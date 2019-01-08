Clarifying the climate debate (2). Smoking chimneys. Sorry, it’s steam!

People who are alarmed about warning are invited to stop using PR material including gigantic plumes of black “smoke” coming out of power plants. CO2 is colourless. Update, as Tel pointed out on comments it is not smoke at all, it is steam artfully photographed to look black. Deception piled on deception.

Besides modern plants no longer belch harmful sulphides and particulate matter that used to give China its legendary industrial strength air. Any stats on the improvement of their air? given the number of new plants they have built, and are in the process of building as we speak?

Here is a thought, not originally part of the plan for the post. Modern coal fired plants produce as much as 40% more power from a given amount of coal. This suggests that we could achieve very large reductions in emissions by phasing in new plants to replace the old ones.

A word on the purpose of these posts, taking the point made by Tel and cohenite and probably others that there is no point in debating the true believers and I dont want to generate long threads where everyone says the same things over again. The point is that many of my associates including some that go back to uni and even school are hooked on the war on CO2. Some have made a pretence of serious interest in the topic and others have just absorbed the mainstream message by osmosis. All of them I regarded as people of good faith, intelligent, educated and cosmopolitan. Almost all are rusted onto the ALP and that has increasingly strained long-term friendships in recent years. Still we can communicate when it is convenient, given that we have all come a long way from Tasmania in 50 years and I like to think that I have some credibility with them.

So I want to challenge them with a list of the most obviously absurd and unsustainable elements of the warming propaganda to see if they are happy with the company they are keeping. Perhaps with some of the outer defences of the citadel of alarmism breached, they may be susceptible to arguments directed against the heart of the enterprise represented by the climate models and their abuse by the IPCC.

That is in the nature of a hobby, like following the fortunes of the Eels and the Demons. The more serious line of march is to get at the hip pocket nerve of the masses by explaining how unreliable energy is screwing their budgets and will not work anyway, based on the German experience.