Some of the comments on my recent post on Impossible Burgers and market solutions to social problems reminded me of this excellent cartoon.
Liberty Quote
The interest of the government is to tax heavily: that of the community is, to be as little taxed as the necessary expenses of good government permit.— J. S. Mill
-
Recent Comments
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Rafe Champion on Meat is murder …
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Baa Humbug on Cleaning up the climate debate (3) there is no such thing as “carbon pollution”
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Rafe Champion on Meat is murder …
- Mark M on Cleaning up the climate debate (3) there is no such thing as “carbon pollution”
- None on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- None on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- feelthebern on Meat is murder …
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- BoyfromTottenham on Cleaning up the climate debate (3) there is no such thing as “carbon pollution”
- Macbeth on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Cassie of Sydney on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Turtle on Meat is murder …
- NuThink on Up against the wall
- None on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- None on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Mitch M. on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Mr Rusty on Up against the wall
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- John of Mel on Religious freedom, animal welfare, and Impossible Burgers
- Bruce in WA on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Meat is murder …
- John of Mel on Religious freedom, animal welfare, and Impossible Burgers
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Meat is murder …
- Up against the wall
- Rafe’s Roundup Jan 10
- Cleaning up the climate debate (3) there is no such thing as “carbon pollution”
- The meme wars
- The Australian Energy Regulator’s Wholesale electricity market performance report
- Silliness on taxation
- We’ll always have Paris
- Religious freedom, animal welfare, and Impossible Burgers
- Wednesday Forum: January 9, 2019
- Trump on border wall
- Harold Demsetz 1930 – 2019
- David Leyonhjelm on Inequality
- Australia’s chronic economic underperformance
- How does one deal with people this ignorant?
- Is every protester an extremist?
- Stephen Hicks on cultural studies, entrepreneurship and stuff
- What they said: ALP are anti-Semites
- Clarifying the climate debate (2). Smoking chimneys. Sorry, it’s steam!
- The far-left free speech monopoly
- Clarifying the climate debate
- President Trump is applying Say’s Law in managing the American economy
- Monday Forum: January 7, 2019
- Dan Mitchell in Chile.
- Repugnance and compulsory voting
- China, China, China
- Alex Gladstein on bitcoin and freedom
- An economic mystery
- A Labor takeover of the Coalition?
- Open Forum: January 5, 2019
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Vegans will probably die of malnutrition.
Soylent green now!
Once carnivorous plants can be convinced to go Vegan, I might consider following suit. Nah! Even then I wouldn’t.
I’ve been outside handing lumps of mince to a harried pair of currawongs whilst their giant welfare recipient (a channel-billed cuckoo chick) goes WAH every two seconds in the tree above us.
Given enough mince the cuckoo kid shuts up and the foster parents get a brief moment of peace. So do I and all my neighbours. It has quite an appetite, so it takes several relays to cuckoo for that to happen.
Vegans will be horrified with me! My answer to them is thousands of insects have been spared because of the beef mince.
Are you going to make a habit of quoting Morrissey, Doomlord?
I only know a few vegans.
They are the healthiest people I know.
When all the cows and sheep are gone what will happen to New Zealand?
Just as well i got here in time.
Sheep numbers have gone down bigtime in recent years.
Still there is Tasmania…
Br
Bruce are the cuckoos edible?