It’s such a new world out there

So much going on in America at the moment. Start with this:

DC UGLY: New Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Goes off on Trump: We're Going to 'Impeach the Motherf*cker!'

PELOSI IN CONTROL…

Won’t rule out indictment, impeachment…

Speaker botches speech…

CNN Takes Her Out For Ice Cream…

PEW: Christians ‘overrepresented’ in Congress…

Paul Ryan exits at 12% favorability…

Ocasio-Cortez’s Radical Mandate for Govt Control…

Gender-based justice, Reparations, Universal income, Medicare for All…

Venezuela Economic Collapse Has Lessons for America’s Socialists…

But it’s that last one I like the best since these are the lessons from Venezuela, and this is from Bloomberg!

Socialists in the U.S. should take note — if there’s a right way to do socialism, this isn’t it. Instead of cautious policies like those of Bolivia, Venezuela’s leaders chose to ignore the menace of hyperinflation, nationalize private businesses across the economy, and muck up the smooth operations of PDVSA. The result was predictable — one of the worst self-inflicted economic catastrophes of the century so far.

That’s right, if you want to introduce socialism, don’t do it like in Venezuela, do it like they did in Bolivia! If you thought the 20th century was bad, just wait till you see what happens now.