I find this remarkable. Both from Drudge.
TRUMP 2019: CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE…
Calls ex-general ‘dog’ with ‘big, dumb mouth’…
MSM: HE. WILL. STEP. DOWN…
YEAR END POLL: APPROVAL 47%…
In Newly Divided Govt, Who Will Control Political Agenda?
From the first:
President Trump ushered in 2019 in characteristic fashion — with a tweet expressing supreme confidence in himself, contempt for the “fake news media” and optimism for the country.
The famously teetotaling commander-in-chief proved he wasn’t nursing a New Year’s hangover with the early morning missive, his second of the freshly-minted year. The first was a message praising former adviser Sebastian Gorka, who has a book out.
“Happy new year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media!” the president tweeted. “2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.”
Meanwhile:
ROMNEY DOWNLOADS ON TRUMP...
'Presidency made deep descent in December'...
Nation so divided, resentful and angry...
PRESIDENT RESPONDS: BE TEAM PLAYER AND WIN...
The phrase in the heading comes from Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr who described FDR as “A second-class intellect. But a first-class temperament”. In the present case, however, the intellect is as good as the temperament. A rocky year ahead, but if PDT remains optimistic, then why shouldn’t we?
Slightly old news, repeated for those who may have missed it:
“Telstra’s cyber security boss has revealed that the telecommunications giant has a member of its team permanently monitoring the Twitter feed of US President Donald Trump, in case his unpredictable behaviour is an early indicator of a crisis to threaten global businesses and markets.”
Link (AFR)
Mitt Romney is a Flake, a creature of the Swamp, and a bloody Mormon.
#boycottUtah