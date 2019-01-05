Liberty Quote
The horrors of revolution and civil war can be avoided if a disliked government can be smoothly dislodged at the next election.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Open Forum: January 5, 2019
I went up to this girl, she said, “Hi, my name is Sheena”
I thought she’d be good to go with a little Funky Cold Medina
She said, “I’d like a drink, ” I said, “Ehm – ok, I’ll go get it”
Then a couple sips she cold licked her lips, and I knew that she was with it
So I took her to my crib, and everything went well as planned
But when she got undressed, it was a big old mess, Sheena was a man
So I threw him out, I don’t fool around with no Oscar Meyer wiener
You must be sure that the girl is pure for the Funky Cold Medina
You know, ain’t no plans with a man
This is the 80’s, and I’m down with the ladies
Ya know?
Break it down
second?
Ray Davis and the Kinks did it far better way back when.
Well top 5 an improvement on past performances!
Tone wasn’t a fag. That dude was.
So IT is scared that someone might think he’s gay. OK
What?
Tone wouldn’t fuck Sheena. The dude on Lola happily banged a shemale.
Learn to read “lady”.
A new thread already.
The last one was about to get an Explicit Lyrics sticker slapped on it.
From the old thread;
Indeed Dr B. I think that was the first poem I ever read and I was still in primary school and it remains a favourite. I’ve since learnt a little bit more about the poet; and yes 4th century.
So soon?
Ten?
Nope, First XI
I won’t put up any of what I think is poetry if you guys don’t put up what you think is poetry.
If not, beware the vogons.
From old thread for any weather nuts like me, especially with mid level ridging slinging them at the QLD coast a tad earlier than usual…
That would have been the monsoon at TI. The monsoon, which penny has spun off, has been very strong this week. The monsoon is moist, gale force winds coming out of the NW.
TC Penny is too small to have the eye over Weipa and have eyewall winds at TI.
That said, it is embarrassing some of the tropical storms that get labelled as TCs in this country. I also think BoM need to have a good hard look at their satellite modelling of barometric pressure and wind speed, as I think DVORAK is overestimating things for our tiny little beasties compared with Caribbean hurricanes. Perhaps BoM could actually fund some actual observations, hire a frigging jet and actually do regular flights through the eye for a couple of seasons and do a bit of “ground” truthung.
Coral Sea & Gulf Cyclones are known for micro-cyclones as well as erratic paths, apparently Cyclone Marci had a damaging wings from about 10km out from the eye. I am told Cyclone Tracy was much the same very tight. Yasi was unusual as it was so huge as well as consistent, we had high end Cat 2 gales/Low end Cat 3 in Townsville 200km from the eye and above sustained 120km/h for close to 10 hours if I remember correct. As for the Categories I am noticing the same about higher cats being assigned to actual lower cat storms. Reasons could be the AGW religion or skittish authorities not wanting blowback or poor press when they get it wrong. All I know is Cyclone Ita should never have been categorised as a Cat 1 when it was past where I lived, I have been through worse Monsoon squalls that that like the squalls we got when Cyclone Tasha crossed at Cairns in 2010 & me trying to cook Christmas Lunch in the BBQ on the patio. I gave up & went inside.
Ditto. Yep right down to sauce bottle labels.
A Friday Forum AND an Open Forum?
Has the Doomlord been drinking?
Stay off the crack, Sinc.
In Xanadu did Mulga Bill
A burning deck decree
Where crackered knackers bounded on
Down to a sunless sea.
Same-same. If it had print, I’d read it. Thanks, Mum.
So what? I had done it by age nine.
They wouldn’t let me move up from kindy to primary school until I had.
Yes, but that was Peter and Jane and Spot the dog. My prep school library had Mary Proctor on astronomy in it.
Ah, Banjo.
Comrade.
You had to read the books with words in them?
I’m impressed.
I had trouble understanding the pictures.
My school library had Leonard de Vries’book of science experiments. And the second one too. Think I borrowed them like a squillion times. I can still get an egg into a milk bottle. Ha.
The Mary Proctor wasn’t bad. It had a nice picture of Messier 31 in it. She was the daughter of RA Proctor. It was slightly spoilt by the religious messages, though I liked the epigraph: The heavens declare the glory of God and the firmament sheweth His handiwork.
You could tell it was old by their [email protected] showeth with an e.
In that case Enid Blyton’s ‘Noddy’ books must be ancient.
Got lots of e’s in them.
But I mastered them all.
Eventually.
Either old or simply quoting the King James bible version of Psalm 19:1. The King James Bible along with Shakespeare were probably the most influential bits of literature which shaped the English language.
Was that the deFries whose scientific German English dictionary I bought at a later stage?
There you go Dr B; you can relive your childhood. I might have a little browse of it too because it looks like fun
https://archive.org/details/EverymansAstronomy
And why both are a crucial part of an education in the Anglosphere. Anyone missing either is an ignorant peasant and needs to know that.