A Labor takeover of the Coalition?

There are two main ways to win government in a 2 party system: the traditional method of receiving more votes than the other party, or to gradually capture the other party by placing persons who would be equally at ease in either party. In other words, to takeover the other party.
The current pressure on the Liberal Party and National Party to dramatically increase the number of female candidates is a form of the latter. Are there too few women in Parliament? Well in one sense that’s a stupid question – there are as many or as few as voters elect. But the proportion in the Coalition parties is less than in Labor which has introduced a quota system (which it is happy to ignore when a favoured union official wishes to move into the Senate).
Anyhow, in the rush to increase the number of female candidates there will be a tendency for due diligence to be a little haphazard – and I’m not talking of the usual due diligence about dual citizenship, office of profit under the Crown, bankruptcy, convictions etc. No I’m talking of ideological and philosophical convictions.
Conservative parties generally have favoured smaller rather than larger government, individual rights, freedom of association and so forth. They have been anti-identity politics, anti-political correctness and anti-socialist.
But are all the proposed female candidates, and the ones that will be found for the upcoming election (and the one following) of that bent? Why is it that so many Liberal women would seem happy to be members of Labor? Have they chosen the Liberal party because of an opportunity and an easier passage than the hurly burly of Labor?
By all means encourage conservative women to run for office, but in the rush to erect a barrier to protect against claims that the Coalition is anti-women, do not lower standards or allow Labor-like women to grab pre-selection. The best way to destroy the Coalition is for it to become the Labor party.
Or are we inexorably heading to the Henry Ford of government – you can have any government you like, as long as it’s big?
Big, regulatoyr, obsessed with CO2 and generally politically correct. Tim Wilson for PM.
Has anybody looked at how many Labor women are there due to their Union background ?
LNP have demonstrated beyond any doubt that they are a lost cause. It’s the political class versus the rest of us.
The luckiest Labor-like women miss out on coalition preselection and opt to stand as rural independents with a one billion dollars campaign war chest.
these days… not so much
Not just labor lite women, also gays seems to be “of that mindset”. Not all , just the majority. Something in their DNA, maybe because they seems to be perpetual “victims”
Er, no. What they say and what they do are two entirely different things.
Acknowledgement to Zippy, who spotted this first.
This caper has been going on since the 1960s.
The various leftists movements stacked campus “liberal student” clubs and infected the “party hearty” Young Liberal Movement. Thus, instant entre to the “Big Table”.
LOTS of law students and lawyers hasn’t helped at all, either.
Any party that uses quotas is telling voters that its female candidates are second-rate and can’t be elected on merit. Having started behaving like the Liars after the invasion of the Trumble-Photios looney left — because they just made up all that stuff about supporting smaller government and weren’t telling you they actually believe in nothing — so, hey, this just might work — the Lieborals are now eager to join the I-have-a-vagina club.
Talk about losers.
md #2898989, posted on January 5, 2019, at 8:28 am
Zippy and md, IIRC it was Paul Keating who first talked overtly about “getting his hands on the levers of government”, as if leading the majority Parliamentary party was the only means of “running the country” as compared to the traditional view that our MPs were there to serve in the best interests of the people of this commonwealth.
Ever since that time, Federal politics has been about raw political power. Hence in all parties the rise of the political “class”, the career politician, and the failure to listen to “the deplorables” who actually vote them in or out.
Pretty much like evil merkle’s grand coalition. Major parties come together and give the electorate the finger.