Is every protester an extremist?

Tony Abbott is in the paper this morning being soft on crime and tough on protesters.

The former prime minister also said that “kid-glove policing” was no excuse for the rally. Victoria Police has been widely criticised for more than a year over its handling of youth crime in Melbourne. “We’re all against soft-touch policing, we’re all against kid-glove policing, but that doesn’t mean that we should be supporting extremists, of the left or the right,” Mr Abbott said.

Yet Abbott himself has appeared at protests where some participants got over-excited.

I want the protest to be civil. I want it to be entirely in keeping with the Australian tradition. But let’s not get too precious about these things.

I’m quite sure there were people at the St. Kilda protests who are not neo-Nazis or racists and don’t appreciate being categorised as such. Right now the Liberals are signalling their tough-on-crime credentials (see the number of we-have-deported-foreign-criminals stories in the Australian over the last few days) so you’d think exploiting concerns about soft-touch policing and sentencing in Victoria would be well-thought out and pre-planned. But no.