Liberty Quote
As soon as we surrender the principle that the state should not interfere in any questions touching on the individuals mode of life, we end by regulating and restricting the latter down to the smallest detail.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- struth on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- mh on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Not Uh oh on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Helen on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Makka on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- OldOzzie on China, China, China
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- mh on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- stackja on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- mh on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- OlddOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- max on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Helen on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- max on Repugnance and compulsory voting
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- max on Repugnance and compulsory voting
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Snoopy on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- JC on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- struth on Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- thefrolickingmole on Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- President Trump is applying Say’s Law in managing the American economy
- Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Dan Mitchell in Chile.
- Repugnance and compulsory voting
- China, China, China
- Alex Gladstein on bitcoin and freedom
- An economic mystery
- A Labor takeover of the Coalition?
- Open Forum: January 5, 2019
- It’s such a new world out there
- Rafe’s Roundup Jan 4 2019
- Nanny state incoherence
- Friday Forum: January 4, 2019
- Donald Trump wall is a tall order, but migrant issue is heating up
- How are open borders a winning strategy for the left?
- Bitcoin at ten
- A first class temperament
- What did Lyndon Johnson say about getting the black vote for 200 years?
- US govt shutdowns. Answers to 15 questions
- Niall Ferguson on digital disruption on the public sphere
- Tuesday Forum: January 1, 2019
- Progressive playwrights and luvvies for Science
- Viv Forbes press release on the Queensland pastoral colleges
- State and local government climate change initiatives
- The true nature of things likes to conceal itself
- New Year 2019
- New Years Eve 2018
- A reminder of what we are up against
- No cry-babies in politics
- How to find balance in an unbalanced world
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium?
“China, China, China” – Acting US SecDef Succinctly Summarizes World’s Biggest Threat
Shanahan and China
To quote Shakespeare’s Henry V, “The courses of his youth promised it not.” The then-deputy secretary of defense Patrick Shanahan gave a speech at an Air Force Association conference on September 19 last year that seemed overly deferential to the then-secretary of defense, the globalist known as General James Mattis. The speech was light on factual content, reflecting a speaker who was a political animal, a speech composed of platitudes and pleasantries that showed contempt for its audience because it deliberately conveyed nothing of substance.
Now that he is acting secretary of defense, the civilian Shanahan has only one layer of command to defer to and can be his own man, it seems. For the first words from his mouth on taking command were “China, China, China” – no agonizing over terrorists whose faith will not be named, no hand-wringing over global warming, no apologia for allies who shirk paying for their defense, and no histrionics on the subject of the impoverished kleptocracy that is Russia. The Mattis era is over.
China is the only country on the planet with the intent, the means, the will, and a plan to kill Americans in large numbers. In a week in which President Xi Jinping called for China to invade Taiwan, Chinese Navy rear admiral Lou Yuan called for the sinking of two U.S. aircraft carriers to cause 10,000 combat deaths of U.S. military personnel. The admiral wants to find out how frightened America will get. That is what passes for a casus belli in these times.
Morning all.
Back from holidays and feeling refreshed.
Tish James’ duty: The new attorney general must be more circumspect in her anti-Trump statements
By Daily News Editorial Board
The state’s new top legal officer, Attorney General Tish James, is well equipped for the job in many ways. She will protect consumers from getting scammed and workers from being cheated out of pay. She will defend New York’s interests when they collide with Washington’s on the environment, immigration and more.
The Empire State also happens to be home to President Trump’s family business and (dissolving) foundation, making it fertile terrain for civil and criminal investigations. Here, James may have made her own job harder.
Prosecutors are often also politicians, but they owe it to their potential targets, and to the public’s trust in justice, not to let their leanings cloud or seem to cloud their judgment as they flex the long arm of the law.
As a candidate, James called Trump an “illegitimate President.” She characterized foreign governments’ payments to Trump family holdings as constituting a “pattern and practice of money laundering.”
After winning election, she said “We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well.”
Of Robert Mueller, she said, “I think he’s closing in on this President, and his days are going to be coming to an end shortly.”
In a 2013 ruling, New York’s highest court wrote that in rare situations, “the appearance of impropriety itself is a ground for disqualification” of a prosecutor from a case, “when the appearance is such as to ‘discourage public confidence in our government and the system of law to which it is dedicated.’ ”
Unable to read tea leaves, we do not know whether courts would consider James’ statements as candidate or as AG-elect sufficient to force her recusal. (There’s no risk a case would be dismissed solely on such grounds.)
Going forward, however, she must demonstrate that rhetorical discretion is the better part of effective law enforcement.
Is Netflix in Trouble? Yes
John Ellis, PJ Media
Democrats keep proving how detached they are from reality
Hmm, nearly at the “but that wasnt real socialism” stage of denial.
Venezuela crisis takes deadly toll on buckling health system
With hospitals lacking even soap, a ‘perfect storm’ of poor hygiene, malnourished patients and shortage of drugs has left families grieving and experts fearing a total collapse
Even as Venezuela disintegrates, state media continue to paint a rosy picture of the country’s health service. Officials take to the airwaves each day to wax lyrical about Socialist party support schemes for expectant mothers and the poor.
One recent propaganda video boasted: “If there is one area where you feel and live the achievements of the Bolivarian revolution, it’s precisely in the field of healthcare, from which Venezuelan men and women were excluded for so many decades.”
President Nicolás Maduro claimed earlier this year: “The people’s health is our priority.”
…
Experts say Venezuela’s health service improved in the first decade of Hugo Chávez’s Bolivarian revolution, which started 20 years ago this month. Life expectancy rose and infant mortality rates fell as high oil prices allowed the country with the world’s greatest crude reserves to hurl resources at public healthcare, the Lancet medical journal noted earlier this year. Tens of thousands of Cuban doctors arrived to staff community “missions” that the government said were bringing free healthcare to the masses.
But that flagship programme has reportedly been brought to its knees by Venezuela’s economic collapse, placing even greater strain on the country’s already buckling hospital network. In November Human Rights Watch warned of Venezuela’s “devastating health crisis”, pointing to increasing rates of maternal and infant mortality and a spike in cases of measles, diphtheria, tuberculosis and malaria.
Another recent report noted that 53% of Venezuelan operating theatres were now closed, 71% of emergency rooms could not provide regular services and 79% of hospitals lacked a reliable water supply.
Meanwhile, medical professionals were joining a historic exodus overseas: at least 22,000 Venezuelan doctors – 55% of the total – reportedly abandoned the country between 2012 and 2017.
More of that bad luck communists are prone to running into.
Red light flashing over fuel security
Delays in addressing the nation’s low domestic fuel stockpiles — including just 22 days of petrol and 17 days of diesel — have sparked warnings from Coalition MPs and security experts that the nation is dangerously exposed if a major geopolitical upheaval disrupts export supply routes.
The government is under fire for failing to finalise a promised review of how to fix its low onshore petroleum stockpiles — which make Australia non-compliant with International Energy Agency mandates — with some experts suggesting the commonwealth should hold its own fuel supplies as a cushion in the event of an international incident.
Experts have also criticised a government move to spend more than $20 million buying supplies held offshore to bolster the national reserve, saying the move will do little to boost the resilience of the domestic fuel stockpile.
Conflict in or near the Korean peninsula, the South China Sea or the Middle East has the potential to affect Australia’s fuel supply and experts say the country is the “least prepared” among developed nations to deal with a crisis.
Coalition senator and retired major-general Jim Molan told The Australian the delay in the review to address the problem was even more worrying in light of rising geopolitical tensions
How Long Before The Tank Runs Dry?
Green activists threaten growth
Rural and regional communities have a lot to be concerned about as green groups prepare to lay out their demands for the coming federal election. The tactics that have delayed and diminished Adani’s plans to open a new minerals province in the Galilee Basin in Queensland with the Carmichael mine are now seen as the leading edge of a much bigger agenda. As Resources Minister Matt Canavan tells The Australian today, anti-development groups are prosecuting multinational agendas that rob regional communities of economic growth.
The Adani mine proposal has been a textbook case. According to documents made public by the minerals industry, funding for the campaign against Adani included support from several big US environmental foundations. Local organisations such as WWF have successfully used the Adani campaign and its perceived threat to the Great Barrier Reef to raise campaign funds around the world. Despite repeated losses in the courts, green groups have successfully delayed development of the Carmichael coalmine, which may now proceed in a much reduced form.
In a new twist, the Australian Greens are seeking to have any development in the Galilee Basin blocked by federal legislation on climate grounds. This is despite court rulings that stopping development of Australian coal assets would likely lead to greater greenhouse gas emissions globally as more polluting coal deposits were developed elsewhere.
Such unintended consequences are rarely considered as environmentalist groups seek to exert influence on the political process. The Labor Environment Action Network has been successful in forcing the party to adopt radical policies. Yet Labor must balance the competing demands of unionised workers in the mining sector and the green expectations of inner-city voters. Bill Shorten has been slow to declare his hand on Adani but must ultimately side with workers and Australia’s economic interests. Regional Australia, including indigenous communities, depends on the jobs and infrastructure generated by projects such as the one in the Galilee Basin.
It’s snowing classic cars, but for how much longer?
In the mid-1950s, hundreds of migrants from all over the world descended on the NSW Snowy Mountains for an unprecedented hydro-electric project that would come to define a region, a generation, and ultimately a nation. Many brought their cars with them, and many of those ended up at Flynn’s Car Yard in Cooma.
But what has grown into an enormous and globally renowned yard that holds thousands of rare and valuable vehicles could soon disappear as its owner, the second in its 60-year history, looks to sell the place and retire.
“Biggest yard in Australia. It’s got the oldest cars,” Wayne Flynn says. “It’s not a rust bucket, if you know what I mean. That looks shitty and rusty to you, but it’s only surface rust. That, to a restorer, is perfect.”
The car yard, which Mr Flynn operates as an all-purpose mechanic most of the year, has been named by one US classic car magazine as one of the top 10 in the world. A 10m gum tree has grown up through the frame of one truck so old it has a wooden cabin for the driver.
Years before its release, the producers of Australian director George Miller’s critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road visited Mr Flynn’s 8ha site, which contains 4000 cars, and bought four: a FJ Holden, a Chevrolet Fleetmaster, a Buick Straight Eight and a Dodge. There are still hundreds of DeSotos, Dodges, Vanguards and Simcas, and cars dating back to the 1930s.
The yard has endured because of Wayne Flynn’s resilience, its proximity to Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, and because Cooma has a cool, moderately dry climate.
“If this was on the coast, it’d be a rust heap on the ground,” he says. “There are a few more inches (of rain) here than Alice Springs.”
With the passing of decades, Mr Flynn’s passion is beginning to wane. “I’m hoping to sell the place in 12 months,” he says. “I like me cars but I’m not a car nut.”
It is a sad fact that most of our contemporaries are not familiar with economics. All the great issues of present-day political controversies are economic.
we must realize that the topics daily discussed on the political scene can be understood only by means of economic reasoning. But people, even the civic leaders, politicians, and editors, shun any serious occupation with economic studies. They are proud of their ignorance. They are afraid that a familiarity with economics might interfere with the naive self-confidence and complacency with which they repeat slogans picked up by the way.
Why Xinjiang outrages fail to move the Muslim world
There is abundant evidence the Chinese Communist Party is operating an expanding system of extrajudicial mass detention in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region — or East Turkestan, as many Uighurs prefer to call it. Researchers estimate the facilities — labelled “vocational training centres” — hold perhaps two million Uighurs out of a population of 12 million.
As limited as these responses may be given the scale of the repression in Xinjiang, they nonetheless appear notable in contrast to the relative silence from the Muslim world. At China’s UPR, for instance, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation — the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organisation, which aims to act as “the collective voice of the Muslim world” — remained silent, despite 53 of its 57 members being Muslim-majority countries.
Some point to the contrast between this silence and OIC’s statements on behalf of the Palestinians or more recently the Rohingya in Myanmar to suggest, at the very least, the hypocrisy of the Muslim world.
However, such an assertion is based on a simplistic understanding of the dynamics at play. Ultimately, the relative silence of the Muslim world on China’s repression of the Uighurs is based on four major factors.
The first is historical. While Beijing claims the region has been an “integral” province of China since the Han dynasty (206 BC-AD 24), it often remained beyond Chinese control due to its geopolitical position as a “Eurasian crossroads” abutting present-day Russia, Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and because of the ethno-cultural dominance of Turkic and Mongol people. Historically, this made the region, and the largely Turkic Muslim peoples that inhabited it cultural, political and economic intermediaries between East and West.
The second main factor is culture and ethnicity. Much commentary on China’s repression of the Uighurs has highlighted their Muslim faith. However, for Beijing, Islam is but one troubling aspect of Uighur identity, alongside Turkic ethnicity, culture and language. Each of these marks the Uighurs out as fundamentally different from the Han Chinese majority population of China.
The third and fourth factors are economics and geopolitics. Core parts of the Muslim world from Southeast Asia through to the Middle East and North Africa have been the focus of much Chinese investment.
Old Ozzie, I don’t know which is more despicable – overseas interests paying to stop development in Australia, or the silence of the SFL party in denouncing that interference.
The only glimmer of hope in that department is The Oz’s profiling of GetUp’s power wielders. But little has been done by conservative politicians to splay that all over the media.
Top 10 if you exclude OldOzzie.
St Kilda got the ‘elites’ worried? Voters can decide.
mh
#2900777, posted on January 7, 2019 at 10:44 am
Top 10 if you exclude OldOzzie.
I was feeling lonely
Fraser Anning….Evil
Classic example of Max’s truism:
In April last year, China’s aviation regulator gave 36 airlines a May 25 deadline to remove references on their websites or in other material suggesting that Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau were independent countries. Qantas duly complied with Beijing’s directive. Taiwan, a free democratic nation, now appears on the Qantas website as “Taiwan, China”. (The Oz)
University’s Panda Warriors cannot lightly be dismissed
Nick Cater
The news that the green-tinged progressive socialists have finally met their match in student politics may not be as welcome as we might think.
In the recent election at the University of Sydney for Students Representative Council president, the Grassroots and Labor candidates got fewer votes between them than a fresh-faced Chinese citizen called Jacky He, representing the Panda Warriors.
In the sandpit of student politics, the SRC presidency is greatly prized. Previous incumbents include our last prime minister but one, our ambassador to Washington and justices of the High Court and supreme courts.
The rise of He is a sign that international students have become a formidable political force at Sydney and other Group of Eight universities.
The executive of the university’s postgrad student union — the Sydney University Postgraduate Representative Association — consisted entirely of international students under president Weihong Liang, who in an election last May ended years of domination by race and gender-obsessed social justice warriors.
On the surface, the Pandas seem a cuddly bunch. They steer clear of overt politics, focusing instead on the provision of key services on campus. Yet nothing touching on China is simple these days, and the influence of Beijing in Australian student politics should not be underestimated.
Jacky He is a leading figure in the China Development Society, an international student body that aims to “promote a global understanding of China” — which is to say an understanding with the nasty bits left out. It could be thought of as a safe space for Sinophiles, free from discussion of the three Ts: Taiwan, Tiananmen and Tibet.
In fourth place in the presidential race was Alex Yang, a veteran of the Taiwanese army standing on the Advance ticket, which at one point threatened legal action against He’s Pandas. On one reading the contest might therefore be seen as a proxy war for the battle over the Taiwan Strait.
Jacky He, who moved to Australia as a child but maintains his Chinese citizenship, strongly denies any links to the Chinese Communist Party.
“I feel like it’s quite unjust for people to say, ‘Hey look, because there’s a lot of Chinese students, they must be Chinese spies’,” he told Fairfax Media last year.
The University of Sydney is contemptuous of the “Sinophobic blatherings” that could damage the fast-growing international student market, Australia’s third-largest export industry after iron ore and coal.
Its sensitivity on questions of Chinese influence is entirely understandable, since the university’s current business model would collapse if Chinese students went home.
The number of Chinese students enrolling at Australia’s top eight universities more than doubled between 2012 and 2016 to 23,000, which, at a conservative estimate, generates more than $1 billion in fees alone.
Sydney’s institution heads the pack along with the University of NSW and ANU. The proportion of international students starting study at the University of Sydney rose from 22.8 per cent in 2012 to 42.9 per cent in 2017, and three quarters of them were Chinese.
In other words, at least three out of 10 students enrolling at Sydney University this year will be Chinese nationals.
OldOzzie
#2900720, posted on January 7, 2019 at 9:48 am
SBS “slow summer” program on the Indian Pacific was very interesting.
OSC,
glad to hear that it is interesting ….
There is a full-length version (12 hours) on this Sunday, if you’re interested. Also coming up on SBS in the same formats are a Kimberley cruise, NZ north to south, Britain’s canals and the Ghan.
Don’t know why something so slow is so interesting but it beats the hell out of anything else that’s on TV at the moment.
Culture is the driving factor behind economics.
We are now in a culture war.
Economists usually have only as much understanding of this as the average joe, or as often shown here, much less.
If we let our civilisation’s culture be torn apart by cultural Marxism, you can talk about economics all you like.
Understand what made the west great, (and therefore an economic powerhouse).
We can’t fix the economic situation without winning the cultural and environmental war raging against us by the left.
Why Xinjiang outrages fail to move the Muslim world
There is abundant evidence the Chinese Communist Party is operating an expanding system of extrajudicial mass detention in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region — or East Turkestan, as many Uighurs prefer to call it. Researchers estimate the facilities — labelled “vocational training centres” — hold perhaps two million Uighurs out of a population of 12 million.
As limited as these responses may be given the scale of the repression in Xinjiang, they nonetheless appear notable in contrast to the relative silence from the Muslim world. At China’s UPR, for instance, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation — the world’s second-largest intergovernmental organisation, which aims to act as “the collective voice of the Muslim world” — remained silent, despite 53 of its 57 members being Muslim-majority countries.
Some point to the contrast between this silence and OIC’s statements on behalf of the Palestinians or more recently the Rohingya in Myanmar to suggest, at the very least, the hypocrisy of the Muslim world.
However, such an assertion is based on a simplistic understanding of the dynamics at play. Ultimately, the relative silence of the Muslim world on China’s repression of the Uighurs is based on four major factors.
The first is historical. While Beijing claims the region has been an “integral” province of China since the Han dynasty (206 BC-AD 24), it often remained beyond Chinese control due to its geopolitical position as a “Eurasian crossroads” abutting present-day Russia, Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, and because of the ethno-cultural dominance of Turkic and Mongol people. Historically, this made the region, and the largely Turkic Muslim peoples that inhabited it cultural, political and economic intermediaries between East and West.
The second main factor is culture and ethnicity. Much commentary on China’s repression of the Uighurs has highlighted their Muslim faith. However, for Beijing, Islam is but one troubling aspect of Uighur identity, alongside Turkic ethnicity, culture and language. Each of these marks the Uighurs out as fundamentally different from the Han Chinese majority population of China.
The third and fourth factors are economics and geopolitics. Core parts of the Muslim world from Southeast Asia through to the Middle East and North Africa have been the focus of much Chinese investment.