Silliness on taxation

I think there are two Adam Creighton’s. One is very sensible … and the other writes a lot of nonsense about banks and taxation. Today we got an article on taxation. The very short version is that we should all pay more tax because high-income earners are coke-heads and cocaine imports into Australia show that everyone has far too much money.
Here is the paragraph I want to discuss.
That’s even before you consider the significant argument that someone on $200,000, especially if they are supporting a family, will notice $1000 much more than someone on $800,000. That they pay the same marginal rate in Australia is an insult.
Sigh. To be fair – lots of people make this mistake. Applying diminishing marginal utility to money is a mistake. It is true that you should get less utility from consuming your 20th burger than you did your first. But it isn’t clear that you will get less utility from spending your 20th dollar than you did your first. That is because money is fungible. Even if you got tired of spending your own money on yourself, or on others – depending on your preferences – you could store your money until you felt like spending it again. Both Samuelson and Hayek argue that while diminishing marginal utility was employed as an argument to introduce the graduated progressive income that this argument is wrong.
Then Adam leaves unexplained why people on $200,000 and $800,000 paying the same marginal rate of tax is an insult. To whom? Why? Modern economists often talk about horizontal and vertical equity. People who are the same should be taxed the same and people who are different should be taxed differently. As best I can determine these ideas can be traced back to JS Mill. Sounds all very sensible – but the devil is in the detail.
Determining that some people are different and as such should be taxed differently is morally problematic. In liberal democracies we tell ourselves that everyone is equal before the law. We pass laws to ensure that equality. We employ bureaucrats to enforce that equality. Those bureaucrats increasingly hunt down and persecute anyone who speaks out against equality at any or every margin. Yet not when it comes to taxation – people are crudely classified as being different and subject to different rates of taxation.
So a flat rate of tax is the only moral form of taxation that is consistent with equality before the law. Now perhaps 49% is a tad too high – but the principle is sound. It is possible to introduce progressive taxation by combining a flat rate with an income threshold if that is what people want.
The important thing is that while individuals on $200,000 and $800,000 might pay the same rate of tax, they pay very different amounts of tax. According to the ATO simple tax calculator an individual on $200,000 would have paid $63,232 in personal income tax (31.6% on average), while the individual on $800,000 would pay $333,232 in personal income tax (41.7% on average).
Creighton is paywalled; this isn’t (up to an article limit); is he channeling the Krug?
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/05/opinion/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-tax-policy-dance.html
Creighton makes some good points.
Single people should be dealt with very harshly under tax law.
Families should be treated very generously.
The problem comes when those on the highest incomes reduce their Taxable Income to almost Zero. They employ very smart Lawyers who exploit every conceivable loop hole. Something that the lowest Income earner cannot do.
Therfore; There should be a Flat Tax of 10% on Gross Earnings from all sources & no Deductions for any reason. Any money that leaves Australia, by an individual or Company, for Tax Havens must be charged at double the Rate, 20% before it leaves the Country.
That I see as a fairer System.
The very fact Creighton manages to pass himself off as an ecomics journo says more about the MSM than anything. Cretin, not Creighton.
Lets have tax equality. Flat tax.
If someone wants to be single & spend all their $$ on guns & ammo while watching porn, why should they be penalised more than a guy who is married & spends all their $$ on guns & ammo while watching porn.
People with capacity for discretionary spending will mostly spend or invest which benefits other people anyway so it is not inherently anti-social.
we should all pay more tax because high-income earners are coke-heads and cocaine imports into Australia show that everyone has far too much money.
Cough…. Traders… Cough Cough… ..
😁
kc #2902549, posted on January 9, 2019 at 4:36 pm
A serendipitous slip, maybe? 🙂
Families should be treated very generously.
Define “Family”.
😁
When i was married with children i had no money for guns and ammo and no time to wstch porn. Now that is REALLY unfair.
Our future literally depends on punishing single people.
They are drains on society and must be brutally dealt with.
A bit of harsh tax treatment might get these wastrels and incels doing the right thing.
Cocaine, pornography and video games is hardly going to make society better.
Only the harsh stick of punitive taxation can show them the error of their ways.
The problem comes when those on the highest incomes reduce their Taxable Income to almost Zero.
Did you have any examples in mind?
Or is this just another “progressive” meme like CAGW?
Slight error here: the will persecute anyone arguing against equality of outcomes.
They would be fine with a taxation system that reduced the income of someone on $800,000 to that of someone on $100,000.
In principle.
In actuality they would believe that a person starting out with $800,000 was somehow morally inferior to a person on 100,000 and would be content to see a punitive regime that taxed them further.
Also they would believe that they ought to be exempt from such rigorous treatment because they are morally superior.