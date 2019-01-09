The meme wars

Posted on 10:27 pm, January 9, 2019 by Steve Kates

There is no doubt who won the meme wars. The border wars continue.

Thumbnail

 

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

ThumbnailThumbnailThumbnailThumbnailThumbnailThumbnail

ThumbnailThumbnailThumbnail

 

Thumbnail

Thumbnail

This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to The meme wars

  1. mh
    #2902961, posted on January 9, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Haven’t seen any news all day, but I’m guessing it’s still Orange Man Bad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.