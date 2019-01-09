Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019

January 9, 2019
Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2902371, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    New fred! All bright and shiny!

  5. stackja
    #2902386, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Danielle Le Messurier and Annabel Hennessy, The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago
    Subscriber only

    Ecove director Bassam Aflak today confirmed it may take “weeks” until a number of apartments are suitable to be lived in again due to ongoing work.

    “We understand there are a number of apartments which require remediation work to return them to their original condition,” he said in a statement.

    “We have been advised this may take a number of weeks and Icon will provide alternative accommodation options for those residents for the duration of the work.”

  6. struth
    #2902387, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    I’m here but going back

  8. struth
    #2902389, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    Zulu make sure you read the last coupla comments on the old fred, quite funny.

  10. md
    #2902393, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    More of what we have come to expect in the ‘most livable city in the world’!
    ‘Word of warning’: Commuter finds needles stuck in train seat

  11. Rae
    #2902396, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:50 pm

    Courage, C.L.

    Oliver Wendell Holmes served on the Court until he was 90 years old. If RBG does the same her replacement might be appointed by President Kirsten Gillibrand.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2902400, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Zulu make sure you read the last coupla comments on the old fred, quite funny.

    I am, indeed , Struth, I’m bookmarking them for future reference.

  15. Mater
    #2902402, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    The Nazis didn’t ban Unions, they NATIONALISED THEM!!!!

    And, in essence, so did Lenin. Unionism in name only.

  16. stackja
    #2902403, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    CFMEU boss John Setka fronts court over Boxing Day row with wife
    Shannon Deery, Herald Sun
    17 minutes ago
    Subscriber only

    Union boss John Setka has faced court over a Boxing Day row with his lawyer wife Emma Walters at his home.

    Mr Setka, the Victorian head of the powerful Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, looks set to fight charges stemming from the incident.

    His lawyer, Tony Hargreaves, told the Melbourne Magistrates Court today he had held a conference with police but the parties were unable to come to a resolution.

    It means the case will return to court next month.

    Mr Setka was supported by two people during the short hearing, his first court appearance since being charged.

    Outside court he refused to answer questions about the incident.

    “I’d love to talk to you but I’ve been told I’m not allowed to talk about it,” he told a waiting media pack.

    Asked about his views on violence toward women, he remained silent.

    Police were called to the couple’s West Footscray home on Boxing Day after emergency services were alerted.

    It is understood that Mr Setka is currently on extended personal leave from the union.

  17. jupes
    #2902408, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Australia Test squad:
    Tim Paine (c), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Will Pucovski, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

    Marsh Bros gorn! Now to get rid of Khawaja.

    Pucovski is interesting. Scored a double ton but had to take a ‘mental health’ break straight after. WTF?

  18. johanna
    #2902414, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Trump trolls the EU yet again:

    We don’t exactly know when they did it, because they conveniently forgot to notify us,” an EU official complained to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

    President Trump’s globalist predecessor Barack Obama awarded the EU’s representative in Washington that status of a nation-state ambassador — appearing to contradict the public position of British europhiles that the bloc is “just a trade club” — in September 2016.

    The promotion was seen as a huge coup by the Brussels bureaucracy, and the realisation that they have been unceremoniously demoted back to international organisation status has “not been well received”.

    “This is clearly not simply a protocol issue, but this is something that has a very obvious political motive,” a diplomat for one of the bloc’s member-state’s seethed.

    “For us, [Obama] made this decision once and it was a well-thought-through decision — and now [Trump] sort of put it down again with a pen stroke,” an EU official added despairingly.

    Gotta love that man’s style. 🙂

  19. md
    #2902418, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Today, the leftist media is full of stories about how much Fraser Anning spent on travel while representing the mainstream community. Here’s a video of Andrew Wilkie (yes, I know) listing some, but certainly not all, of the more recent examples of how our money is spent.

  20. Anne
    #2902419, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Lizzie,

    Metabolic disease is caused by the Standard Australian Diet (SAD) and metabolic disease can be cured by periodic or intermittent fasting and by changing to a Plant-based whole-food diet.

    In America 75% of the $2.8Trillion HeathCare budget goes to treating/managing these conditions. 👇

    METABOLIC DISEASES
    – Diabetes
    – High Blood Pressure
    – Heart Disease
    – Blood Fat Diseases
    – Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
    – Kidney Disease
    – Polycystic Ovarian Disease
    – Cancer
    – Alzheimers Disease

    BigMedicine/BigPharma is a multi-Trillion Dollar industry and “Health” does not factor in to [their] business model. Of course BigFood delivers customers by adding an addictive poison to 80% of supermarket products – SUGAR. 👿

    Doctors and HeathCare, say rather SickCare, professionals will want to manage your husband’s condition with drugs and procedures; maybe, if he’s obese, some dietary advice, cut back fat, eat more grains, meaning refined carbohydrates like bread, pasta and cereals which incidentally, peak insulin more than sugar. 👿

    By the way, the Food Pyramid is the greatest cause of Metabolic disease and a Crime Against Humanity!

    You’re a good researcher. Research – Fasting and Intermittent Fasting, Plant-based Diet SOS (No Sugar/Starch, Oil, Salt), and everything you can from Dr Alan Goldhamer, Dr Jason Fung, Dr Robert Lustig and Dr Michael Klaper.

    SOS Plant based Diet Lecture.
    Alan Goldhamer. This guy is a very entertaining speaker.
    https://youtu.be/QNiGB7EuNvo

    Sugar – The Bitter Truth.
    Robert Lustig. This guy presents some serious data on the pathophysiology.
    https://youtu.be/dBnniua6-oM

    Two excellent books:
    Sweet Poison by David Gillespie
    The Obesity Code by Jason Fung

    Great documentary: That Sugar Film

    Good luck. 🍀

  22. thefrolickingmole
    #2902424, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    This is your brain on leftism….

    Calling for the complete negation of the last US election result would result in no downsides at all, and definitely not effectively trigger a civil war in any way.

    Leftism: Bath salts for the soul.

    Meanwhile, the horrific policies that have continued to stagnate the industrial and agricultural heartland, treat non-white immigrants like Hitlerian Untermenschen, militarize the police in African American communities, flatline wages while corporate profits soar, ignore the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, regard women as no more than a uterus, and abandon millions of Americans to bankruptcy or worse if a major illness or accident happens, portends disaster. As does the anti-environmental, head-in-the-sand climate change positions that have overdosed on fossil fuels and ignored the necessity of solar and wind energy.

    Oh that explains it, a race pimp and grievance industry representative as well as whakerdemic.
    Carol Anderson is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and the author of White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide and One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy. She is also a Guardian US columnist

  23. Infidel Tiger
    #2902427, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Marsh Bros gorn! Now to get rid of Khawaja.

    Pucovski is interesting. Scored a double ton but had to take a ‘mental health’ break straight after. WTF?

    Peter Siddle?

    No way. Jhye Richardson, James Pattinson, Tremain, Boland… all much better options.

    Can not comprehend what they see in Labuschange either.

  24. Roger
    #2902428, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Pucovski is interesting. Scored a double ton but had to take a ‘mental health’ break straight after.

    Loves batting, hates getting out, not one to throw away his wicket. Just what the doctor ordered.

    Best wishes to the lad.

  26. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2902433, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    A second day of trade dispute talks between the U.S. and China ended Tuesday without word of any progress, as an official newspaper warned not to push Beijing too hard
    .

  27. Fred
    #2902434, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Why would a woman need to seek asylum from the religion of peace and the most feminist religion in the world?

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2902435, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Loves batting, hates getting out, not one to throw away his wicket. Just what the doctor ordered.

    Best wishes to the lad.

    Yep. Once Sangha makes the next step in his career too, we can be competitive again.

  29. Roger
    #2902436, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Can not comprehend what they see in Labuschange either.

    Besides being a good batsman in the making he got wickets in the UAE in October against Pakistan and is an excellent fielder. Long term project.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2902437, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    Long term project.

    Sheffield Shield is for projects. The Test Team is for the best 11 players in the country.

    The “project” player has destroyed our cricket and rugby teams.

  31. jupes
    #2902438, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    Can not comprehend what they see in Labuschange either.

    Good looking lad with a rich dad.

    Would make an excellent beau for one of Justin Langer’s daughters.

  32. Hay Stockard
    #2902439, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Top 30. Lurking pays. Just not very welllat all.

  33. incoherent rambler
    #2902441, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Jhye Richardson, James Pattinson, Tremain, Boland… all much better options.

    Boland is a better option than two of the chosen NSW bowlers.

  34. None
    #2902442, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Peter M: belated thanks for the Mary Poppins review on the old thread. I don’t mind the old fashioned musicals but it sounds to me that not even the songs were worth it. Thanks for your honest feedback.

  35. thefrolickingmole
    #2902443, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    An important instructional video for those wooing the opposite sex.

  36. Roger
    #2902444, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    The Test Team is for the best 11 players in the country.

    In theory, but if that were truly the case Matthew Wade would be in as a batsman.

    I agree Labushagne is a bit under done but they have to think of the future & Sri Lanka is a good option for testing some younger players.

  37. None
    #2902445, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    johanna

    #2902414, posted on January 9, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    Hell yes.

  38. vr
    #2902446, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Yep. Once Sangha makes the next step in his career too, we can be competitive again.

    How is it that the Indians are quite ok with including teenagers in their team (e.g. Tendulkar), but more time is needed for Aussies?

    Pant is 21.

  39. None
    #2902447, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Fraser Anning got 19 notes and is generated more discussion and media can senators who got 190,000 votes. Remember this guy was just a ring in because he was second on a ticket and first got booted. Is past retirement age. He’s raking in 200000 k a year which he probably doesn’t even need and he doesn’t give a s***. I don’t know if he was planning for standing for election but if he does, the media and lefty hystericists are guaranteeing that he will be voted in this time.

  40. incoherent rambler
    #2902448, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    News –

    Emergency services are responding to a number of incidents involving foreign consulates in Melbourne.

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #2902450, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    How is it that the Indians are quite ok with including teenagers in their team (e.g. Tendulkar), but more time is needed for Aussies?

    Pant is 21.

    India has always been more inclined to try prodigies.

    Pant is a generational player. He will be as good as Gilchrist if not better.

    Tendulkar a freak.

    Australia does occasionally play some very young players e.g Cummins, Ponting, S Smith. Looks like they are trying gain with Pucovski

  42. None
    #2902451, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    thefrolickingmole

    #2902443, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    so much potential, so much material yes so lame and unfunny.

  43. vr
    #2902453, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    IT — It is also that india have a bigger pool to pick from, I think. If one doesn’t work out they move to the next. Look how long Aust. persisted with the Marsh’s sons.

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #2902456, posted on January 9, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    IT — It is also that india have a bigger pool to pick from, I think. If one doesn’t work out they move to the next. Look how long Aust. persisted with the Marsh’s sons.

    True.

    Pant only got picked because the equally impressive Saha was injured.

    Oh to have that depth.

