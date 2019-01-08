Clarifying the climate debate (2). Smoking chimneys. Sorry, it’s steam!

People who are alarmed about warning are invited to stop using PR material including gigantic plumes of black “smoke” coming out of power plants. CO2 is colourless. Update, as Tel pointed out on comments it is not smoke at all, it is steam artfully photographed to look black. Deception piled on deception.
Besides modern plants no longer belch harmful sulphides and particulate matter that used to give China its legendary industrial strength air. Any stats on the improvement of their air? given the number of new plants they have built, and are in the process of building as we speak?
Here is a thought, not originally part of the plan for the post. Modern coal fired plants produce as much as 40% more power from a given amount of coal. This suggests that we could achieve very large reductions in emissions by phasing in new plants to replace the old ones.
A word on the purpose of these posts, taking the point made by Tel and cohenite and probably others that there is no point in debating the true believers and I dont want to generate long threads where everyone says the same things over again. The point is that many of my associates including some that go back to uni and even school are hooked on the war on CO2. Some have made a pretence of serious interest in the topic and others have just absorbed the mainstream message by osmosis. All of them I regarded as people of good faith, intelligent, educated and cosmopolitan. Almost all are rusted onto the ALP and that has increasingly strained long-term friendships in recent years. Still we can communicate when it is convenient, given that we have all come a long way from Tasmania in 50 years and I like to think that I have some credibility with them.
So I want to challenge them with a list of the most obviously absurd and unsustainable elements of the warming propaganda to see if they are happy with the company they are keeping. Perhaps with some of the outer defences of the citadel of alarmism breached, they may be susceptible to arguments directed against the heart of the enterprise represented by the climate models and their abuse by the IPCC.
That is in the nature of a hobby, like following the fortunes of the Eels and the Demons. The more serious line of march is to get at the hip pocket nerve of the masses by explaining how unreliable energy is screwing their budgets and will not work anyway, based on the German experience.
Snowy hydro battery.
Massive ten billion dollar, huge carbon emmission project.
Just so we can dump hydroelectric water unused out to sea on the ocean side of the mountains and churn water from the irrigation side back up the hills instead of letting it flow down the river to grow things.
Their turnbullites squandertopia wasted ten billion dollars under the excuse of climate change to centrally control the water of the Snowy and dump it unused out to sea.
Unswerving rewilding and unswerving deindustrialisation and unswerving dewesternisation.
Once the climate change scam ends, they will unswervingly and seamlessly move to the next excuse for eternal Stalinism.
They find a cooling tower and they photograph the completely harmless water vapour coming out of the cooling tower, but they always just happen to accidentally catch the sun behind so it looks black (clouds can look black if you catch the light at just the right angle). Then they fool people into believing that’s smoke in the picture.
Almost certainly you were looking at water, not smoke at all. It’s a classic trick, it’s been done over and over and people still buy the snake oil…
Church and State were intertwined in Medieval Europe.
Somewhere between the Reformation and the Enlightenment, it became clear that separation of Church and State was essential, since the wide diversity in Belief among different churches was no basis for public policy.
It occurs to me that this is in the main what our argument should be. The AGW nonsense is clearly a religion. So far as I am concerned it is all complete nonsense, from the idiotic notion of ‘global warming’ through the meaningless and obscure term ‘climate change’ to teh myriad of idiotic predictions which are never demonstrated to occur.
But far be it from me to quarrel with those for whom this nonsense is their religion. Hence it is not the notion of apocalypse by CO2 that we should oppose, but the idea that these false prophets should be allowed access to public policy.
I rest my case.
Environmentalist activists rarely know what they are looking at … I recall they once took a photo of the tailings dam at the uranium mine in Kakadu and used it in their PR materials claiming it was “pristine environment” about to be destroyed and needing protection….. talk about shooting your foot off! I was delighted to hear it cost them many $k’s in production and recall costs, along with the reputational damage.
Thanks Tel, post updated!
Unfortunately Leftism is akin to mental illness, and I’m not trying to be abusive towards or dismissive of those with mental illness. But when you observe how the Left thinks and acts, collective insanity in many cases (repeating the same thing in the hope that they will get a different outcome), the only thing that you can draw is that they are afflicted with mental illness.
And it afflicts the Left at any level. Consider SHY accusing Fraser Anning of misusing taxpayer funds, yet she completely ignores her using taxpayer funds for a holiday for herself and child. Bill Shorten is no different when attending union rallies. Whether this is reflective of just politics, morality, integrity, a case of mental illness, or all four, is something to ponder. Given many of SHY’s past statements, I suspect the fourth possibility.
This is an early morning shot of Yallourn power station: https://australianimage.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/stories-6.jpg. Note the massive pollution that nature spread over the valley that morning and many mornings before and after. It kind of makes what the power station is emitting somewhat insignificant.