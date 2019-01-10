Up against the wall

There really should be no issue about border protection. You either have a nation state or you don’t. Even without denying welfare to non-citizens, a nation is not a nation unless it controls its borders. That the Democrats, and the left generally, sees advantage in bringing in new welfare-dependent hordes to maintain their share of the vote is the only reason this is ongoing. Increasing the numbers of those who vote for a living is the sole reason the left supports open borders. Madness everywhere – Germany, France, Sweden, the UK – but those at the top on the left will take their graft and be gone behind their walls and gated communities by the time the full costs are being paid, just not paid by them.
If you would like to understand the view from the right, there is no one who may have put it better than John Hinderaker at Powerline: Trump Kills It. Here’s the final para:
Our country is being invaded, as President Trump and most Americans understand. It is far past time to defend ourselves. President Trump wins this one, hands down.
The local press is all left and far left, alas including The Oz. It has columnists on both sides, but the editorial line on things like this might as well be Fairfax. Start with its Foreign Affairs editor: Sense and nonsense in Trump’s Mexican stand-off.
Donald Trump gave a frankly weird speech, his first prime-time television address to the nation as President, about illegal immigration and the need for a wall along the US’s southern border with Mexico.
And then this from its Washington Correspondent: Donald Trump address: Heavy-handed tactic to fix his own crisis. The Turnbull Daily Non-News. His story begins:
Donald Trump has a right to try to exert greater control over the US border with Mexico but his claims today of a national security and humanitarian crisis are overblown.
For an accurate assessment, this from Slate, as standard left as you can find.
Trump’s immigration speech was too effective for comfort. https://t.co/3dT6rUrd2d
And for more memes, you can go here: MID-WEEK IN PICTURES: IT’S THE CHUCK & NANCY SHOW!. This is the best addition to the ones already posted.
Dems seemingly don’t care anymore about USA.
Donald is trying to do deals to get the border wall erected – the Dems are playing political hot potato (despite having confirmed their in-principal support, in years past, for a border wall) and are hoping that their present recalcitrance somehow damages Trump in the near term.
I think there’s also the Gramsci reason. If you want socialism to succeed you need to get rid of the competing governments – self, family, religion, community. You want nothing between big government and needy people who look to their government-god for all their needs.
Massive immigration breaks down trust, community and culture. Welfare kills family and community.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” (John Adams)
Either the wall is necessary to protect the US’s borders, in which case Trump has been failing to protect the US by not making this his priority over the past 2 years (especially when his party had control over both houses).
Or the wall isn’t necessary, because the border has always been protected with a combination of man power, natural features and walls. And can continue to be protected that way. In which case Trump has effectively shut down part of the government to play politics.
I tend to think a wall would be great – but as long as the benefits outweigh the costs (which I suspect will be far more than the $5bn asked for here).
Finally, I don’t buy the mandate argument, At best, Trump has a mandate to build a wall paid for by Mexico. That doesn’t give him any right to demand taxpayer funds from Congress.
Unhappily for us, the common sense realism that Adams exemplifies is rare among our political class, where even putative conservatives seem to believe that human nature and hence society is perfectible if only the government creates the right conditions.