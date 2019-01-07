Clarifying the climate debate

The first of a series of suggestions for alarmists to clean up the discussion. Not much use on this site and destined for Facebook and other places frequented by people who are worried about warming.
1. Stop talking about climate deniers, climate change deniers and climate science deniers. None of the skeptics that I know about deny that there is climate and a great deal of climate change. They also tend to take an interest in the science as far as their background and interests can take them, which in many cases is a long way. There is a galaxy of highly qualified scientists who are skeptical of some or all of the alarming claim. Richard Lindzen is probably the dean of climate scientists, and the names of Will Happer and Judith Curry come to mind, among many others.
Freeman Dyson is a sceptic as well, one of the smartest men on the planet.
Norman Rogers:
About 10 years ago, the brand name global warming was changed to climate change. The reason was simple: the Earth was failing to warm. An additional benefit of the climate change slogan was that everything that goes wrong with the weather can be blamed on climate change, caused by burning fossil fuels.
The idea that scientists are neutral observers resistant to political influence and money is naïve. Scientists are bought and sold every day in the courtrooms of America as paid witnesses. Scientific organizations lobby relentlessly and effectively in Washington. The National Academy of Science pretends to be the government’s adviser on scientific matters. Somehow, their recommendations always suggest that more money should be spent on science. Global warming, AKA climate change, has been a bonanza for a large segment of the scientific community. Just as with other special interest groups, the policy recommendations of the science community are heavily influenced by the prospects of getting money from the government.
Computer modeling is the basis for the predictions of climate doom. Computer modeling is hard to do properly and easy to manipulate to produce the results most beneficial to the scientific community. Computer models are excellent vehicles for weaponizing confirmation bias – searching for, or manufacturing, data that confirm one’s biases.
Why would they abandon a tactic that works so well?