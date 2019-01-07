Clarifying the climate debate

The first of a series of suggestions for alarmists to clean up the discussion. Not much use on this site and destined for Facebook and other places frequented by people who are worried about warming.

1. Stop talking about climate deniers, climate change deniers and climate science deniers. None of the skeptics that I know about deny that there is climate and a great deal of climate change. They also tend to take an interest in the science as far as their background and interests can take them, which in many cases is a long way. There is a galaxy of highly qualified scientists who are skeptical of some or all of the alarming claim. Richard Lindzen is probably the dean of climate scientists, and the names of Will Happer and Judith Curry come to mind, among many others.