Friday Forum: January 4, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, January 4, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Friday Forum: January 4, 2019

  4. OldOzzie
    #2898325, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Xi’s Promise to Taiwan Sounds Like a Threat

    China’s president cites Hong Kong’s system as a model.

    Xi Jinping wants to coax Taiwan into “national reunification.” The Chinese president gave a speech Wednesday touting “one country, two systems”—the Hong Kong model—as a basis for cross-strait relations. In 2017 Mr. Xi claimed Hong Kong enjoys “more extensive democratic rights and freedoms than at any other time in its history.” The argument was strained even then, and civil liberties only regressed in 2018.

    Start with the imbroglio over the Hong Kong National Party, outlawed in September after it advocated for Hong Kong independence. The party had only a few dozen members and no officeholders—most Hong Kongers don’t support independence—but the Hong Kong government deemed the fringe group a threat.

    That heavy-handed approach backfired. The ban drew criticism from the U.S., U.K. and European Union, and the party’s founder, Andy Chan Ho-Tin, gained global prominence.

    Two weeks later Hong Kong targeted a British journalist. Financial Times Asia editor Victor Mallet, who was also vice president of Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club, had moderated an August event where Mr. Chan spoke, over objections from officials in both Hong Kong and Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry warned the club it was “not outside the law,” and former Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung hinted that the club might have to give up its lease, which he claimed was government-subsidized. His successor, Carrie Lam, later clarified the club pays a market rate, but it is anyone’s guess what will happen when the lease expires in 2023.

    Mr. Mallet has since been forced out of Hong Kong. The Immigration Department didn’t renew his work visa in October and ordered him out within seven days. In November, he was denied entry even as a tourist. The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong warned in October that “any effort to curtail press freedom in Hong Kong could damage Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a leading financial and trading center.”

    Another blow to the city’s freedom came with September’s opening of a high-speed train station in Kowloon. One corner of the terminal will be administrated by Chinese officials enforcing the laws of the People’s Republic 15 miles from the Mainland—the first such instance in the history of the “one country, two systems” framework. Never mind that Hong Kong’s miniconstitution, the Basic Law, says domestic Chinese law doesn’t apply to Hong Kong.

    Supporters claim this is for the sake of customs convenience and doesn’t present a legal problem because the area is so small. But that logic wouldn’t prevent further suspension of Hong Kong law in other locations. The Hong Kong Bar Association argues that the arrangement “completely bypasses and emasculates” core tenets of the Basic Law and leaves it “irreparably breached.”

    Is this the one country, two systems success Mr. Xi hopes will earn Taipei’s trust? Perhaps Beijing believes Taiwan’s November 2018 elections—in which Beijing’s preferred Nationalist Party made significant gains—indicated an opportunity to press its case. But the Hong Kong lesson for the Taiwanese is how much their vibrant democracy would dim under “one country, two systems.”

  5. stackja
    #2898326, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Summer health warnings. How did 1940s-1950s people survive?

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2898328, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Vegans will not be amused.

    This Daily Wire Figure Just Got Suspended From Twitter For The Dumbest Reason Imaginable

    Daily Wire God-King Jeremy Boreing was suspended from Twitter Thursday after tweeting about … Brussels sprouts.

    No, we’re not kidding. Brussels sprouts.

    Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro revealed the suspension on Twitter Thursday morning after Boreing reportedly received a note from Twitter informing him of a 12-hour suspension because he’d encouraged another Twitter user — me, your fair reporter, Emily Zanotti — to commit “self-harm” in a critique of my recipe for the roasted side dish.

    Ok yes, Twitter yxes living in their basements might not like brussels sprouts. I can understand that.

  8. stackja
    #2898329, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    OldOzzie
    #2898325, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    USA has always supported free China. No sign of a change. HK surrender was a con.

  10. OldOzzie
    #2898332, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Chinese look to exit apartment projects

    Scores of east coast property development sites, some able to take 400-unit apartment towers, will hit the market within months as Chinese developers crippled by a lack of finance are forced to sell.

    The move comes as Chinese investors are pulling back from some of the world’s key commercial real estate markets, as Beijing continues tight restrictions on capital outflows.

    Matrix founder Andrew Antonas, one of the largest sellers of residential development sites in NSW, has at least 12 large-scale residential development sites already on the market.

    “Our phones started to run hot from about August onwards with predominantly Chinese owners wanting to sell their residential sites which they had planned to develop,” Mr Antonas said.

    “We are already talking to Chinese owners with sites that can take more than 300-400 apartments — we are already in discussions with half a dozen of these overseas owners that need to sell.”

    Mr Antonas said there were two factors leading to the sell-off — the market for units has started to decline, and financing.

    “The banks have turned the tap off on financing and over­reacted,” he said.

    But he said sites within a 15km to 20km radius of Sydney’s CBD, which can take up to 200 apartments, were safe from sale. “The Chinese are holding on (there).”

    But larger-scale sites within the same 15km-20km radius, which allow the development of more than 300-400 apartments, are being sold off by their Chinese owners, many of whom had paid too much.

    “It’s (also) the sites that are greater than 20km from the city, it’s mainly the outer ring — they will also be sold off,” Mr Antonas said. “We have more than 12 large residential sites on the market at the moment.”

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2898335, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    what the…

    a Friday Forum ???

  17. Makka
    #2898341, posted on January 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Mr Antonas said there were two factors leading to the sell-off — the market for units has started to decline, and financing.

    I’m sure Opal Tower isn’t helping demand either.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.