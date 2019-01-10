Cleaning up the climate debate (3) there is no such thing as “carbon pollution”

School children who know that CO2 is colourless will wonder what the adults are up to when they depict “carbon pollution” with images like these 58 polluting smokestacks sunset stock images available royalty-free. The individual shots have captions to clarify the message. This is a nice one.

Air pollution clip art. Smokestack pollution clip art.

And there is more, pretty much the same thing.

But seriously folks, it is not appropriate to talk about carbon pollution. The gas is colourless, a vanishingly small fraction of the atmosphere and indeed very close to the minimum required for flourishing plant growth.

Carbon is a universal component of organic (living) things, thanks to its atomic structure with a valency of 4 (think of four matches sticking out of a billiard ball or a ball of putty) so it can form a lot of stable linkages, hence the long chain molecules of proteins and DNA etc.

So please don’t think so badly about carbon and CO2!

Of course genuine soot used to come out of steam engines and it was not advised to hang washing outside if you lived near the railway line.

