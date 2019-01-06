David Archibald has been pointing towards a coming confrontation with China for quite a long time, and it seems that his concerns are reflected at the very top in the United States. Never mind what I or David say, this is what the new Acting American Secretary of Defence says.
Now that he is acting secretary of defense, the civilian Shanahan now has only one layer of command to defer to and can be his own man, it seems. For the first words from his mouth on taking command were “China, China, China” — no agonising over terrorists whose faith will not be named, no handwringing over global warming, no apologia for allies who shirk paying for their defense, and no histrionics on the subject of the impoverished kleptocracy that is Russia. The Mattis era is over.
And if you go to the link in the para above, this is what you come to:
‘China, China, China’: Trump’s new Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan sets US defence priorities. The article begins:
Patrick Shanahan, the acting US defence secretary, singled out China as a key priority in a “great power competition” on his first full day in his new role at the Pentagon on Wednesday, continuing a course set by his predecessor.
“While we are focused on ongoing operations, Acting Secretary Shanahan told the team to remember China, China, China,” an anonymous defence official was quoted as saying….
Shanahan provided his view of long-term competition with China and Russia while speaking at an Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association event last February.
“We all hear about how our competitiveness has eroded,” Shanahan said. “Our strategy is about how to sharpen and strengthen our competitiveness.”
He told the audience that “there are no such things as fair competitions – there’s just competition”.
If this really is the real thing, worrying about deployment of a couple thousand in Syria is an absolute nothing.
Meanwhile, China is becoming more centre stage. These are minor items at Drudge today, but the issues are becoming more visible.
Xi Orders Military to ‘Enhance Combat Readiness’…
Tests its own ‘Mother of All Bombs’…
Chinese agents knock on doors, demand users delete tweets…
We certainly do live in interesting times.
Why is Australia not “gearing up” (militarily) big time to be able to enforce Antarctic “claims” over the next 2-3 decades?
Oh we are Terry, we are.
Our new Subs should be ready in 2-3 decades.
And then it’s watch out world!
So the war on terror is over. Did we win?
Do we still import towel heads!
Or rather why do we still import towel heads?
We are just working on getting the transgender and female quota up in our fighting forces, then LOOK OUT world!
“Our new Subs should be ready in 2-3 decades”
Ah, yes. Our potentially great subs of The Malcolm Class.
A day late, a dollar short and entirely obsolete on arrival (if they arrive and whenever that is).
“So the war on terror is over. Did we win?”
No, no. We’re still busy breeding and expanding cells and enclaves in the suburbs of our major cities.
Patience. We’re in this for the long game. Australia is always a decade or two behind on these things. Look to Europe/The UK. Don’t worry, we’ll get there.
It’s all part of a cunning plan, Sinc.
Woven into the fabric of “The Great Game”!
All part of “The Never Ending Story”.
Always aping the West; in this case, the British police.
Anyone who’s been paying attention knows that Australia’s already in a very difficult place versus China.
The Chinese strategists have been playing a very smart long game, and the ‘long’ end of it will be upon us in ten or twenty years.
For decades, the Chinese have been buying up Australian politicians and businessmen, while steadily building a fifth column of expats and local hirelings. So long as the corruption keeps flowing, Australia’s political class will cheerfully keep selling the rest of us down the river. It will go on behind the scenes, right up to the point where our new masters call in the favours and start cracking the whip for ‘tribute’.
As an example, one of China’s key strategic goals (wrt Australia) is to split us from the US alliance. High-level government insiders like Hugh White have been busy on that account for a couple of decades. And — just like it was with the Soviet Union — China’s local supporters will start crawling out of the woodwork as Beijing increasingly throws its weight around in the region.
Given the essential treason of the ALP and Greens, and the weakness and complicity of the Libs, it’s time for smart Australians to get passports and residence visas in order. Laugh if you will, but I don’t see heritage Australia getting out of this intact.
If you consider redfilth gillards open boast that to australia’s political class:
“We are Us”.
Then, indeed, “The We” did indeed win the war on terror, being able to create a Squandertopia of taxfunded contracts and empire building.
The bollards of cravenness protecting our political class, but not our kindergartens couldn’t have happened without the war, neither could have the State have created and armed paramilitary death squads, units now to filled by imported mercenaries and foreign fighters with no compunctions against the crushing of old australia, by force and on the streets.
“The We” class have fiddled the books while rome burned.
Comrade bastaaaaaards.