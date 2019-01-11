Cleaning up the climate debate (4). The meaningless 97% consensus

The 97.4% consensus reported by Cook and others includes me and all the sceptics who I know. We agree that there has been warming in modern times and allowing the urban heat island effect there is a human contribution. So what? How do you beat up a 1.1C increase since the industrial revolution into a planet-threatening crisis?

The war on CO2 is based on the propositions that (1) we have alarming warming and (2) it is driven by human-produced CO2.

See if you can find anything in the paper to indicate (1)the AMOUNT of warming that everyone accepts, (2) whether it is ALARMING, (3) the AMOUNT of the human contribution that everyone accepts and (4) THE ROLE OF CO2.

Do you know anyone who refers to the consensus who has actually read the paper carefully? Obviously not President Obama and his advisors who rushed to Paris, with the paper in hand, to demand dramatic emission reduction targets.

By the way, how is that going in Germany?