Repugnance and compulsory voting

This morning my social media accounts have filled up with politicians engaging in virtue signalling. There was an altercation yesterday between “far right” groups and anti-racism groups (apparently not “far left” groups) at St. Kilda beach. Unfortunately the term “far right” has become so debased these days it is hard to know exactly what constitutes “far right”. Incitement to violence and public affray are a matter for the police and, quite rightly, the police were in attendance.
What I have seen on social media is politicians heaping abuse on the “far right” group and their fellow travellers. UnAustralian and such like. Words like “repugnant” are being bandied about. It seems the views of a subset of our fellow citizens are repugnant. Okay. This must always be true. But so what? As a society we regulate behaviour and not viewpoints – the attempt to regulate views has led to all sorts of difficulty in recent years.
Other politicians, however, have sought partisan advantage from yesterday’s event.
To be fair she isn’t alone in this behaviour – all politicians make this or a similar argument at some point. I seem to recall all sorts of silliness when the Abbott government (or was it the then opposition?) didn’t want to rely on a vote in the Parliament. What SHY is saying here is merely an example of a broader political tactic that gets deployed in Australia on a regular basis.
In his defence Fraser Anning makes a valid democratic argument:
I’m here representing a lot of people from Queensland who wish they could be here.
Now we can quibble – Senators represent their states and not individual voters, he is a stop-gap Senator, not many people voted for him, and so on; but he does have a point. The “far right” in Australia are compelled to vote – along with the rest of us – and are just as entitled in a democracy to have their views represented in the Parliament as anyone else. That also means that their representatives’ votes in the Parliament must also be counted. So the argument that Senator X or MP Y votes shouldn’t be counted in the Parliament is always wrong and undemocratic – especially so when voters are compelled to vote. It seems a bit hypocritical to herd the electorate out at gunpoint to vote and then to disregard their elected representatives if and when they turn out to hold “repugnant” views.
On the other hand though – the place where politicians should be representing their constituents is in the Parliament, and not on the street confronting the police. Again Anning isn’t the only culprit here – many politicians seem to think that it is appropriate to participate in public protests.
It seems to me that the solution to public protest isn’t disfranchisement of the protesters or their representatives.
All politicians should have to sign a declaration that they support free speech as a foundation of our democracy and will resign if they fail to so do. Included in the wording ” I do not agree with what you say but will defend to my death your right to say it” How many and whom would sign?
p.s. We don’t have compulsory voting, we have compulsory attendance to get your name scratched off the list you can do what you like with your ballot paper.
If not, why not?
Why should the two be mutually exclusive?
Let it be on the record that Hanson-Young is calling these people “Nazis”.
Even after they were driven out of their own country by communism, now they need to suffer again at the hands of white middle-class Green Party empty heads.
Let it also be on record that Hanson-Young supports the idea of victim blaming, claiming that those people who had violence inflicted upon them were somehow “inciting” and therefore deserved it. So, ummmm, is victim blaming now also OK when women wear short skirts?
Idiots brandishing swastikas and giving one armed salutes do not help their cause.
Point taken, Tiny Dancer, but how many arms do you use when saluting?
Perhaps, “stiff armed salute”?
No. Voting is compulsory – what you refer to is an enforcement problem.
Indeed.
Parliamentarians are no longer representing their constituents in parliament. Just following the party line. In parliament FA is criticised for his choice of words.
Oh, before I go… Fraser Anning has the distinction of dabbling with both Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party and Katter’s Australia Party and being dumped by both. While not a supporter of either party, I support their decisions. The man’s a loose cannon.
The man’s a loose cannon.
But is he a neo-Nazi racist? That’s a very serious charge.
Cf. Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals # 13.
Sorry Prof Sinc but I believe you are incorrect and Rusty is correct. Voting as such is not compulsory. Once your name has been scratched off, you have met your obligation because thereafter you can do anything to or write anything on your ballot paper, provided then you place it inside the ballot box. The real problem is that is compulsory to number all squares (for the house of Reps). This I object to most strongly and believe that I should be allowed to number one square only if I so choose, i.e., the minimum quantity of squares that should numbered should equal the number of candidates to be elected (one for the Reps, 12? for 5he Senate).
To be consistent, Sarah Hanson-Young should be against accepting taxing, or any other exercise of sovereignty, over the people who voted for Fraser Anning.
DoomLord:
Has anyone identified them to ensure they are not agents provocateurs?
Needs to happen.
Nonsense, the choice to spoil your vote is a built-in and inseparable feature of the secret ballot.
Besides that, even ignoring informal votes, voting is still not compulsory because religious objection is considered reasonable (JW’s don’t vote, nor do they show up and spoil their ballots, they simply follow their conscience and when asked about it they state their religious objection).
Some detail on compulsory voting here.
Hi Sinc,
I go to the polling station get my name scratched off the list put my ballot paper in my pocket and walk out. I haven’t voted but I have been forced by compulsion of law to get my name scratched off the list, I haven’t been forced to vote.
“Idiots brandishing swastikas and giving one armed salutes do not help their cause.”
As above they could be agents provocateurs, or maybe if you are going to be called a Nazi anyway, whatever you do, they are taking the piss.
Rusty of Qld – that’s the Kim Beazley argument. Strictly in violation of s233 of the Electoral Act.
Next thing I’ll be told that speeding and drink-drinking isn’t illegal because you didn’t get caught.