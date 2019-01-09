We’ll always have Paris

Both the Australian and the Australian Financial Review carried a story today about the Paris Agreement.
Australia’s economy will be among the worst affected by the Paris climate change agreement, enduring slower growth, fewer jobs and a “notable” 6 per cent slump in the exchange rate, according to a new analysis of the global accord.
This is not surprising. Even the dodgy Treasury modelling from 2011 showed a huge impact on the Australian economy. Although IIRC there was no unemployment effect because the modelling assumed full employment – it was the real wage that collapsed.
Warwick McKibbin, an ANU economics professor and one of the report’s authors, said Australia could not avoid economic pain by pulling out of the agreement.
“If we stay in, we’re better off because if we pull out, we’ll still be getting most of the economic damage — other countries won’t be buying our resources so much — but miss out on the benefits of curbing carbon emissions such as less pollution,” Professor McKibbin told The Australian.
“You don’t have to believe in climate change at all to support staying in Paris. That said, if you just cared about jobs or real wages but didn’t care about climate or pollution, you’d stay out.”
The Paris Agreement then imposes very high costs not so much on the Australian economy per se, but on the people whose jobs and wages are dependent on coal and gas exports.
The exceptions to this are the fossil fuel exporting regions of Australia, which suffer a loss of around 2 to 2.5 per cent of GDP, the OPEC club of oil exporting nations, which suffer a loss of 3.25 to 3.5 per cent, and Russia which experiences a loss of 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent of GDP.
So what’s in it for us?
The environmental benefits of Australia cutting its own use of fossil fuel accrue almost entirely at home.
Much less domestic pollution – as if this is a problem in Australia. All those unemployed coal and gas workers will have plenty of time to enjoy the great outdoors.
Ah, yes. Domestic pollution.
There is nothing so dangerous as the “pollution” caused by a colourless, odourless gas present in the atmosphere at trace levels which plants feed upon.
I am so glad that somebody is thinking of the poor children.
Any relation to Mad Bill?
I don’t think domestic pollution is referring to CO2 per se. I speculate (haven’t read the articles) that refers to pollution from power stations and exhaust pipes like fine particles, NOx, SO2, CO, O3 and a couple other things. Basically, stuff that fucks up your lungs and makes life difficult for everyone with asthma and COPD etc.
“Warwick McKibbin, an ANU economics professor” Dear Prof., What has CO2 got to do with pollution? CO2 emissions are not pollution. Pollution is regulated by the EPA and has nothing to do with the Paris agreement which is all about limiting co2 emissions to fix a non-problem not caused by CO2. That is, climate change is NOT caused by human CO2 emissions. There is no evidence so we should pull out of Paris.
Thank God for all these anti global warming policies. I will now no longer have to cook all my meals on dried cow dung and heat water for washing by burning the family cat because I cannot afford to pay for the electricity. No wait, hang on a minute its the opposite. Damn!
So why does our government put up with our ‘CO2 emissions’ being based on our total production of fossil fuels (including our FF exports) rather than just our domestic consumption? Are the countries that we export to getting a free ride, or is there significant double counting going on here to make global ‘CO2 emissions’ look worse than they are?
Page 32 The Courier Mail January 3 2019.
Mine to add 350 jobs, Coal price boom fuels recruitment
Fitzroy Australia Resources is gearing up to recruit the workers for its Ironbark No1 coking coal mine 35km northeast of Moranbah. This company does not appear to be listed on the Stock Exchange. Coal, both coking used to make steel and thermal used to generate electricity, is expected to overtake iron ore as Australia’s largest resource and energy export.
Google the company for more information.
I think we can safely classify this wackademic as the insulated left wing nut job it is.
Pure fuckwittery.
These people have no idea how their glass of milk gets to the table, how the table is made and transported and how the glass itself was made.
But…………………………………….cow farts.
Anthony #2902509, posted on January 9, 2019 at 3:53 pm
That’s water vapour from cooling towers…