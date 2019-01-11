Victorian Police Minister gets some community feedback

A man has confronted Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville, slamming the government’s ‘inaction’ on crime and objecting to participants in a recent rally being labelled racists.

Moments after she finished a press conference about security ahead of the Australian Open on Friday, the man approached Ms Neville in the street and made his thoughts known about the political commentary following a far-right rally at St Kilda beach last weekend.

“I don’t appreciate us being called racists because we’re sticking up for everyone,” said the man, who was moved on by nearby officers after a three-minute exchange.