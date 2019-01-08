How does one deal with people this ignorant?

Ignorance double plus with an extra dash of stupidity: POLL: Socialism Popular Among Democrats.

A Gallup poll released on Sunday shows 57-percent of democrat respondents view socialism positively. For comparison, 16-percent of republicans polled had a positive outlook on socialism. In the same poll, young Americans are more-likely to favor the political ideology than those who are older.

To which may be added:

She is actually too ignorant to know what she’s creating, but she is young and Democrat so she represents her demographic. Such as here:

Julian Castro cites 90 percent tax

on rich in defending Alexandria Ocasio-

Cortez on tax hikes Washington Examiner, by Naomi Lim Original Article Likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro agrees with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that tax rates on some of the wealthiest Americans should skyrocket. “Oh, I can support folks at the top paying their fair share,” Castro told ABC News´ “This Week” on Sunday when asked directly whether he could endorse the high-profile New York Democrat´s idea. The Obama-era Housing and Urban Development secretary, who is expected to officially announce he´s running for the White House this week, made the comments after Ocasio-Cortez caught flak for suggesting people earning more than $10 million could be taxed between “60 or 70 percent.”

Speaking of Castro, this is a different Castro, but no doubt from the same ideological family: Grandson of Fidel Castro shares his life of luxury aboard yachts and more on Instagram.

There is no reasoning with these people. I wouldn’t even mind if they got their wish and they had to live in the world of their own creation, but they intend to take the rest of us along with them into the new Venezuelas they are creating.