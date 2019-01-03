How are open borders a winning strategy for the left?

It is a complete mystery. Why are there votes in allowing anyone who wants to show up to enter your nation state and just stay there while claiming every welfare benefit available to the population that finances them? Explain this to me if you can: OFFICIAL: DEMS ‘REFUSED’ TO EVEN LISTEN TO BORDER SECURITY BRIEFING AT WHITE HOUSE.

Democratic lawmakers brought a border security briefing at the White House to a screeching halt Wednesday, refusing to even listen to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, a White House official tells The Daily Caller. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed this version of events to reporters outside the White House immediately after the briefing, saying, “Once the secretary started, Schumer interrupted her and didn’t want to hear it.” Republican and Democratic lawmakers after the meeting indicated little progress was made toward ending the partial government shutdown and that they agreed to reconvene Friday. The White House official says there was a consensus in the room that negotiations would be put on hold until Pelosi officially assumed her expected role of Speaker. (Related: Trump Refuses To Budge in Shutdown Demand: ‘As Long As It Takes’) The White House official told TheDC that both Pelosi and Schumer refused to hear out Nielsen’s briefing and instead advocated for two solutions to end the government shutdown. Neither of the Democratic options would provide the additional funding for border security requested by The White House.

Why is this not the winning hand?

Trump on Democrats saying the wall is immoral: "Well then you got to do something about the Vatican, because the Vatican has the biggest wall of them all. The wall is immoral? Look at all of the countries that have walls, and they work 100%. It’s never going to change." pic.twitter.com/6Fgem53WJI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2019

The left truly are beyond reason (ie insane).