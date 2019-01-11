Victorian Police Minister gets some community feedback

Posted on 12:35 pm, January 11, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

A man has confronted Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville, slamming the government’s ‘inaction’ on crime and objecting to participants in a recent rally being labelled racists.

Moments after she finished a press conference about security ahead of the Australian Open on Friday, the man approached Ms Neville in the street and made his thoughts known about the political commentary following a far-right rally at St Kilda beach last weekend.

“I don’t appreciate us being called racists because we’re sticking up for everyone,” said the man, who was moved on by nearby officers after a three-minute exchange.

Emphasis added.

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Oppressive government, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Victorian Police Minister gets some community feedback

  1. Fred
    #2904469, posted on January 11, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Victorian police officers are always there when you need them. Just ask Lisa.

  2. None
    #2904473, posted on January 11, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    What, n-one videotape the exchange on their phone? Not even the police body cam?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.