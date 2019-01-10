One mandate to rule them all?

PvO has an article in The Australian supporting Trump – specifically supporting Trump’s mandate to build a wall between the US and Mexico.
I wouldn’t exactly describe myself as Donald Trump’s biggest supporter, which makes writing this piece harder than usual. But if ever an American president had a mandate for a policy, surely it is Trump’s plan to build a wall across the border with Mexico.
To be fair – PvO is being consistent here. We do hear a lot about “mandate” especially when politicians have the high moral ground i.e. a mandate. But I am becoming less convinced.
Liberal democracies tend to have political mechanisms that divide and separate political power and decision making. That means that there are multiple mandates. Sure Trump has a “mandate” to build the wall. But … that mandate does not extend so far as to force the Congress to vote the money to build that wall. (In any event, as I recall the Mexicans were going to pay for the wall – but I digress). Trump has to convince the Congress to appropriate funds for the purposes of building the wall. To that end he needs to convince, coerce, pay-off, threaten, bribe, log-roll, whatever it takes to get the votes in the Congress. I’m sure many people would find this to be distasteful and vulgar and inappropriate etc. Yet that is precisely how our system of government is designed to operate.
The executive administers legislation and proposes money bills and the legislature votes on those bills. This is less obvious in Australia (and other Westminster style parliaments) where the majority party in the lower house also nominates the executive. Here in Australia we often have the executive railing against the upper house (unrepresentative swill and the like). In the US that charge is clearly nonsense – the House and the Senate are very clearly and distinctly different from the executive. It is nonsense here too. Admittedly it is annoying from time to time but it is a safeguard built into our political system.
We are all better off because the executive cannot simply force the legislature to pass legislation – especially money bills. Only the electorate can do so via a election.
When Trump said Mexico will pay for The Wall, I doubt very much that he was being literal. But of course like Abbott haters, Trump haters will always follow the rules set out by Alinsky.
Trump needs to declare a state of emergency. The facts are there for all those who wish to open their eyes.
|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
_|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___BUILD IT!___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
_|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
_|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|__
___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|___|_
Trump does seem to have a popular mandate for the wall.
Poll: 79 Percent Of Americans Think Border Is In ‘Crisis’ Or Is A ‘Problem’ (9 Jan)
Not all think a wall is the answer, which isn’t surprising since 90% of the media is hostile to anything that Trump says. However the Democrats have offered exactly nothing to address the border problem. Indeed some of them like AOC want to make it worse.
On that basis, since Trump is offering a well thought out and reasonably priced plan, and since there is no alternative plan, it should be funded by Congress. Especially since the law is already on the books and has been for quite some time.
If it doesn’t work, well then not much money has been wasted, compared for example to our own subs boondoggles.
Trump has to convince the Congress to appropriate funds for the purposes of building the wall.
In the US congress, this is done more or less by the Richo dictum “whatever it takes”, so complaining about the methodology is a bit precious.
Can someone please bring me up to date? Why didn’t the Republican controlled house put forward a wall funding proposal?
Thanks
It’s a sad day for Monty when even Van Wrongselen doesn’t agree with him.
Cause there is a small nest of RINOs in the republican congress, Peter.
There’s a big difference. Abbott wrings his hands and apologizes over nothing, then kowtows copiously. Trump knows that this is not about ideals, it’s a pushing match and he’s happy with that.
So you see the Trump haters making a big deal about the difference between a concrete wall and a steel wall … and we have our Monty coming along thinking this is clever. But the only people impressed by this are the ones who wouldn’t support Trump in a million years. People who want ILLEGAL immigration stopped don’t give a shit how the wall works, they just want it to work. The more the Far Quits talk about try to make a big deal out of trivial stupid stuff, the more the practical people move over to Trump’s side because they see that the Democrats have revealed themselves to be fruit loops.
They have. Passed in the House about a week before Christmas.
Stalled in the Senate because of the filibuster rule requiring a 60/40 majority for it to come to a vote.
Dem bastardry as usual.
Can someone please bring me up to date? Why didn’t the Republican controlled house put forward a wall funding proposal?
Apart from the RINOs there’s the small problem of the cloture Rules in the Senate. In short you need 60 votes. Some talk of the so called nuclear option being invoked a la Supreme Court nominations. But not done. The House did pass a bill of sorts which had some provisions for border security. There are a lot of Dems in the House whose electors expect them to so vote. But no way Trump can get 60 votes in the Senate.
Pelosi and Schumer don’t want to hear the facts on border security even though they clearly agreed with them only a few years ago.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=81&v=_kAFjFXM_A8
Remember too that the first several hundred miles of barriers erected on the Mexican border – let’s not call it a wall!- were built and funded under legislation sponsored by one Pres. Bill Clinton.
I was talking about the usual Abbott etc haters and Turnbull etc lovers. They hate conservatives and love Leftists.
However, there’s a vast difference in how the Australian political system vs the US political system works. The roles of Abbott (as PM) and Trump (as President) are apples and oranges.