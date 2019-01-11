Liberals can’t afford to ignore their gender gap
It is an undeniable fact that women account for a substantially higher share of Labor’s parliamentary representation than of the Liberal Party’s.
And it is also an undeniable fact that while that share has tended to rise in the ALP, women now account for a slightly lower share of Liberal members of the house, and no greater a share of Liberal senators, than they did 15 to 20 years ago. As a result, far from shrinking, the gender gap between the parties has tended to become more pronounced. Those are facts the Liberals need to address, and be seen to address, promptly and credibly.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Gotta own the socialists by adopting their values – winning strategy for the last 50 years. Go team conservative! You are an inspiration to us all.
Sorry Henry but when you have our major papers printing stuff like this
and political parties subscribing to this bullshit and shoving it on to our kids then you can’t make any bloody argument that gender has any sort of credibility anymore. If you’re going to bastardize the human language, ignore biological reality, and tell us that men can give birth then bloody well say that half the liberal party identifies as women and be done with it. Sick and tired of this stupid gender nonsense.
So what?