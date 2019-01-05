An economic mystery

Posted on 10:22 am, January 5, 2019 by Steve Kates
JOBS UP BIG!
+312,000
RECORD NUMBER WORKING
MANUFACTURING BEST IN 20 YEARS
HISPANIC UNEMPLOYMENT LOWEST EVER
DOW +747

 

There is not a modern textbook in macroeconomic theory that will explain what is happening in the American economy. The transformation from the Obama years, and of course from the previous Bush years, is astounding. Even the dreaded increases in rates have helped push things along although hardly anyone would appreciate their role.

SAY’S LAW ADDITION!!!!!! From Confused Old Misfit in the comments: “It’s no mystery to Larry Kudlow who, just in passing, mentions (at 14:14) Say’s Law with obvious relish!” This is the video and with endless thanks to COM.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the December jobs report, U.S. economy, China trade, and the prospect of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg Markets.

  1. mh
    #2899083, posted on January 5, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Obama: What Magic Wand Are You Gonna Wave?

    On PBS, President Barack Obama explains why jobs are never coming back, and that a bad economy is the new normal.

  2. Iampeter
    #2899084, posted on January 5, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Most of the stuff happening today is largely because of Obama’s years. The good and the bad.
    The consequences of Trump’s presidency will play out after he has left office. It’s always that way, especially since Trump isn’t doing anything all that different than Obama, except being even more left wing on things like trade.

    Also, if you’re going to take credit for Trump every time there are good numbers, are you going to equally take the blame every time their are bad numbers?

    Also, since you’ve thrown basic economic literacy to the wind, when are you going to start calling for him to “bring farming back”?

  3. The A.D.
    #2899089, posted on January 5, 2019 at 10:39 am

    Increases in manufacturing are only a tiny, tiny fraction of the increases in bullshit jobs in “education” and “health” and leisure.
    Until western nations leverage whatever small advantages remain to them in technology and rule of law to reintroduce every industry, from textiles to petrochemicals, from steel to shipbuilding, we continue our slide to irrelevancy and oblivion.
    A true turnaround is impossible in the grip of a nihilistic philosophy of cultural self- hatred, atheism and progressivism.
    The bullshit economy steams ahead, burying true innovation and freedom.

  4. kc
    #2899097, posted on January 5, 2019 at 10:53 am

    What part about LOWER (f’ing)TAXES don’t you understand Iampeter? TDS writ large.

  5. mh
    #2899101, posted on January 5, 2019 at 10:55 am

    From the CNBC manufacturing link:

    “Manufacturers are bringing people back into the workforce, and we need this trend to continue,” said Dr. Chad Moutray, chief economist at the National Association of Manufacturers. “Our industry currently faces a workforce crisis with more than half a million open jobs today, and 2.4 million jobs expected to go unfilled over the next decade. Closing the skills gap continues to be the top challenge facing manufacturers in the United States and is absolutely essential to ensuring that the sector continues to grow.”

  6. Confused Old Misfit
    #2899106, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:00 am

    It’s no mystery to Larry Kudlow who, just in passing, mentions (at 14:14) Say’s Law with obvious relish!

  7. Iampeter
    #2899107, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:01 am

    What part about LOWER (f’ing)TAXES don’t you understand Iampeter? TDS writ large.

    The fact that he increased taxes, by introducing tariffs.
    Also government spending is out of control again because republicans never reign in a republican president, so indirect taxation of government borrowing and money printing has to go up to cover this too.
    Overall he has massively increased the tax burden.

  8. Tom
    #2899114, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Most of the stuff happening today is largely because of Obama’s years.

    Bwahahahaha. Steve Kates — and Donald Trump — have a divine talent for bringing clueless numpties out of the woodwork. At the Cat, that includes leftard anarchist libertarians with Trump Derangement Syndrome pretending to be “conservatives”.

  9. Confused Old Misfit
    #2899117, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:08 am

    The fact that he increased taxes, by introducing tariffs.

    I think you need to study the American economy a touch more carefully.
    See Kudlow
    He has a few creds in the economic area.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2899122, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:12 am

    The disastrous age of the neo-con/neo-Liberal is over.

    America has always operated best behind a tariff wall with low taxes.

  11. Iampeter
    #2899136, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:25 am

    The best thing about the Trump presidency is that it brings out all the politically and economically illiterate leftists, that make up the conservative movement and pretend to be an alternative to the left.

    This thread is ALREADY a gold mine of clueless that makes teenage SJW’s seem well informed by comparison.

    For example:

    America has always operated best behind a tariff wall with low taxes.

    A tariff IS a tax you moron. You’ve basically said “America operated best with high taxes and low taxes”.

    Only at the Cat.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2899140, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:28 am

    nte Retweeted
    Jimmy
    Jimmy
    @JimmyPrinceton
    ·

    US Manufacturing Net Job Creation

    2016: -16,000
    2017: +207,000
    2018: +284,000 🔥

    Per today’s BLS report

    Turns out that not outsourcing your economy to a totalitarian theftocracy is great for jobs.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2899141, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Morning Iampeter.

    I see your angry brand of delusional autism hasn’t improved.

    Have a sterling 2019 my friend.

  14. Iampeter
    #2899142, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Turns out that not outsourcing your economy to a totalitarian theftocracy is great for jobs.

    It is if you’re doing it by totalitarian means like tariffs, yes.

    Goddamn, there’s nowhere on earth where you get content more confused and clueless than in a cat comment thread.

  15. rickw
    #2899145, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:33 am

    A tariff IS a tax you moron. You’ve basically said “America operated best with high taxes and low taxes”.

    If I live in America and I don’t buy imported products how am I being taxed?

  16. rickw
    #2899147, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:34 am

    Communist shitholes like Australia are in serious trouble with a resurgent USA.

  17. Confused Old Misfit
    #2899148, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:35 am

    Goddamn, there’s nowhere on earth where you get content more confused and clueless than in a cat comment thread infested by Iampeter.

    There.
    FIFY
    Bolded content added.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2899149, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Life is different to the sacred models and textbooks Iampeter

  19. Iampeter
    #2899151, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:37 am

    Infidel tiger, when you post stuff that is stroke-victim-level stupid, you don’t get to call other people autists, lol.

    Also good argument! I love how you dummies go straight to insults when you’ve been completely rolled instead of learning how spectacularly clueless you are about absolutely everything.

    At least teenage SJW’s have youth as an excuse…

  20. Iampeter
    #2899153, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:38 am

    There.
    FIFY
    Bolded content added.

    No, it was correct the way I had it.
    You’re attempt at fixing it, just proved the point.

    Confused old misfit indeed.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2899154, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:38 am

    Neoliberalism: better that a million people lose their jobs than one person pay $1 more for a piece of plastic dig shit.

  22. Snoopy
    #2899158, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Goddamn, there’s nowhere on earth where you get content more confused and clueless than in a cat comment thread.

    Please help to improve things. Fcuk off.

  23. The A.D.
    #2899160, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:41 am

    Talk to each other rather than insult.
    This occurs when you have the humility to assume the other party may know things you do not, and have good reasons to believe the things they believe.

  24. Iampeter
    #2899161, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Neoliberalism: better that a million people lose their jobs than one person pay $1 more for a piece of plastic dig shit.

    He says, as he advocates for fascism without being politically literate enough to realize it.

    Your posts fall into two categories:
    1. Trying to insult me
    2. Stupidest stuff anyone has put on the internet

    You should actually charge for the privilege of reading your nonsense because even The Onion writers couldn’t think this stuff up.

    Just sayin…

  25. Iampeter
    #2899164, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Please help to improve things. Fcuk off.

    Ah yes, the Ostrich sticking its head in the sand approach.
    Genius!

  26. Tel
    #2899169, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:49 am

    A tariff IS a tax you moron. You’ve basically said “America operated best with high taxes and low taxes”.

    Sure. In that case don’t say that Trump increased tariffs, because it simply is not true.

    Trump reduced the tariff that discourages trade between Americans and other Americans (also known as “income tax” and “corporate tax” but a tariff IS a tax you moron).

    Trump increased the tariff that discourages trade between Americans and Chinese, which partly offset the earlier decrease in tariffs. It’s close to a wash, but since government numpties are wringing hands that their revenue might not be quite as large as they wanted, we can presume the overall Trump effect was positive.

  27. Tel
    #2899172, posted on January 5, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Trump also removed the tariff that discouraged Americans from dealing with the health provider of their choice (also known as the Obamacare levy). I doubt this one was ever making any significant money, but it did piss a lot of people off, and might have pushed some people into buying what they didn’t really want.

