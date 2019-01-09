Liberty Quote
It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read a book of quotations.— Winston Churchill
Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
Open borders!
New fred! All bright and shiny!
More violence from the fascist Left:
German Conservative AfD Politician BEATEN NEAR DEATH –Attempted Assassination — 3 Days after AfD Headquarters Bombed!
We all know how this one is going to turn out:
Saudi woman seeking asylum in Australia to meet with UN refugee agency
I’m here but going back
Tucker Carlson has an interesting guest on his show to discuss the breakdown of the family.
Zulu make sure you read the last coupla comments on the old fred, quite funny.
Top ten!
More of what we have come to expect in the ‘most livable city in the world’!
‘Word of warning’: Commuter finds needles stuck in train seat
Courage, C.L.
Oliver Wendell Holmes served on the Court until he was 90 years old. If RBG does the same her replacement might be appointed by President Kirsten Gillibrand.
XI
Thread head
I am, indeed , Struth, I’m bookmarking them for future reference.
And, in essence, so did Lenin. Unionism in name only.
Marsh Bros gorn! Now to get rid of Khawaja.
Pucovski is interesting. Scored a double ton but had to take a ‘mental health’ break straight after. WTF?
Trump trolls the EU yet again:
Gotta love that man’s style. 🙂
Today, the leftist media is full of stories about how much Fraser Anning spent on travel while representing the mainstream community. Here’s a video of Andrew Wilkie (yes, I know) listing some, but certainly not all, of the more recent examples of how our money is spent.
Lizzie,
Metabolic disease is caused by the Standard Australian Diet (SAD) and metabolic disease can be cured by periodic or intermittent fasting and by changing to a Plant-based whole-food diet.
In America 75% of the $2.8Trillion HeathCare budget goes to treating/managing these conditions. 👇
METABOLIC DISEASES
– Diabetes
– High Blood Pressure
– Heart Disease
– Blood Fat Diseases
– Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
– Kidney Disease
– Polycystic Ovarian Disease
– Cancer
– Alzheimers Disease
BigMedicine/BigPharma is a multi-Trillion Dollar industry and “Health” does not factor in to [their] business model. Of course BigFood delivers customers by adding an addictive poison to 80% of supermarket products – SUGAR. 👿
Doctors and HeathCare, say rather SickCare, professionals will want to manage your husband’s condition with drugs and procedures; maybe, if he’s obese, some dietary advice, cut back fat, eat more grains, meaning refined carbohydrates like bread, pasta and cereals which incidentally, peak insulin more than sugar. 👿
By the way, the Food Pyramid is the greatest cause of Metabolic disease and a Crime Against Humanity!
You’re a good researcher. Research – Fasting and Intermittent Fasting, Plant-based Diet SOS (No Sugar/Starch, Oil, Salt), and everything you can from Dr Alan Goldhamer, Dr Jason Fung, Dr Robert Lustig and Dr Michael Klaper.
SOS Plant based Diet Lecture.
Alan Goldhamer. This guy is a very entertaining speaker.
https://youtu.be/QNiGB7EuNvo
Sugar – The Bitter Truth.
Robert Lustig. This guy presents some serious data on the pathophysiology.
https://youtu.be/dBnniua6-oM
Two excellent books:
Sweet Poison by David Gillespie
The Obesity Code by Jason Fung
Great documentary: That Sugar Film
Good luck. 🍀
twenny
This is your brain on leftism….
Calling for the complete negation of the last US election result would result in no downsides at all, and definitely not effectively trigger a civil war in any way.
Leftism: Bath salts for the soul.
Meanwhile, the horrific policies that have continued to stagnate the industrial and agricultural heartland, treat non-white immigrants like Hitlerian Untermenschen, militarize the police in African American communities, flatline wages while corporate profits soar, ignore the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, regard women as no more than a uterus, and abandon millions of Americans to bankruptcy or worse if a major illness or accident happens, portends disaster. As does the anti-environmental, head-in-the-sand climate change positions that have overdosed on fossil fuels and ignored the necessity of solar and wind energy.
Oh that explains it, a race pimp and grievance industry representative as well as whakerdemic.
Carol Anderson is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and the author of White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide and One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy. She is also a Guardian US columnist
Peter Siddle?
No way. Jhye Richardson, James Pattinson, Tremain, Boland… all much better options.
Can not comprehend what they see in Labuschange either.
Pucovski is interesting. Scored a double ton but had to take a ‘mental health’ break straight after.
Loves batting, hates getting out, not one to throw away his wicket. Just what the doctor ordered.
Best wishes to the lad.
Could be something in it
Probe launched after police truck used to euthanize injured deer in Lethbridge
A second day of trade dispute talks between the U.S. and China ended Tuesday without word of any progress, as an official newspaper warned not to push Beijing too hard
.
Why would a woman need to seek asylum from the religion of peace and the most feminist religion in the world?
Yep. Once Sangha makes the next step in his career too, we can be competitive again.
Can not comprehend what they see in Labuschange either.
Besides being a good batsman in the making he got wickets in the UAE in October against Pakistan and is an excellent fielder. Long term project.
Sheffield Shield is for projects. The Test Team is for the best 11 players in the country.
The “project” player has destroyed our cricket and rugby teams.
Good looking lad with a rich dad.
Would make an excellent beau for one of Justin Langer’s daughters.
Top 30. Lurking pays. Just not very welllat all.
Boland is a better option than two of the chosen NSW bowlers.
Peter M: belated thanks for the Mary Poppins review on the old thread. I don’t mind the old fashioned musicals but it sounds to me that not even the songs were worth it. Thanks for your honest feedback.
An important instructional video for those wooing the opposite sex.
The Test Team is for the best 11 players in the country.
In theory, but if that were truly the case Matthew Wade would be in as a batsman.
I agree Labushagne is a bit under done but they have to think of the future & Sri Lanka is a good option for testing some younger players.
Hell yes.
How is it that the Indians are quite ok with including teenagers in their team (e.g. Tendulkar), but more time is needed for Aussies?
Pant is 21.
Fraser Anning got 19 notes and is generated more discussion and media can senators who got 190,000 votes. Remember this guy was just a ring in because he was second on a ticket and first got booted. Is past retirement age. He’s raking in 200000 k a year which he probably doesn’t even need and he doesn’t give a s***. I don’t know if he was planning for standing for election but if he does, the media and lefty hystericists are guaranteeing that he will be voted in this time.
News –
India has always been more inclined to try prodigies.
Pant is a generational player. He will be as good as Gilchrist if not better.
Tendulkar a freak.
Australia does occasionally play some very young players e.g Cummins, Ponting, S Smith. Looks like they are trying gain with Pucovski
so much potential, so much material yes so lame and unfunny.
IT — It is also that india have a bigger pool to pick from, I think. If one doesn’t work out they move to the next. Look how long Aust. persisted with the Marsh’s sons.
charter-spectrum-has-major-outage-across-us-before-president-trumps-address-on-border-security
True.
Pant only got picked because the equally impressive Saha was injured.
Oh to have that depth.