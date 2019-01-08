Stephen Hicks on cultural studies, entrepreneurship and stuff

Professor Stephen Hicks is touring Australia this year and I presume the sponsors will start some PR soon. I only found out about this by accident and I dont even know who the sponsors are. Stephen and I have been infrequently in touch over the years and he had a permanent link in the section for nerds when the Roundup was more expansive a few years ago.

He covers a lot of things, especially the rise of postmodernism and the antecedents ever since the Enlightenment. He also conducted a fascinating series of interviews with entrepreneurs for a business magazine. Have a look at his site, there is bound to be something of interest!

There is an exchange proceeding at Facebook where Sinc has challenged some expansive statements by myself and others about the extent of Marxist indoctrination in education. Several issues are in play and there is a need to look at them separately, like the rise of POMO and its initially strained relations with mainstream Marxism, the way POMO merged with cultural Marxism that was planted like a time bomb in the US by the Frankfurt School of the ’50s and ’60s, and the way conservatives have been eased out of social sciences and the humanities in the last few decades.

The picture is complicated by the difference between campuses and individual schools on campus. For example Monash had a good economics school at the same time that Albert Langer and his small groups of Maoists could get hundreds of students out in demonstrations. And both the economics and philosophy departments at Sydney Uni and to be formally split into different admin units due to internal tensions. Someone may have painted the big picture but I doubt it and those who were there near the beginnings of these things in the 1960s are now too frail and demented to do it, like myself and Gerard Henderson. We are just hanging on in the hope that our boys will play in another grand final before we die.