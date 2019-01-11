Presidential advice on how to get things done

Posted on 10:46 am, January 11, 2019 by Steve Kates

This entry was posted in American politics, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Presidential advice on how to get things done

  1. Baa Humbug
    #2904345, posted on January 11, 2019 at 11:13 am

    The reporter was trying to put pressure on Trump by using the “plight” of Fed employees affected by the shut down. As if he gives a shit about Fed employees.
    Trump is exactly right when he calls out that piece of shit for what he is.

  2. Rusty of Qld
    #2904358, posted on January 11, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Trump knows how to drive a hard bargain after all those years dealing with New York’s toughest. He knows when to compromise on some points, but when it comes to the rock solid core of the business (putting Americas interests first) there is no compromise. Trump is the non politician that all countries need!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.