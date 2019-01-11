Presidential advice on how to get things done

Very unbiased, No opinion, Just Straight news reporter @jonkarl Thinks he can do a better job than @realDonaldTrump . WATCH HIM GET WRECKED …. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Shutdown #buildit pic.twitter.com/VuK1QA9v5n
— Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) January 9, 2019
Liberty Quote
Nobody but a beggar chuses to depend chiefly upon the benevolence of his fellowcitizens. Even a beggar does not depend upon it entirely. The charity of well-disposed people, indeed, supplies him with the whole fund of his subsistence.— Adam Smith
The reporter was trying to put pressure on Trump by using the “plight” of Fed employees affected by the shut down. As if he gives a shit about Fed employees.
Trump is exactly right when he calls out that piece of shit for what he is.
Trump knows how to drive a hard bargain after all those years dealing with New York’s toughest. He knows when to compromise on some points, but when it comes to the rock solid core of the business (putting Americas interests first) there is no compromise. Trump is the non politician that all countries need!