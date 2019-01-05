An economic mystery

JOBS UP BIG!
+312,000
RECORD NUMBER WORKING
MANUFACTURING BEST IN 20 YEARS
HISPANIC UNEMPLOYMENT LOWEST EVER
DOW +747
There is not a modern textbook in macroeconomic theory that will explain what is happening in the American economy. The transformation from the Obama years, and of course from the previous Bush years, is astounding. Even the dreaded increases in rates have helped push things along although hardly anyone would appreciate their role.
SAY’S LAW ADDITION!!!!!! From Confused Old Misfit in the comments: “It’s no mystery to Larry Kudlow who, just in passing, mentions (at 14:14) Say’s Law with obvious relish!” This is the video and with endless thanks to COM.
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the December jobs report, U.S. economy, China trade, and the prospect of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg Markets.
Obama: What Magic Wand Are You Gonna Wave?
Most of the stuff happening today is largely because of Obama’s years. The good and the bad.
The consequences of Trump’s presidency will play out after he has left office. It’s always that way, especially since Trump isn’t doing anything all that different than Obama, except being even more left wing on things like trade.
Also, if you’re going to take credit for Trump every time there are good numbers, are you going to equally take the blame every time their are bad numbers?
Also, since you’ve thrown basic economic literacy to the wind, when are you going to start calling for him to “bring farming back”?
Increases in manufacturing are only a tiny, tiny fraction of the increases in bullshit jobs in “education” and “health” and leisure.
Until western nations leverage whatever small advantages remain to them in technology and rule of law to reintroduce every industry, from textiles to petrochemicals, from steel to shipbuilding, we continue our slide to irrelevancy and oblivion.
A true turnaround is impossible in the grip of a nihilistic philosophy of cultural self- hatred, atheism and progressivism.
The bullshit economy steams ahead, burying true innovation and freedom.
What part about LOWER (f’ing)TAXES don’t you understand Iampeter? TDS writ large.
From the CNBC manufacturing link:
It’s no mystery to Larry Kudlow who, just in passing, mentions (at 14:14) Say’s Law with obvious relish!
The fact that he increased taxes, by introducing tariffs.
Also government spending is out of control again because republicans never reign in a republican president, so indirect taxation of government borrowing and money printing has to go up to cover this too.
Overall he has massively increased the tax burden.
Bwahahahaha. Steve Kates — and Donald Trump — have a divine talent for bringing clueless numpties out of the woodwork. At the Cat, that includes leftard anarchist libertarians with Trump Derangement Syndrome pretending to be “conservatives”.
I think you need to study the American economy a touch more carefully.
See Kudlow
He has a few creds in the economic area.
The disastrous age of the neo-con/neo-Liberal is over.
America has always operated best behind a tariff wall with low taxes.
The best thing about the Trump presidency is that it brings out all the politically and economically illiterate leftists, that make up the conservative movement and pretend to be an alternative to the left.
This thread is ALREADY a gold mine of clueless that makes teenage SJW’s seem well informed by comparison.
For example:
A tariff IS a tax you moron. You’ve basically said “America operated best with high taxes and low taxes”.
Only at the Cat.
Turns out that not outsourcing your economy to a totalitarian theftocracy is great for jobs.
Morning Iampeter.
I see your angry brand of delusional autism hasn’t improved.
Have a sterling 2019 my friend.
It is if you’re doing it by totalitarian means like tariffs, yes.
Goddamn, there’s nowhere on earth where you get content more confused and clueless than in a cat comment thread.
A tariff IS a tax you moron. You’ve basically said “America operated best with high taxes and low taxes”.
If I live in America and I don’t buy imported products how am I being taxed?
Communist shitholes like Australia are in serious trouble with a resurgent USA.
There.
FIFY
Bolded content added.
Life is different to the sacred models and textbooks Iampeter
Infidel tiger, when you post stuff that is stroke-victim-level stupid, you don’t get to call other people autists, lol.
Also good argument! I love how you dummies go straight to insults when you’ve been completely rolled instead of learning how spectacularly clueless you are about absolutely everything.
At least teenage SJW’s have youth as an excuse…
No, it was correct the way I had it.
You’re attempt at fixing it, just proved the point.
Confused old misfit indeed.
Neoliberalism: better that a million people lose their jobs than one person pay $1 more for a piece of plastic dig shit.
Please help to improve things. Fcuk off.
Talk to each other rather than insult.
This occurs when you have the humility to assume the other party may know things you do not, and have good reasons to believe the things they believe.
He says, as he advocates for fascism without being politically literate enough to realize it.
Your posts fall into two categories:
1. Trying to insult me
2. Stupidest stuff anyone has put on the internet
You should actually charge for the privilege of reading your nonsense because even The Onion writers couldn’t think this stuff up.
Just sayin…
Ah yes, the Ostrich sticking its head in the sand approach.
Genius!
Sure. In that case don’t say that Trump increased tariffs, because it simply is not true.
Trump reduced the tariff that discourages trade between Americans and other Americans (also known as “income tax” and “corporate tax” but a tariff IS a tax you moron).
Trump increased the tariff that discourages trade between Americans and Chinese, which partly offset the earlier decrease in tariffs. It’s close to a wash, but since government numpties are wringing hands that their revenue might not be quite as large as they wanted, we can presume the overall Trump effect was positive.
Trump also removed the tariff that discouraged Americans from dealing with the health provider of their choice (also known as the Obamacare levy). I doubt this one was ever making any significant money, but it did piss a lot of people off, and might have pushed some people into buying what they didn’t really want.