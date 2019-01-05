Open Forum: January 5, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, January 5, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

30 Responses to Open Forum: January 5, 2019

  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2898888, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:03 am

    I went up to this girl, she said, “Hi, my name is Sheena”
    I thought she’d be good to go with a little Funky Cold Medina
    She said, “I’d like a drink, ” I said, “Ehm – ok, I’ll go get it”
    Then a couple sips she cold licked her lips, and I knew that she was with it
    So I took her to my crib, and everything went well as planned
    But when she got undressed, it was a big old mess, Sheena was a man
    So I threw him out, I don’t fool around with no Oscar Meyer wiener
    You must be sure that the girl is pure for the Funky Cold Medina
    You know, ain’t no plans with a man
    This is the 80’s, and I’m down with the ladies
    Ya know?
    Break it down

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2898890, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I met her in a club down in North Soho
    Where you drink champagne and it tastes just like cherry cola
    C-O-L-A cola
    She walked up to me and she asked me to dance
    I asked her name and in a dark brown voice she said, “Lola”
    L-O-L-A Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola
    Well, I’m not the world’s most physical guy
    But when she squeezed me tight she nearly broke my spine
    Oh my Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola
    Well, I’m not dumb but I can’t understand
    Why she walk like a woman and talk like a man
    Oh my Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola
    Well, we drank champagne and danced all night
    Under electric candlelight
    She picked me up and sat me on her knee
    And said, “Little boy won’t you come home with me?”
    Well, I’m not the world’s most passionate guy
    But when I looked in her eyes
    Well, I almost fell for my Lola
    Lo lo lo lo Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola
    Lola lo lo lo lo Lola lo lo lo lo Lola
    I pushed her away, I walked to the door
    I fell to the floor, I got down on my knees
    I looked at her, and she at me
    Well that’s the way that I want it to stay
    And I always want it to be that way for my Lola
    Lo lo lo lo Lola
    Girls will be boys, and boys will be girls
    It’s a mixed-up, muddled-up, shook-up world
    Except for Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola
    Well I left home just a week before
    And I’ve never ever kissed a woman before
    But Lola smiled and took me by the hand
    And said, “Little boy, gonna make you a man”
    Well I’m not the world’s most masculine man
    But I know what I am and I’m glad I’m a man
    And so is Lola
    Lo lo lo lo Lola, lo lo lo lo Lola

    Ray Davis and the Kinks did it far better way back when.

  4. Rossini
    #2898892, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Well top 5 an improvement on past performances!

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2898895, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Tone wasn’t a fag. That dude was.

  6. None
    #2898897, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:13 am

    So IT is scared that someone might think he’s gay. OK

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2898899, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:15 am

    What?

    Tone wouldn’t fuck Sheena. The dude on Lola happily banged a shemale.

    Learn to read “lady”.

  8. mh
    #2898902, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:17 am

    A new thread already.

    The last one was about to get an Explicit Lyrics sticker slapped on it.

  9. None
    #2898903, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:17 am

    From the old thread;

    That was from well over one and a half thousand years ago and a totally different culture. And it beats the shit out of bloody daffodils.

    Indeed Dr B. I think that was the first poem I ever read and I was still in primary school and it remains a favourite. I’ve since learnt a little bit more about the poet; and yes 4th century.

  13. DrBeauGan
    #2898908, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:20 am

    I won’t put up any of what I think is poetry if you guys don’t put up what you think is poetry.

    If not, beware the vogons.

  14. Rockdoctor
    #2898909, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

    From old thread for any weather nuts like me, especially with mid level ridging slinging them at the QLD coast a tad earlier than usual…

    That would have been the monsoon at TI. The monsoon, which penny has spun off, has been very strong this week. The monsoon is moist, gale force winds coming out of the NW.
    TC Penny is too small to have the eye over Weipa and have eyewall winds at TI.

    That said, it is embarrassing some of the tropical storms that get labelled as TCs in this country. I also think BoM need to have a good hard look at their satellite modelling of barometric pressure and wind speed, as I think DVORAK is overestimating things for our tiny little beasties compared with Caribbean hurricanes. Perhaps BoM could actually fund some actual observations, hire a frigging jet and actually do regular flights through the eye for a couple of seasons and do a bit of “ground” truthung.

    Coral Sea & Gulf Cyclones are known for micro-cyclones as well as erratic paths, apparently Cyclone Marci had a damaging wings from about 10km out from the eye. I am told Cyclone Tracy was much the same very tight. Yasi was unusual as it was so huge as well as consistent, we had high end Cat 2 gales/Low end Cat 3 in Townsville 200km from the eye and above sustained 120km/h for close to 10 hours if I remember correct. As for the Categories I am noticing the same about higher cats being assigned to actual lower cat storms. Reasons could be the AGW religion or skittish authorities not wanting blowback or poor press when they get it wrong. All I know is Cyclone Ita should never have been categorised as a Cat 1 when it was past where I lived, I have been through worse Monsoon squalls that that like the squalls we got when Cyclone Tasha crossed at Cairns in 2010 & me trying to cook Christmas Lunch in the BBQ on the patio. I gave up & went inside.

  15. None
    #2898910, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:21 am

    I used to read anything. I’d read my school library by age ten. 

    Ditto. Yep right down to sauce bottle labels.

  16. Memoryvault
    #2898911, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:22 am

    A Friday Forum AND an Open Forum?
    Has the Doomlord been drinking?

  17. None
    #2898912, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:23 am

    A Friday Forum AND an Open Forum?
    Has the Doomlord been drinking?

    Stay off the crack, Sinc.

  18. John Constantine
    #2898913, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:24 am

    In Xanadu did Mulga Bill

    A burning deck decree

    Where crackered knackers bounded on

    Down to a sunless sea.

  19. Bruce in WA
    #2898914, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:26 am

    I used to read anything. I’d read my school library by age ten.

    Ditto. Yep right down to sauce bottle labels.

    Same-same. If it had print, I’d read it. Thanks, Mum.

  20. Memoryvault
    #2898915, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:28 am

    I used to read anything. I’d read my school library by age ten.

    So what? I had done it by age nine.
    They wouldn’t let me move up from kindy to primary school until I had.

  21. DrBeauGan
    #2898916, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:35 am

    They wouldn’t let me move up from kindy to primary school until I had.

    Yes, but that was Peter and Jane and Spot the dog. My prep school library had Mary Proctor on astronomy in it.

  23. Memoryvault
    #2898918, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:41 am

    Yes, but that was Peter and Jane and Spot the dog.

    You had to read the books with words in them?
    I’m impressed.
    I had trouble understanding the pictures.

  24. None
    #2898919, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:44 am

    My school library had Leonard de Vries’book of science experiments. And the second one too. Think I borrowed them like a squillion times. I can still get an egg into a milk bottle. Ha.

  25. DrBeauGan
    #2898920, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:45 am

    The Mary Proctor wasn’t bad. It had a nice picture of Messier 31 in it. She was the daughter of RA Proctor. It was slightly spoilt by the religious messages, though I liked the epigraph: The heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament sheweth His handiwork.

    You could tell it was old by their [email protected] showeth with an e.

  26. Memoryvault
    #2898922, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:51 am

    You could tell it was old by their [email protected] showeth with an e.

    In that case Enid Blyton’s ‘Noddy’ books must be ancient.
    Got lots of e’s in them.

    But I mastered them all.
    Eventually.

  27. None
    #2898923, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Either old or simply quoting the King James bible version of Psalm 19:1. The King James Bible along with Shakespeare were probably the most influential bits of literature which shaped the English language.

  28. DrBeauGan
    #2898924, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:51 am

    Was that the deFries whose scientific German English dictionary I bought at a later stage?

  29. None
    #2898925, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:54 am

    There you go Dr B; you can relive your childhood. I might have a little browse of it too because it looks like fun

    https://archive.org/details/EverymansAstronomy

  30. DrBeauGan
    #2898926, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:55 am

    None
    #2898923, posted on January 5, 2019 at 12:51 am
    Either old or simply quoting the King James bible version of Psalm 19:1. The King James Bible along with Shakespeare were probably the most influential bits of literature which shaped the English language.

    And why both are a crucial part of an education in the Anglosphere. Anyone missing either is an ignorant peasant and needs to know that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.