What they said: ALP are anti-Semites

Posted on 8:27 am, January 8, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

When you’re siding with neo-Nazis, you’re on the wrong side.

Bill Shorten.

We are calling for the next Labor government to recognise the state of Palestine.

Tony Burke.

2 Responses to What they said: ALP are anti-Semites

  1. Rafe Champion
    #2901508, posted on January 8, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Nice! A perfect catch.

  2. Gavin R Putland
    #2901509, posted on January 8, 2019 at 8:54 am

    So tell me, Professor: What positions on the [email protected]$tinian question would qualify as not being antisemitic?

