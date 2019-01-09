There is no doubt who won the meme wars. The border wars continue.
Found it … #PresidentialAddress #TrumpAddress @SenSchumer @SpeakerPelosi 😂 pic.twitter.com/15X8sStyyi
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 9, 2019
If you’re the kind of person who thinks a symbolic, high tax rate is more important than how much is actually collected, you’re the problem.
Haven’t seen any news all day, but I’m guessing it’s still Orange Man Bad
Ahahahahahaha.