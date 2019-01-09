Trump on border wall

“A choice between right and wrong.”
Speech begins at 6:00.
It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it.
walls have 2 functions.
people of eastern europe found that hard way
Excellent address.
Excellent.
One thing I don’t get is bad concrete vs. good steel (for Democrats).
WTF? Is this a steel union thing?
Yes!
One must consider the hordes of Americans trying to get into Mexico any way they can!
Their constitutional right to a world without borders will be inhumanely violated!
Democrat response a disaster, being ridiculed for its weird creepiness:
Pelosi and Schumer Freak Out Viewers… Blank Stares, Scowls and Crazy Eyes Consume Dem Response.
Correct me if I am wrong, but Chuck and Nancy’s immediate rebuttal of the president’s address to the nation today was unprecedented. Does this now apply to any future presidential address to the nation? Or does it apply only to a Republican president despised by the hoodlums who lead the Democratic Party — with the complicity of the Democratic Party’s media lapdogs?
BTW, Chuck and Nancy accusing Trump of manufacturing the southern border crisis made them look like a couple of DC yokels who’ve just noticed there’s a large crowd looking at the big walls and perimeter security they live behind.
Michael Ramirez.
Chuck and Nancy looked like they had been door stopped leaving a swingers party.
Bwahahaha:
Smug owns Twitter.
This is so the Dems can say “See, he lied to you, no wall”. It’s pure juvenile spite.
Where’s the God Bless America at the end of the address?
A steel wall is still a wall.
?
Why would God bless a country whose leadership is sitting back while its own citizens are being killed, JC.
That was really an excellent speech and appeal by Trump. The Bob about rich politicians living behind high walls was just perfect and cold out these f****** hypocrisy. Pelosi looks like a crazed beach because she is a crazed beach and because she’s had so much Botox that her eyebrows now live on top of her head.
Why does he need any money to pay for the wall? I thought the Mexicans were going to pay for if