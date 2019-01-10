Marxism and Fascism

Posted on 4:30 pm, January 10, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Liberty Clip. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Marxism and Fascism

  1. stackja
    #2903580, posted on January 10, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    I believe Marxism is the same as Fascism, just a different name to confuse the gullible.

  2. A Lurker
    #2903620, posted on January 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I recollect a Facebook argument last year where a woman of a Leftist-persuasion (mature-age in years but not in wisdom) flippantly dismissed the usefulness of knowing history stating that the past was unimportant, and that the future mattered the most. This cartoon immediately sprang to my mind.

  3. mareeS
    #2903631, posted on January 10, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    It might be nice for Marxists/Leninists/Communists/Stalinists to think the war is won, but they are old, dead white men. What do the ladies and alphabets think about that?

  5. Ellen of Tasmania
    #2903672, posted on January 10, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    We used Ferguson’s books as part of our curriculum when we homeschooled. I thought ‘Empire’ was excellent – lots of discussion around the dinner table ensued. Highly recommended for reading with your kids.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.