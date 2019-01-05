An economic mystery

There is not a modern textbook in macroeconomic theory that will explain what is happening in the American economy. The transformation from the Obama years, and of course from the previous Bush years, is astounding. Even the dreaded increases in rates have helped push things along although hardly anyone would appreciate their role.

SAY’S LAW ADDITION!!!!!! From Confused Old Misfit in the comments: “It’s no mystery to Larry Kudlow who, just in passing, mentions (at 14:14) Say’s Law with obvious relish!” This is the video and with endless thanks to COM.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the December jobs report, U.S. economy, China trade, and the prospect of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg Markets.