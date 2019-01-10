Meat is murder …

Posted on 3:21 pm, January 10, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Some of the comments on my recent post on Impossible Burgers and market solutions to social problems reminded me of this excellent cartoon.

  1. stackja
    #2903487, posted on January 10, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    Vegans will probably die of malnutrition.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2903493, posted on January 10, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Soylent green now!

  3. bemused
    #2903494, posted on January 10, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Once carnivorous plants can be convinced to go Vegan, I might consider following suit. Nah! Even then I wouldn’t.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2903502, posted on January 10, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    I’ve been outside handing lumps of mince to a harried pair of currawongs whilst their giant welfare recipient (a channel-billed cuckoo chick) goes WAH every two seconds in the tree above us.

    Given enough mince the cuckoo kid shuts up and the foster parents get a brief moment of peace. So do I and all my neighbours. It has quite an appetite, so it takes several relays to cuckoo for that to happen.

    Vegans will be horrified with me! My answer to them is thousands of insects have been spared because of the beef mince.

  5. Turtle
    #2903511, posted on January 10, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Are you going to make a habit of quoting Morrissey, Doomlord?

  6. feelthebern
    #2903518, posted on January 10, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    I only know a few vegans.
    They are the healthiest people I know.

  7. Rafe Champion
    #2903524, posted on January 10, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    When all the cows and sheep are gone what will happen to New Zealand?
    Just as well i got here in time.
    Sheep numbers have gone down bigtime in recent years.
    Still there is Tasmania…

    Br

  8. Rafe Champion
    #2903528, posted on January 10, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Bruce are the cuckoos edible?

