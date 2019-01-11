Liberals can’t afford to ignore their gender gap

Today in The Australian

It is an undeniable fact that women account for a substantially higher share of Labor’s parliamentary representation than of the Liberal Party’s.

And it is also an undeniable fact that while that share has tended to rise in the ALP, women now ­account for a slightly lower share of Liberal members of the house, and no greater a share of Liberal senators, than they did 15 to 20 years ago. As a result, far from shrinking, the gender gap between the parties has tended to become more pronounced. Those are facts the Liberals need to address, and be seen to address, promptly and credibly.