn’t we?

2 Responses to A first class temperament

  1. Davey Boy
    #2897407, posted on January 3, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Slightly old news, repeated for those who may have missed it:
    “Telstra’s cyber security boss has revealed that the telecommunications giant has a member of its team permanently monitoring the Twitter feed of US President Donald Trump, in case his unpredictable behaviour is an early indicator of a crisis to threaten global businesses and markets.”
    Link (AFR)

  2. mh
    #2897408, posted on January 3, 2019 at 1:12 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!

    Mitt Romney is a Flake, a creature of the Swamp, and a bloody Mormon.
    #boycottUtah

